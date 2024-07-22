Micron's Selloff Poses As A Good Buying Opportunity For The Cyclical Upswing

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • Micron is positioned for a significant upswing as eFY25 HBM chips are sold out; I anticipate the firm will generate $21.5b in aEBITDA firmwide.
  • I believe this recent sell-off post-earnings has created a good buying opportunity for investors seeking to take advantage of this cyclical upswing.
  • Capacity for their HBM chips will begin to improve in 2027 with the Idaho fab bringing in meaningful production; the New York fab is expected to begin production in 2028.
Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

It’s no secret that Micron Technology’s (NASDAQ:MU) share performance has been relatively lackluster since reporting q3’24 earnings at the beginning of July 2024. Though investors may have been spooked by the higher-than-expected capital investment forecast for eFY25, this should

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.78K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News