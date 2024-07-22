Alex Potemkin/E+ via Getty Images

I think Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) is significantly undervalued and, following its recent fall in share price, has an upside potential of more than 100%.

Taboola is an AI company with 600 million active users per day, providing the scale and data needed to grow the power of its recommendation engine, its core product.

The company has a solid balance sheet with strong margins and consistent revenue growth.

It has recently signed long-term exclusive contracts with Apple (AAPL) and Yahoo!. That will provide a step change in its business metrics over the remainder of 2024 and into 2025, allowing me to upgrade the company to a Strong Buy.

The Business Model

It is often difficult to understand the business model of these 'AI' companies and appreciate what they do and how they generate income.

In the case of Taboola, the business is relatively straightforward. It is a business-to-business operation that has two steps:

Firstly, they sign long-term exclusive agreements with companies that create content on the internet (think major online newspapers, not Instagram). Taboola calls these content creators "digital assets" and provides them with several services free of charge.

Secondly, Taboola receives income from advertisers who pay to advertise on Taboola's digital assets. Advertisers pay only for engagement with the ad, not the placement of the ad. So, the advertiser pays per click, per sale or some other measurable metric. Taboola shares this income with the digital asset displaying the ad that generated the click.

Taboola thinks of ads as recommendations, it does not get paid unless it places recommendations the user is interested in, so its value is in the software that chooses which ad to put in front of which person on which digital asset. No clicks mean no revenues, it is the job of the recommendation engine and the AI it employs, trained on the data Taboola has acquired, to generate clicks and keep users engaged.

Taboola in Action

Digital assets can be websites, apps, or devices outside of the closed ecosystems Meta/Facebook (META), Google (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN). Taboola uses the phrase "Walled Gardens" for these closed ecosystems and the term "the open web" for everything outside of the walled gardens.

Digital assets use Taboola to increase engagement with their content, drive new audiences to their sites, and as a method to monetize their content.

We have all seen Taboola in action; one of the products they offer to digital assets is Taboola Feeds. It creates a scrolling feed at the end of an article we have just read. The AI problem they solve is what to put in that feed that will keep us engaged.

Here is an example from the CNBC app taken from the 2023 10-K of Taboola.

Taboola Feeds (Taboola 10K)

As the user scrolls down the feed, they will see several recommendations, some will be more articles on the digital asset, others will be advertisements, and some will be articles on other digital assets of Taboola.

The CNBC example is a good one, if the recommendations are good, then the digital asset either receives some income (if the user clicks the ad) or increased engagement (if the user reads an additional article). If the recommendations are not good, the user will leave the site and perhaps go to a walled garden.

Taboola Feeds is now a top 10 traffic source globally (Q3 earnings 2023 CFO). US citizens, on average, see a Taboola feed three times a day and 600 million people worldwide see one every day. (CEO JPMorgan talk)

Digital Assets

Taboola's revenue and profit generation depends on two things: first, it needs lots of users. Secondly, they must generate income from placing ads in front of these users.

This is the critical driver of success, Taboola needs large numbers of high-profile, high-traffic digital assets to attract advertising customers. Taboola signs long-term exclusive contracts (typically 5 years or more) with its digital assets.

At the end of FY 2023, Taboola reported 12,000 digital asset partners, including big-name companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and NBCUniversal. In November 2022, Taboola signed a 30-year exclusive deal with Yahoo! to power the native advertising across all of Yahoo's digital properties. The deal closed in January this year and included issuing nearly 40 million ordinary shares and 45 million non-voting shares to Yahoo. Integrating the huge number of Yahoo! Digital properties will be a focus for Taboola this year, requiring a growth in headcount and infrastructure.

The news on digital Assets continues, a plethora of announcements has been made in recent weeks showing substantial commercial traction,

Nov 2023, a new 5-year deal was signed with NBC Universal. January 2024 an exclusive deal with Postmedia was highlighted, in May, a360media signed up and this month, shares flew over 18% when the contract with Apple was announced in the US, UK, Canada and Australia for the digital assets Apple News and Apple stocks across all Apple devices.

Taboola looks to reach users beyond its publisher base. Android OEM devices are becoming a vital income stream with Taboola News growing in "strong double digits" (Q3 2023). The Android offering is on phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO and realme.

In Q3 2023 earnings call, the CEO described the Microsoft deal as

a big step towards making Taboola the first open web must buy ad platform; Google for search, Meta for social, Taboola for the open web.

He noted that revenue through the newly launched Microsoft bidder platform had grown more than 100% in 12 months.

The contracts with the digital assets will drive Taboola's earnings. They have exclusive deals with Apple, Microsoft, NBC and Yahoo! These exclusive deals range from five to thirty years, it is a business moat of incredible size and potential.

Customers

At the end of 2023, Taboola reported 17,000 paying advertising customers. The focus for Taboola is making their advertising customers successful, increasing the share of budgets spent with Taboola.

The recently launched Taboola Select product allows premium advertisers to reach Taboola's premium digital assets like Yahoo, Apple, NBC and Disney. Big advertising agencies and heavy advertising spending companies will pay a premium for this service, but it is still a pay-by-results business model.

Taboola continues to upgrade, improve, and expand its product offerings to advertisers. AI Admaker allows advertisers to instantly adjust existing creative advertisements, saving time and improving advert content. Maximize Conversions automates the cost-per-click bid (within boundaries). The AI is trained on signals from 9,000 publishers and represents 600 million daily active users. It provides a competitive advantage in advertising, with Taboola guiding a 50% adoption in 2024.

The Recommendation Engine

Taboola's success comes down to its recommendation engine. It is an AI machine learning algorithm that needs to accurately predict what content a user will engage with. The ability of any AI engine depends largely on the data set it can be trained on, and in AI size matters.

Taboola must predict user behavior without social media profiles or predicted intent from search engines. Taboola must use the dataset it gathers, and the platform is enormous, with 17,000 advertisers and 600 million daily active users.

In 2023 Taboola reported tens of billions of clicks on Taboola-recommended content, with one third of those being on internal editorial content, keeping the customer engaged with the site.

Competition and the Demise of Cookies

Taboola competes with the Walled Gardens for advertising spend and with other companies providing all or some of their services to the open web. Meta makes $200 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) SNAP around $30 and Taboola is at $3.50. In the JPMorgan talk, the CEO suggested he thinks he can get up to $10.

The companies I consider key competitors are listed below and form one segment of my AI sector

AI Ad placement Sector (Author Database)

Taboola, despite the Q1 reports beat, has had a poor start to 2024 with its share price falling from $5 in January to $3.20 in mid-July. Whereas TTD, MGNI and OB have seen consistent upward movement over the same period.

This table shows market cap to revenue

Company TBLA TTD MGNI PUBM OB MCap to Rev X2.8 X100.3 X14.7 X16.4 X1.1 Click to enlarge

It suggests that Taboola and the smaller Outbrain (OB) might be undervalued when compared with their peer group. TBLA and OB have a similar business model, which is different from the other three on my list of competitors, who rely on third-party cookies for their ad placements.

The Trade Desk (TTD) has enormous reach on the open web, they have already become a must buy company for advertising agencies on the open web, if you want to build a brand and get your image in the right places you would probably do it with TTD.

Taboola are trying to become the TTD of performance advertising on the open web. Performance advertising is pay per click. Not the flashy "Just Do it" brand development advertisements of Nike but the "Nike 50% off today only" advertisements of an e-commerce company.

To be successful, Taboola must get the right ad in front of the right person at the right time. The way to do this is changing, and it might provide Taboola with a competitive advantage.

Cookies

The internet experience is based on cookies, they are small text files (username and ID) placed on your device as you browse. They allow websites to let you back on a site without needing to log in every time. Many sites use them to improve the internet experience by tracking what you are interested in and recommending other products.

I do not like the cookie experience; I recently visited a website investigating a new gear set for my bicycle. Now, every page I go to looks like a bike mechanic shop, cookies allowed my search to follow me, and bicycle parts companies are bombarding me with advertisements, a complete waste of money and time as I decided to buy a new bike and will probably never buy any gears.

Advertising companies have relied on cookies to enable targeted campaigns on the open net. In 2020 Apple decided cookies led to a poor user experience and removed them, Google has announced they will do the same, and although they have delayed the implementation of the change it is due to take place this year. The plan keeps changing and Google it is not entirely clear what features the replacement to cookies Google provides will have, one thing is for sure that advertisers will have access to far less information about us.

The search for a replacement to cookies is likely to be a defining part of this industry for the coming years.

UiD2.0

The Trade Desk has the largest market cap in my competition sector by an enormous margin. They developed a technology UiD2.0, aiming to enhance data for advertisers whilst respecting privacy, which is being adopted by large parts of the internet in response to privacy concerns around cookies and the general phase out of the cookie technology. TTD initiated the UiD2 development project but in 2021 they made UiD2 open source and handed it over to PRAM, it is now managed by industry partners. One of the problems of UiD2 is that it is based on a user's email address and users must opt into it and give permission for their email address to be used, and they can opt out at any time.

UiD2 operators share information, so if you have a UID2 token based on your email, it is shared with other UID2 companies, and they can use the information to target you with adverts. (although they cannot backward engineer your email address, it has been hash-coded).

Magnite, MediaPath, Xander and OpenX have adopted UID2 on the advertising demand side. All of these are competitors with Taboola, and the technology does appear to be gaining a critical mass.

In its Q1 2024 earnings call, The Trade Desk said that the demise of third-party cookies was an opportunity for them to expand adoption of UiD2 and that it might become the authentication and identity fabric across the open web. They also said they were gaining market share and outperforming competitors by leveraging their technology.

Taboola and the demise of cookies

Taboola is outside the UID2 ecosystem, as are its digital assets (which implies that Microsoft and Apple are outside with Google inside). They are not trying to track individual customers in the way cookies or UID2 do. They have built a recommendation engine that utilizes machine learning and AI across its data set to make recommendations about what people might want to do next, providing a series of options rather than a specific ad. The options, as already mentioned, include advertisements, internal articles and other Taboola digital assets to keep the user engaged.

The high-profile nature of the digital assets signing up with Taboola and the long-term exclusive nature of the contracts suggest Taboola will be successful regardless of the success of UiD2.

Taboola Financials

Taboola has a strong balance sheet, with $1 billion of equity (Assets-Liabilities) and more cash on hand than its total debt of $145 million.

Key Line Items (Author Database)

Revenue has been growing for the last 5 years, free cash flow is positive, but net income has been a challenge.

TBLA GP over time (Author Database)

Gross profit margin fell in 2023, but on a trailing twelve-month basis appears to have recovered and returned to its former upward trend. In Q3 2023, the CFO said they had experienced margin compression due to add rate decline, which has now stabilized. Taboola reported 100% retention of large advertisers in 2023.

Taboola is an Israeli company and its largest office with 600 staff is based in Tel Aviv. However, with only 2% of revenue directed at Israeli citizens (Q3, 2023) the geopolitical unrest in that region of the world should not impact them significantly.

Taboola made an excellent start to 2024 in the Q1 earnings report. The CFO highlighted: ecommerce showing double-digit growth driven by the US and Europe, revenues up 26% at $414 million, Ex-TAC gross profit (revenue minus the total acquisition cost) up 20% at $139 million. The growth was driven by the onboarding of Yahoo and organic e-commerce growth.

EBITDA was down in Q1 due to increased costs relating to the Yahoo! Integration. The CFO said the infrastructure had to be built in advance of the revenue. Improving revenue from Yahoo! Should drive margin improvements.

Free cash flow for Q1 was $27 million, with $7 million coming from pre-payments. Taboola repurchased $28 million of shares in Q1 and has $92 million left on its authorization. The stated goal is to offset dilution with share purchases and keep issued shares close to Q1 2023 levels.

TBLA Ownership (SImplyWall.st)

Yahoo! Own 25% of class A shares, making them the largest shareholder.

Forecasting a Fair Value

Building a three-statement model is an integral part of my investing strategy. Here, I present the first iteration of my three-statement model for Taboola. The model depends on management guidance and assumptions I have made, I will use it to track the performance of Taboola, updating the model after each quarterly report.

Q2 is due in August, and I think another upside surprise is possible. I will put an overview of the update to the model in the comments section of this article.

Management Guidance

In the May 2024 call with JPMorgan, the CEO guided to around $2 billion of revenue saying they were probably the biggest company in their space and that the space will grow to a trillion dollars. The CEO said they were targeting $10 average revenue per user over the longer term, still only 5% of Facebook but representing a trebling of Taboola revenue without increasing the user base.

Q1 earnings report guidance for 2024: revenue of $1.92 billion (33% growth), gross profit of $545 million and ex-TAC of $668. Adjusted EBITDA of over $100 million and a doubling of free cash flow.

Headcount is now back to 2022 levels despite increased hiring to allow for the Yahoo changes. (headcount was cut by 6% as part of cost reductions) Yahoo! Integration should be completed this year and revenue will continue to ramp into 2025.

The CFO said

Our growth is accelerating in 2024, and I'm looking forward to the step change we are expecting in our financials in 2024.

Forecasting this expected step change in finances is difficult, and my model will need a great deal of adjustment as the actual figures begin to arrive. The model is driven by the following key assumptions.

Revenue follows management guidance for a step change in 2024 and 2025 showing a 33% increase in 2024 and 25% in 2025 before falling back to the five-year average of 8%. This forecast meets the CEO forecast of tripling revenue in the forecast period.

Gross profit increases from the current 29% to 33% over the forecast and I assume that the growth in SG&A seen in recent quarters will abate as it is related to the integration of Yahoo!, I have assumed 2024 costs will be Q1 2024 *4 and then have an inflation + 5% escalator using inflation at 2.9% (Fed forecast).

I have allowed for amortization of the Yahoo! contract over 30 years in a straight line, tax grows over the forecast period to 27%, the Israeli corporation tax level.

The net working capital schedule is challenging to forecast, and I place a low expectation of it being correct. However, it is not a material driver of the cash flow for this company as they do not have significant stock or work in progress. I allowed net working capital to run at 5-year averages.

FCFF Forecast (Author Model)

I calculated a terminal value using the Gordon Graham Formula with long-term growth set to 0.5%, I then ran a discounted cash flow with various discounting rates to produce the following graph.

DCF Model Outputs (Author Model)

The current share price is $3.35, and the fair value price would be $7.50 with an 8% discount rate, which is more than 100% above current values. At a risk-free 4.3% the fair price would be over $14.

Conclusion

I am giving Taboola a Strong-Buy rating and will add it to my Strong-Buy portfolio, it meets all the criteria for this rating.

The mathematical model provides a clear path to profitability within the forecast horizon and a DCF fair value of greater than 100% with a good deal of safety in the forecast.

Taboola has unique AI technology has built significant scale, giving it access to more data than its competitors.

Exclusive long-term contracts with high profile companies like Apple and Yahoo! suggest its competitive advantage will be sustainable in the long term, and that the advantage will grow as the scale of its data collection builds a larger moat around it.

The company does not rely on third-party cookies or the opt-in replacement UID2.0 to perform well. My experience is that the technology provides a better internet experience than the previous cookie tech.

I will update the comment sections when I add the company to my Strong-Buy portfolio. I do already have a small position taken in March at $4.34 at that time, the company did not meet my Strong-Buy criteria, so the position is small.