Earnings Preview: A REIT Revival?

Real estate earnings season kicked into gear last week, and over the next month, we'll hear results from more than 175 equity REITs, 40 mortgage REITs, and dozens of housing industry companies which will provide key insights into how the real estate industry is adapting to the shifting interest rate regime. This report discusses the major high-level themes and metrics we'll be watching across each of the real estate property sectors this earnings season. across most property sectors during the Fed's aggressive rate-hiking cycle. Notable 'green shoots' we've observed in recent commentary and industry data include: 1) surprising strength in office leasing activity; 2) a continued firming in residential rents (especially in limited-supply markets and sub-sectors); 3) a "bottoming" in logistics-related demand amid a rebound in manufacturing activity; 4) a slight cooldown in consumer-oriented trends including retail and travel demand; and 5) still-limited appetite for new ground-up development across all property sectors. Below, we compiled the earnings calendar for equity REITs and homebuilders.

Even the most well-capitalized public REITs with modest debt levels were unable to escape the gravitational force of the "higher for longer" narrative, while the mere survival of many hundreds of highly-levered private market players was in significant doubt as the refinancing clock ticked ever-louder. Sentiment and macroeconomic conditions have shifted significantly in the past three months, fueled by several months of encouraging inflation data pointing once again towards a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, and a resulting pivot in central bank tone and narrative from "how many rate hikes" to "how many rate cuts?" Swaps markets now price-in in a 98% probability that the Fed will cut rates in September and imply 2.52 rate cuts in 2024 - the most "dovish" interest rate environment since the middle of the first quarter.

The sector with perhaps the most to gain from Federal Reserve rate cuts, REITs enter this earnings season with upside momentum after a dismal two-year stretch in which REITs accumulated roughly 50 percentage points of underperformance relative to the broader S&P 500 (SPY). Dating back to the start of the Fed's rate hiking cycle in March 2022, this historically wide underperformance gap exceeded that of the Great Financial Crisis and came despite a relatively stable fundamental environment for most property sectors outside of the troubled office sector. Last earnings season in April occurred at "rock bottom" for the real estate sector, with the Equity REIT Index (VNQ) trading at the lows of the year, having given back all of the late-2023 rebound. Since the start of last earnings season in mid-April, the Equity REIT Index has gained 14.0% - outpacing the 12.8% gains from the S&P 500 - with the bulk of this jump coming in just the past two weeks alone.

For debt-dependent entities - of which there are many in the private real estate space, and a handful in the public area - conditions have merely gone from highly restrictive to moderately restrictive. Fitch reported last week that its measure of US CMBS delinquency rates rose to 2.33% in June, up 42 basis points from last year. Trepp reported a more significant rise in delinquency rates, with its measure of US CMBS delinquency rates rising to 5.35% in June, up 145 basis points from last year. While the vast majority of this increase is attributable to ongoing office distress, investors continue to closely monitor the multifamily space given its skew towards smaller "mom and pop" investors that lack the financing options of institutional players. Capitulation from debt-burdened private portfolios should create consolidation opportunities for REITs.

Before diving into the specific sector-by-sector metrics we're focused on this earnings season, we discuss the four higher-level themes that we're focused on this earnings season:

Calling a Bottom? - Macro Commentary M&A & IPO Environment: Any Signs of Animal Spirits? Updated 2024 Outlook & Dividend Commentary

1) Calling A Bottom - Macro Commentary

Even before the rate retreat sparked a "REIT revival" in the past several weeks, there appeared to be some "bottoming" in private market real estate valuations in late Spring and early summer. Green Street Advisors released its monthly Commercial Property Price Index ("CPPI") last week, which showed that private-market CRE valuations posted a back-to-back monthly increase for the first time since 2021. The report showed that the CPPI - which had dipped over 20% from the peak in 2022 to the lows in early 2024 - increased 0.7% in June after a similar 0.7% increase in May, which lifted the year-to-date increase in CRE values to 1.4%. We've seen a few "false starts" over the past two years in the public markets in which hopes of easing monetary policy sparked a short-lived REIT rebound, but a bottoming in private market valuations would suggest that this rebound has more staying power. We're keyed-in on macro commentary from REITs regarding this "bottom" call.

2. M&A Environment: Animal Spirits Back?

It took a while, but macroeconomic conditions are finally aligning such that the long-dormant "animal spirits" could come alive for public REITs through IPOs and acquisitions of debt-burdened private portfolios. Following a historically quiet period of REIT IPO activity dating back to the start of the Fed's rate hiking cycle in early 2022, cold storage operator Lineage (LINE) filed SEC paperwork last week for a planned $3.85B initial public offering, in what would be this year's largest IPO within not only the REIT sector, but across U.S. equity markets. Lineage is the world’s largest cold storage operator with a network of roughly 480 facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Americold (COLD) - the second-largest cold storage operator - went public in 2018 and has had a relatively successful tenure as a public REIT. Lineage - which plans to list on Nasdaq under ticker "LINE" - intends to use the proceeds of the IPO to pay down debt, a tactic that will be used with higher frequency if REIT equity valuations can sustain a valuation premium to private markets.

3. Updated Outlook & Dividend Commentary

We're keyed in on these REITs' updated 2024 guidance, especially any changes in property-level fundamentals, which have remained surprisingly resilient The REIT sector is coming off a relatively solid first-quarter earnings season with a 41% FFO "raise rate," which was slightly above the historical REIT sector average for Q1. A similar beat/raise rate in the second quarter would be well received by the market. We've seen 52 REITs raise their dividends so far this year, while 9 REITs have reduced their payouts. On a market-cap-weighted basis, equity REITs pay an average dividend yield of 3.6% - a sizable premium to the 1.3% dividend yield on the broader S&P 500. While sector-level dividend coverage ratios remain healthy, dividend commentary will remain a major focus for office and mortgage REITs - the sectors that have been responsible for essentially all the recent dividend cuts across the REIT sector over the past two years. We believe that the "bleeding" in these sectors from a dividend cut perspective is largely contained at this point, and in fact, foresee some dividend increases from office REITs over the next quarter or two, which we think would go a long way towards shoring up investor confidence.

Office & Hotel REIT Earnings Preview

Office: Beneath the universal pessimism on the office outlook, we've actually observed surprisingly positive green shoots for the office sector in recent months. Brokerage firm Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) released its quarterly office update last week, which showed very encouraging trends for the long-struggling office sector. Nationally, second quarter leasing volume jumped 15% from the first quarter to 50.2M SF, marking the highest level in over four years and up 7% from a year ago. This level of leasing activity was within 10% of pre-pandemic levels, and lifted the trailing twelve-month average to within about 20% of pre-pandemic averages. JLL notes that a major factor in the recovery has been a growing volume of larger transactions above 100k SF, with nearly double the activity of large-volume leases in Q2 compared to a year earlier. Forward-looking metrics tracked by JLL also remain positive, noting that its measure of Tenant in the Market (TIM) suggests that this elevated activity level will be sustained over the next several quarters. We're keyed in on a key question this quarter: will this steadying of fundamentals be enough to steady the ship?

Hotels: On the other side of the spectrum, the U.S. hotel industry delivered a record-setting year of operating performance in 2023 as travel demand exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 5-10%, but after a very strong first quarter for the industry, we've observed some very slight moderation in travel demand in the second quarter across the various high-frequency metrics we track and from the handful of REIT business updates. TSA Checkpoint data shows that passenger throughput was roughly 3% above 2019 levels thus far in July - a mild slowdown from the 8% comparable increase in Q1 and 6% increase in Q2. Hotel data provider STR reports that industry-wide Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") was 14% above 2019 levels in Q2 - roughly steady with the trends in Q1 - as still-solid pricing trends have offset some recent weakness in occupancy rates. Even with the slight demand moderation, we're expecting another solid quarter from hotel REITs, and continue to foresee these REITs being some leaders in dividend growth once again in 2024.

Residential Real Estate Earnings Preview

Apartments: For multifamily, oversupply concerns have eased in recent months as new construction starts have slowed substantially while demand has been particularly robust. RealPage reported last week that apartment demand "surged" in the second quarter, which has rapidly closed the supply-demand gap. Some 390,000 apartment units were absorbed over the past 12 months, which ranks as the eighth-largest figure on record, trailing only the pandemic-era boom from mid-2021 to mid-2022, and a brief period in 2018 and 2000. The booming demand comes at a critical time for the multifamily market, which has seen a record quantity of new units delivered - more than a half-million - over the past twelve months, with this pace expected to continue until early 2025 before moderating into 2026. The strong demand has also prevented a further deterioration in rental rates, which remained marginally positive on a year-over-year basis in June, with 0.1% annual growth at the national-level. RP highlights an especially strong recent correlation between rent growth and supply levels over the past quarter, with high-supply cities - including Austin, Atlanta, and Dallas - continuing to see rents decline, while limited-supply cities have posted mid-single-digit rent increases. We'll be closely watching rent growth metrics on new and renewed leases, commentary on supply conditions, and indications of any appetite for external growth.

Single-Family Rentals: Supply growth has remained more contained on the single-family side, which has kept rent growth more buoyant throughout the rent cooldown. The latest CoreLogic report last week showed that SFR rent growth strengthened throughout the second quarter to a 3.2% annual rate in May, which was the highest annual growth rate since April 2023. With rents likely to settle in the "inflation-plus" range of 3-5% over the next several quarters, expenses will be the "wild card" - especially as it relates to insurance and property taxes. Double-digit percentage increases in insurance premiums and property taxes were the norm for property owners last year - driven primarily by a "catch-up" effect to reflect the roughly 25% increase in home values over the past two years. The brief period of negative home price appreciation in 2023 and tighter credit conditions quickly neutralized the pockets of speculative housing market activity - including the "fix-and-flips" and highly levered short-term rental ("STR") startups that were beginning to fizzle in 2021 and 2022, and the more challenging operating and financing conditions should give an easier pathway to institutional operators to accretively add to their portfolios. In addition to rent growth metrics, we're interested in commentary about these external growth prospects - specifically, whether these REITs are beginning to see any pockets of private-market distress that could be ripe for the picking - especially in light of the privatization of Tricon Residential by Blackstone earlier this year.

Homebuilders: It's all about rates. Early this year, the U.S. homebuilding appeared poised to thaw from its deep freeze induced by historically aggressive monetary tightening, but the mid-year mortgage rate resurgence again pushed the upper limits on affordability for prospective buyers and prompted a pullback in speculative development. It remains the case, however, that higher mortgage rates have merely delayed - but not permanently altered - the existing secular fundamentals supporting the single-family market: a "lost decade" of single-family construction. These public builders have managed to sustain a relatively solid level of activity throughout this two-year deep freeze by gaining market share relative to their smaller competitors that lack the scale to sustainably compete in the ultra-competitive environment. Builders have a high bar to meet, however, following their incredible rally of nearly 90% in 2023 and further gains of 20% thus far in 2024. We're focused on net orders - expecting a modest positive inflection this quarter after roughly two years of year-over-year declines - along with cancellation rates, and gross margins. With builders no longer trading with deep discounts, further upside will require operational execution.

Tech and Industrial REITs Earnings Preview

Industrial: Among the "losers" of first-quarter earnings season, industrial REITs are off to a surprisingly solid start to second-quarter earnings season, with the initial trio of results indicating a bottoming in fundamentals and solid demand trends in recent months following a slow start to 2024. Logistics stalwart Prologis (PLD) called a bottom in market vacancy and noting “subdued but improving” demand in logistics alongside a moderation in supply growth. Commenting on macro conditions, Prologis estimated that global market rents declined 2% during the quarter, but commented that weakness in Southern California was responsible for 75% of this decline. Rexford (REXR) - which focuses exclusively on this region - noted that Southern California market rents fell another 2% during the quarter and were roughly 5% lower from a year earlier, but it was still able to achieve mark-to-market rent increases of 49% on a cash basis in Q2 - a modest acceleration from the prior quarter but below the 60% increases on its leases from '22-23. Sunbelt-focused First Industrial (FR) delivered surprisingly strong results and boosted its full-year NOI and FFO outlook, driven by strong leasing activity in its speculative developments. FR commented that "fundamentals are slowly improving, although as expected, market vacancy ticked up...decision-making remains fairly deliberate." We're interested in hearing whether other industrial REITs share this initial trio's outlook on supply-demand fundamentals, and for any commentary on prospects for private market acquisition activity.

Cell Towers: Cell Tower REITs have been the weakest-performing property sector since the start of 2022 - lagging even the battered office sector - amid a telecommunications industry-wide slump inflamed by tight monetary conditions. Cellular carriers have curbed their capital-intensive network expansion plans in recent quarters, following a significant wave of investment and tower equipment upgrades from 2019-2022 to deploy nationwide 5G networks. Crown Castle (CCI) kicked off the earnings slate last week with a solid report and maintained the full-year outlook that it provided in last month's interim business update. Commentary on carrier demand was marginally more upbeat than recent quarters, with CCI noting that demand is "steady state" following a significant decline in network spending last year, which "gives us optimism that what we've forecasted for revenue growth is directionally correct." CCI's small-cap and fiber segments were the bright-spot of Q2 results, however, with small-cap organic growth of 10.9% and fiber growth of 3.2% - each above the prior forecast - while tower organic growth was in line with expectations at 4.4%. American Tower (AMT) has also been in the midst of a strategic shake-up, having completed an exit from the Indian market earlier this year. We're focused on commentary on these strategy shifts and further commentary on expectations for network spending.

Data Center: The top-performing property sector last year, Data Center REITs have continued their strong relative performance in 2024 as the AI boom continues to drive elevated leasing activity. CBRE's latest report last month showed strong trends in recent months, noting that North American data center vacancy rates hit new lows across major markets, driven by robust absorption by public cloud providers and AI companies. Most importantly, the report notes that data center pricing is "significantly accelerating due to supply shortages and high demand." Average asking rates for a typical 250- to 500-kW requirement across all four featured North American markets surged by 20% year-over-year, the highest global increase, as supply shortages are increasingly driven by power constraints. Ironically, the improved competitive positioning of these REITs and the surge in rent growth over the past eighteen months came just as data center REITs became a trend "short" play. The now infamous short report from Chanos & Company in July 2022 came at the "bottom" of a half-decade-long slump in rental rates. The report from Equinix (EQIX) will be closely watched after it was targeted earlier this year in a short report from Hindenburg. As always, we'll also be keyed-in on renewal pricing trends and leasing volumes this quarter.

Healthcare REIT Earnings Preview

Senior Housing: Continuing their strong performance from last year, Senior Housing and Skilled Nursing REITs have been among the leaders this year as recent data shows a continued recovery in occupancy rates alongside historically strong rent growth. Earlier this month, industry data provider NIC published its quarterly Market Fundamentals report, which showed that senior housing occupancy rates increased for the 12th consecutive quarter to 85.9%, which is 8.2 percentage points above its pandemic low of 77.8% in the second quarter of 2021. The skilled nursing occupancy rate, meanwhile, rose to 84.3% in the most recent quarter, up 9.6 percentage points from its pandemic low of 74.7%. Fueled by tailwinds from record-setting COLA adjustments in 2023, rent growth across both Senior Housing and Skilled Nursing facilities remained historically strong in early 2024, each rising by 4.4%. Supply growth remains muted as well, with NIC noting that the rolling four-quarter average for construction starts sits at 1.50% of total inventory - hovering near the lowest since 2010. These tailwinds bode very well for tenant financial health and rent coverage, which remains the primary focus of earnings season for senior housing and skilled nursing REITs.

Medical Office: Somehow even more "unloved" than traditional office, medical office building ("MOB") REITs enter earnings season as the worst-performing sub-sector this year, and are now trading at average Price-to-FFO valuations that are below that of traditional office REITs. While these REITs do tend to be among the more rate-sensitive segments, the poor performance is a bit head-scratching given the relatively strong property-level fundamentals. JLL's latest report published last quarter concludes, "[MOB] fundamentals remain strong, and construction starts remain slow, positioning medical outpatient buildings for increasing occupancy and rental rate growth, driving increased allocation from capital rotating from other asset classes." The report notes that absorption has outpaced construction every quarter since Q2 2021 as completions have slowed while demand accelerated. This drove occupancy up from 91.4% at the end of 2020 to 93.0% in Q4 2023. Despite steady demand, construction starts for MOBs have remained below pre-pandemic averages over the past three years. We think MOB REITs have a relatively low hurdle to meet this earnings season, and will be looking for integration progress on recent merger activity from the two largest MOB REITs.

Hospital: Embattled hospital owner Medical Properties Trust (MPW) - which is the most heavily-shorted REIT - will be among the most closely-watched reports this earnings season after its largest tenant - Steward Healthcare - filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. Prior to the latest renewed scrutiny on Steward, MPW had reported solid progress in its planned liquidity transactions slated for this year as it seeks to divest from several struggling operators, including a $1.1B portfolio sale of five hospitals in April, and announced that it maintained its quarterly dividend. Also in April, MPW announced that it closed on its sale of five facilities in California and New Jersey to Prime Healthcare for a total of $350M. The pair of deals brought MPW's total portfolio sales to $1.6B, which is 80% of its initial FY 2024 target. MPW commented in its earnings call last quarter that it plans to replace Steward in "many" of its hospitals by September 30 - and nearly 100% over time - "so that even if Steward remains in bankruptcy, its effect on [MPW] are mitigated." We're keyed in on updates on how recent Steward developments will impact plans.

Retail REITs Earnings Preview

Strip Centers: Retail REIT fundamentals have improved materially over the past eighteen months and continue to be underappreciated in the market, as a decade-long "retail apocalypse" narrative has been tough to shake. The combination of near-zero new development and positive net store openings since 2021 has driven occupancy rates to record highs and allowed both Strip Center and Mall REITs to enjoy some long-awaited pricing power. Despite several high-profile retail bankruptcies last year - including Bed Bath & Beyond and Party City - store openings outpaced store closings by about 10% in 2023, and recent data from Coresight shows that the positive momentum has continued into mid-2024. Planned and announced US store openings for 2024 totaled more than 4,200 through the end of June, outpacing store closures by 20% and resulting in nearly 78 million square feet of new retail space. We'll again be focused on leasing spreads and occupancy rate trends - which have been impressive of late - and on updates on re-lease progress at these vacated Bed Bath and Party City locations.

Malls: With distress across office markets seizing the headlines, Mall REITs are no longer the "Problem Child" of the REIT sector, particularly after weaker players and lower-tier malls closed shop. Following three years of rental rate and occupancy declines, the supply-demand dynamic has recently favored retail landlords, which has helped these stumbling mall REITs regain some footing and repair balance sheets. Traffic and sales levels at higher-end mall properties have been back at pre-pandemic levels since late 2023, and retail sales data indicates that consumers were still spending. Data last week showed that Retail Sales were stronger than expected in June, posting an acceleration in the annual growth rate for the first time since February. We're focused on same-store occupancy rates and renewal rent growth.

Net Lease: The most "bond-like" and interest-rate-sensitive property sectors, the pullback in benchmark rates has restored some positive vibes into the net lease sector. Thriving in the "lower forever" environment, the industry has been reluctant to acknowledge the higher-rate regime, keeping private-market values and cap rates surprisingly "sticky" and resulting in compressed investment spreads. Strong balance sheets and lack of variable rate debt exposure have positioned net lease REITs to be aggressors as over-levered private players seek an exit, but these REITs can afford to wait until the price is right. We're keyed in on commentary regarding cap rate movements in mid-2024 and whether the rebound in interest rates in Q2 - and subsequent pullback in early July - has changed the outlook for activity in 2024.

Mortgage REIT Earnings Preview

For perhaps the first time since the start of the pandemic, mortgage REIT earnings season is expected to be rather "boring," as underlying valuations of Mortgage-Backed Securities ("MBS") were remarkably steady during the quarter, but the steady macro conditions should provide good insight into the true earnings power of these mREITs. The Residential iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - which tracks the un-levered performance of residential mortgage-backed securities ("RMBS") - posted total returns of 0.3% in Q2, and has gained another 1.4% thus far in early Q3. The iShares Commercial MBS ETF (CMBS) - which tracks the un-levered performance of commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") - posted gains of 0.5% in Q2, and has gained another 0.9% thus far in early Q3. RMBS and CMBS spreads were effectively unchanged during the quarter, while benchmark interest rates - as measured by the 10-Year Treasury Yield - also ended the quarter within a few basis points of where they started. For residential mREITs, we expect an average Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") increase of 1-3% in the quarter, and for commercial mREITs, we expect a change of -1% to +1%. Despite paying average dividend yields in the mid-teens, the majority of mREITs have been able to cover their dividends, but there remains a handful of mREITs with payout ratios above 100% of EPS.

Key Takeaways: Real Estate Earnings Preview

Real estate earnings season kicked off last week, and over the next month, we'll hear results from 175 equity REITs, 40 mortgage REITs, and dozens of housing industry companies. The sector with perhaps the most to gain from Fed rate cuts, REITs enter earnings season with upside momentum after a dismal two-year stretch, including 50 percentage points of market underperformance. Has the REIT Revival begun? REITs have posted double-digit gains over the past two weeks, as encouraging inflation data has put the Fed on course to cut rates in September. Even before the rate retreat sparked a "REIT revival" in the past several weeks, there appeared to be some "bottoming" in private market real estate valuations in late Spring and early summer. It took a while, but macroeconomic conditions are finally aligning such that the long-dormant "animal spirits" could come alive for public REITs through IPOs and acquisitions of debt-burdened private portfolios.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.