Wells Fargo: The Easy Money Has Been Made

Jul. 22, 2024 4:36 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock
Summary

  • Wells Fargo beat earnings predictions for Q2, but missed on net interest income.
  • The lender's non-interest income was driven by strong investment banking activity, however. Balance sheet quality did not materially deteriorate.
  • Commercial real estate exposure is a key area worth watching going forward.
  • Shares continue to trade above the historical price-to-book ratio.
Peru, IN - March 2016: Wells Fargo Retail Bank II

jetcityimage

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) beat average predictions for its top and bottom line for its second fiscal quarter earnings on July 12, 2024, yet missed on net interest income, a key measure for financial institutions. Wells Fargo’s net interest income, which measures the difference between

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

