SLB: The Market Doesn't Fully Appreciate The Growth Opportunities

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • SLB is not cheap but has been growing revenue and earnings at impressive rates.
  • The market has been penalizing the company due to misunderstanding Saudi Arabia's shift from new offshore developments to the Jafurah unconventional gas field.
  • SLB will benefit from the Saudi focus on Jafurah and the latest earnings report confirms the growth trend in the Middle East remains intact.
  • The resumption of SLB's buyback program should be a further tailwind.

Schlumberger executive office in Houston, TX, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

SLB (NYSE:SLB), formerly Schlumberger, beat earnings yet again last Friday:

However, SLB stock hasn't had a good 2024 and is 20% below last year's highs:

Despite being the largest energy

This article was written by

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
2.36K Followers
Financial blogger, part-time investor. Bullish oil & gas, OFS/offshore, commodities, EMs. Bearish energy transition. My posts aren't investment advice, DYODD.Disclaimer: My articles, blog posts and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I may be a CFA but I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLB; NBR; BORR; XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My articles, blog posts, and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News