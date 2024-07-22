5 Ways We Generated Option 'Income' With Opportunities Going Forward

Jul. 22, 2024 3:24 AM ETSCHD, NEE, O, T, RILY
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We had five put writing trades that expired worthless this month: SCHD, NEE, O, T, and B. Riley Financial.
  • The market rally after the CPI report helped to lift these types of stocks, as it looks like the Fed can cut rates this year.
  • We take a look at a number of different potential trade ideas going forward to bring in even more option 'income.'
  • Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Cash Builder Opportunities. Learn More »
Businessman hand putting coin into blue piggy bank

Lucky7trader

Written by Nick Ackerman

With the latest options expiration for this month, we have five trades concluding, all of which have expired worthless. All five of these trades were also put writing trades, which were on Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (

Interested in more income ideas?

Check out Cash Builder Opportunities, where we provide ideas about high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas. These investments are designed to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investors' income even further.

Join us today to have access to our portfolio, watchlist and live chat. Members get the first look at all publications and even exclusive articles not posted elsewhere.

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
4.4K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities (aka Nick Ackerman) is a former fiduciary and a registered financial advisor with 14 years of investing experience.

He is the leader of the investing group Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, NEE, O, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
NEE--
NextEra Energy, Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
T--
AT&T Inc.
RILY--
B. Riley Financial, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News