Note: I have covered Coffee Holding Co., Inc. or "Coffee Holding" (NASDAQ:JVA) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Friday, shares of Coffee Holding rallied to new two-year highs on much higher than average trading volume:

Yahoo Finance

The stock has delivered a stellar performance so far this year, with shares being up by almost 200%:

Yahoo Finance

The ongoing rally appears to be due to a combination of recent positive events.

Improved Financial Performance

Coffee Holding's financial results have improved as of late as the company returned to year-over-year growth and reduced debt levels significantly:

Regulatory Filings

With up to $7 million of remaining borrowing capacity under the company's recently extended credit facility (a more detailed discussion will be provided later in this article), the company is unlikely to face any sort of near-term liquidity issues.

For FY2024, management is targeting revenue growth of up to 25% and a return to profitability as outlined in the company's business update in November 2023 (emphasis added by author):

(...) We recently started shipping our products to two new large national supermarket chains along with a third larger regional chain which we believe dominates the Northeast market. These, along with new but smaller customer wins and improved sales of our flagship brand, Café Caribe, in the East Coast and Southwest, are expected to help grow our revenues by 18-25% in 2024 and drive a return to profitability.

Termination Of The Proposed Delta Corp Merger

At the time of the business update, the company's shares were trading at all-time lows around $0.70 as market participants remained wary of the proposed reverse merger with shipping and logistics services provider Delta Corp Holdings Limited ("Delta").

Particularly, the involvement of SEC-sanctioned investment bank Maxim Group likely raised some eyebrows as the company has arranged a large number of heavily dilutive equity offerings for bottom-of-the-barrel shipping companies from the likes of Imperial Petroleum (IMPP), Top Ships (TOPS), Castor Maritime (CTRM), OceanPal (OP) and Globus Maritime (GLBS) in recent years.

With Delta being a growth company in the capital-intensive shipping industry, its efforts to achieve a backdoor listing clearly indicated the risk of subsequent dilution, perhaps even in combination with insiders selling their shares in advance.

While the vast majority of votes were in favor of the transaction, Coffee Holding failed to achieve the required threshold of more than 50% of outstanding shares, likely due to many legacy shareholders having long given up on their holdings.

Remember, back in 2011, the company was one of Keurig Dr Pepper's (KDP) major green coffee suppliers and as such, experienced a short period of skyrocketing sales and profits with shares peaking at $28.06 on July 11, 2011, amid massive trading volume.

However, the rally turned out to be short-lived and left many speculative investors holding the bag. With shares down by more than 90% from their all-time high, a meaningful number of equity holders likely didn't even take notice of their ability to vote on the proposed reverse merger transaction.

While Coffee Holding adjourned the meeting a number of times to provide more time for additional votes, the company ultimately decided to terminate the transaction on June 24:

After almost two years of attempting to get our previously announced merger with Delta over the finish line, and as the shareholder vote from April to approve the merger proved unsuccessful, the board of directors has elected to terminate the Merger Agreement and move forward as an independent company. It is the board's belief that as an independent company, if we can execute our renewed growth strategy, we will be able to create the shareholder value that has eluded us recently," said Andrew Gordon, Coffee Holding's Chief Executive Officer.

With potential dilution from the proposed Delta merger out of the way, the stock has surged by more than 50% over the past month alone:

Yahoo Finance

Extension Of The Company's Credit Facility

The company's credit facility was scheduled to mature on June 30 and following a number of covenant violations in the past, management was required to include going concern language in the company's financial statements.

However, Coffee Holding managed to obtain a waiver of all past defaults in May and subsequently extend the facility by one year.

On June 27, 2024, Borrowers entered into the Tenth Loan Modification Agreement (the "Amendment") with the Lender which amended the Loan Agreement to, among other things: (i) provide for a new loan maturity date of June 29, 2025, (ii) provide that the applicable margin requirement for any revolving loan outstanding under the Loan Agreement to 2.25%, (iii) provide that the maximum facility amount shall be $10,000,000 and (iv) to adjust certain definitions and terms related to the borrowing base and leverage ratios applicable to the Loan Agreement.

As a result, liquidity should not be an issue for the time being. However, with the loan maturing in less than 12 months from the date of the company's next financial statements, management might be required to keep the going concern language in the upcoming Q3/FY2024 report.

Recent Insider Buying

On July 1, CEO Andrew Gordon and his brother and COO, David Gordon, disclosed a moderate amount of open market purchases. In aggregate, the Gordon brothers purchased slightly above 30,000 shares at prices ranging from $2.09 to $2.40.

Please note that the last insider purchase was reported almost three years ago, with the stock price well above $4 at that time.

In combination, these positive catalysts have resulted in the ongoing rally in the shares.

However, record-high London Robusta coffee prices have negatively impacted the company's recently reported Q2 results.

Unfortunately, London Robusta coffee futures have surged to all-time highs in recent weeks:

Investing.com

As a result, investors will likely have to prepare for another set of mediocre quarterly report results in September, which could result in a setback for the shares.

Bottom Line

A number of positive catalysts have resulted in shares of Coffee Holding surging to new two-year highs.

While the current rally might have more legs, long-term investors should avoid getting involved with a small player in the highly competitive coffee market, particularly given the risks associated with the persistent exposure to a highly volatile commodity.

However, with the overhang from the ill-advised Delta reverse merger transaction now gone and considering the company's vastly improved financial position, I am upgrading Coffee Holding's shares from "Sell" to "Hold".

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.