XOP Should Benefit In A New Rate Decline Cycle

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.96K Followers

Summary

  • XOP owns oil and gas exploration and production stocks, poised to benefit from a new rate cut cycle and increasing energy demand.
  • XOP's fund price has been rising since 2020, with a strong correlation to oil prices and potential for further gains.
  • XOP's portfolio of small-cap and mid-cap stocks should benefit from a rate decline cycle, with strong growth forecasted for 2025.

Low angle drone shot showing the reflections of various oil drilling rigs in a calm ocean channel, Cromarty Firth, Scotland, United Kingdom

Abstract Aerial Art

ETF Overview

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) owns a portfolio of oil and gas exploration and production stocks. XOP’s portfolio consists of mostly small-cap and mid-cap stocks. The fund should benefit from

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.96K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XOP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XOP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News