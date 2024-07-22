Google: The Pros And Cons For A Post-Q2 Share Price Surge

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.49K Followers

Summary

  • Google is set to report earnings for the June quarter on July 23rd.
  • On the positive: Strong commercial momentum for Search, YouTube, and Cloud expected in Q2, which may drive a topline beat.
  • On the negative: Limited capital distribution upside and cost pressures may act as headwinds for post-Q2 share price surge.
  • Overall, I remain "Buy" rated on Google stock, and continue to view shares as undervalued <$200.
Google"s headquarters in Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California.

JHVEPhoto

Alphabet Inc. (Google) (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is set to report earnings for the June quarter on July 23rd, after the market closes. The last time Google reported earnings, shares surged as much as 15% in after hours trading, given

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.49K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News