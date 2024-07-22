Sabre Is Being Disrupted By New Distribution Capability

Jul. 22, 2024 1:32 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR) Stock
Daniel B. Wilson profile picture
Daniel B. Wilson
141 Followers

Summary

  • Sabre's Global Distribution System business, which accounts for 70% of its revenue, is threatened by the implementation of New Distribution Capability.
  • The airline industry has long disliked GDSs, and some airlines are trying to push Sabre out of the value chain.
  • Although Sabre is adapting by offering NDC-enabled GDS bookings, they are likely less lucrative than typical GDS bookings.
  • Sabre faces new competition from NDC aggregators.
  • Sabre's intrinsic value is $1.63/share in my base case, but the range of possible outcomes is wide because Sabre is overleveraged.

Air traffic

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview

American Airlines built Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 1960s to give travel agents access to airline price and availability data. Roughly 70% of Sabre’s revenue comes from its global distribution system (GDS)—software that sits between travel

This article was written by

Daniel B. Wilson profile picture
Daniel B. Wilson
141 Followers
Daniel Wilson‘s investing approach is heavily influenced by Warren Buffett and Professor Aswath Damodaran. He looks for companies that trade at a steep discount to intrinsic and relative value, which provides a margin of safety and significant upside potential over the next five years. Daniel focuses on industrial, consumer discretionary, consumer staple, and information technology companies. However, he will value anything that looks interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SABR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SABR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SABR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News