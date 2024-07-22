Falcor

Introduction

Gold is a near-useless metal, it has almost zero industrial application and modest consumer demand in the form of jewelry. The primary demand for gold is as a “store of value” or hedge vs. inflation and currency devaluation. It's an abstract concept that society has deemed true and assigns a value to it very similar to crypto “currencies”, the price of gold depends almost exclusively on the perception of value. I am not in favor nor against this store of value concept, but rather accept it and attempt to understand the price drivers and how to better invest in gold. This brings me to Aura Minerals (OTCQX:ORAAF) (TSX:ORA:CA) who I recently met with and was impressed with their track record, capital discipline, and potential growth.

Performance

Aura was re-IPOed in 2020 with a US$50m capital increase and listed in Brazil where most of its assets are located along with the controlling shareholder, Paulo de Brito (58% stake). The Brazilian group took control in 2016 and began a full restructuring. The new Aura stock performance is mostly in line with major gold miners, although as can be seen there are sharp discrepancies among the peer group while the gold price has been a better performer (excluding dividends). It seems the gold mining sector encompasses quite a bit of operating risk. In the 1-year and YTD performance, Aura has done well, up over 30%. Note that the primary listing is on the Toronto exchange (ORA:CA) and the US and Brazil listings are adjusted for the US/Canada and Brazil/Canada exchange rates.

What is Aura

The company operates 4 mines (1 copper 3 gold) located in Mexico and Brazil with 236k gold equivalent ounces (GEO) and reserves or life of mine (LOF) of 7yrs at a cash cost of under US$1,300 an oz. The company has significantly improved production and costs since 2016 while maintaining capital discipline, i.e. capex funded with cashflow to avoid excessive leverage.

Gold Price Demand & Supply Balance

The supply of gold has been at under 5000 tons while demand has oscillated between 4000 and 4800 tons since 2010 with central bank and investment demand providing the swing factor. At the same time, gold prices are volatile with a wide trading range from US$800oz to the current high of US$2500oz. The future demand is most likely driven by the perception of a store of value in the face of currency weakness, inflation, and higher fiscal deficits.

Volume Expansion Key to Growth

The growth of the company is dependent on reaching a gold production capacity of 450k oz by year-end 2026, which implies a 90% increase from 2023 levels. In addition, this added capacity from 2 new mines has a capex budget of US$295m at a cash cost per oz of under US$900oz for an EBITDA margin of 60% and a 2-year payback at current gold prices.

When compared to consensus estimates, it seems the analysts are much more conservative on gold prices or capacity execution. This could leave room for estimates and target price upgrades if the company delivers.

Consensus Forecasts

Despite the company's relatively obscure and small-cap status (no coverage on SA since 2016) it has updated analyst coverage from brokers in Brazil and Canada. Below, I summarize the primary consensus estimate metrics to gauge the company's growth and profitability profile. Estimates appear relatively conservative vs. company guidance, as discussed in the volume/capacity growth section. Aura, despite high capex projected for 2024 and 2025, should be able to pay a dividend (6% Yield) and maintain low leverage (0.7x ND/EBITDA) due to high margins from current operations.

Valuation & Peer Comps

The consensus price target of US$11.8 backs into an implied PE (cash) of 7x YE24 estimates or 0.1x PEG. For many sectors, this would be considered very cheap, but in the commodity space where prices/revenue can be volatile and costs largely fixed, the market is far more conservative in valuation. The main differences are cash opex levels and reserves life, the lower the costs and the higher the reserves, the greater the valuation. Note that I utilize cash earnings to value companies (cash earnings are net income plus depreciation)

I applied an even lower multiple to YE25 and YE26 estimates to get a sense of the stock price potential on consensus estimates and as Aura executes its capacity expansion. The YE25 price target jumps to US$21.2 for over a 100% upside potential from current levels.

I also compared Aura to a few large global gold miners on growth and valuation parameters. The two data points that stand out are cash earnings growth that are well above the sector with many peers estimated to have a decline in 2026 and on valuation where aura is the cheapest. To be fair, these are the industry leaders and most likely deserve a premium. However, Aura shares seem excessively discounted on YE25 estimates, in my view.

Risk

The commodity space, and especially gold, is notoriously volatile with wild price swings driven not only by supply/demand balances but investor sentiment given gold's store of value trait. Thus, the risk to Aura estimates and valuation is high given its fixed cost structure. The other risk factor to the investment case is if the company cannot execute its capacity increase on budget or on time, which would hurt future earnings and valuation.

Conclusion

I rate Aura a Strong Buy. The combination of a great operating track record, solid and growing resources (life of mine) and a projected 90% increase in gold mining capacity may drive earnings higher by 100% in 2025. At the same time, Aura's share valuation is undemanding, and can see some multiple expansion as it delivers this capacity growth. The main uncertainty will always be the price of gold.

