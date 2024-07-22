JHVEPhoto

Alphabet Inc. (Google) (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is set to report earnings for the June quarter on July 23rd, after the market closes. The last time Google reported earnings, shares surged as much as 15% in after hours trading, given a strong consensus earnings beat. Now, looking to Q2, should investors expect another earnings beat and share price surge, similar to the one seen in Q1? In this article, I discuss the pro and contra argument for a post-Q2 share price surge similar to post-Q1. On the pro side, I see strong commercial momentum for Search, YouTube and Cloud, likely setting up for a notable topline beat, while on the contra side I view limited capital distribution upside and cost pressure as headwinds.

Noting the share price momentum, Google stock has significantly outperformed the market year-to-date. Since the beginning of the year, GOOG shares have increased by approximately 27%, whereas the S&P 500 (SP500) has gained about 15%.

Seeking Alpha

The Pros

Pro 1 - Strong Advertising Backdrop To Support Sentiment

Google's advertising business, including Search and YouTube, is the company's main cash generation engine. On that note, I am highly optimistic that we can expect a strong YoY growth momentum in Q2, building on trends seen in Q1. While Google, did not give guidance for ad sales in the June quarter, I argue that the Google's advertising business is affected by similar drivers as Meta's, who guided for a 7% QoQ jump in ad sales at the high end of the projection. I am also encouraged by positive feedback from industry channel checks. After speaking with six market participants who control advertising budgets, primarily from SME businesses, I estimate that year-over-year advertising spend on a macro level in Q2 2024 may increase by as much as 15% YoY. Accordingly, a 4-6% QoQ growth for Google should be possible - in fact, conservative. This would mean that Google's advertising business should generate about $75-77 billion of revenue in the June quarter, well ahead of consensus estimates of about $74 billion, according to data collected by Refinitiv.

Pro 2 - Google Cloud Is Showing Strong Momentum

The economic backdrop for Google's Cloud business is firing from all cylinders - according to a Jefferies survey of 40 CIOs, cloud spending intentions are accelerating. Notably, 43% of respondents expect their cloud spending to increase by more than 10% in 2024, up from 28% who anticipated such an increase in 2023. The survey also indicates a significant ongoing shift in workloads to the cloud, with 58% of CIOs expecting over 50% of their workloads to be cloud-based by the end of 2025, compared to 36% today (Source: Jefferies research note on Cloud survey, dated 8th July). As the leading cloud company globally, Amazon is well-positioned to benefit from these favorable cloud spending trends.

Jefferies

Looking ahead to Q2, Google Cloud is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory seen in March quarter, as the company's ongoing investments in AI, machine learning, and infrastructure are expected to drive further adoption of GCP services. In my view, revenue from GCP should top $10 billion in Q2, projecting a 25% YoY growth vs. the same period one year earlier. On that note, although my projection aligns with consensus, I still see upside to sentiment for GCP, as a ~25% YoY growth rate on a ~10 billion business would offer an enormous proof-point for Google's economic potential beyond Search and advertising.

Pro 3 - YouTube Is Ramping Up Monetization

I am very bullish on Google's YouTube business, and I believe Q2 will underscore the platform's potential to compete with Instagram and TikTok. In my view, the platform's strategic shift to focus increasingly on short-form video content, particularly through YouTube Shorts, has been a major driver of strengthening engagement. In fact, as evidenced already in Q1, shorts have contributed to the substantial rise in impressions, helping to attract a younger demographic and increasing overall user time spent on the platform.

Discussing YouTube's competitive strength vs. Social Media companies, I also highlight that YouTube remains capable to effectively compete with entertainment giants like Netflix. In fact, in Netflix' most recent earnings report, management indirectly acknowledged YouTube as its biggest competitor for user attention, with YouTube claiming close to 10% of the TV screen time in the U.S., ahead of Netflix.

Netflix Q2 reporting

Financially, I expect that YouTube's advertising spend has seen a substantial increase in Q2, with a YoY growth rate similar to GCP at around 25%. This sharp acceleration in ad spend is primarily due to better impression growth (up >20% YoY), but also a slight YoY increase in CPMs (Cost Per Mille, projected to be up 5% YoY).

The Cons

Con 1 - Costs To Pressure Operating Income Growth

While Google's momentum on the topline looks very strong, I am slightly concerned about the company's ability to focus on costs and operational efficiency. Specifically, I project that operational expenses for Google in Q2 have been rising notably vs. Q1, driven by several factors including increased costs for personnel, data center operations, and technology development. On that note, the company's operational expenses have been impacted by higher salaries and benefits to attract and retain top talent in a competitive market. Additionally, the costs associated with running vast data centers, which are essential for its core services like search and YouTube and GCP. Moreover, Google's ongoing investment in technology and innovation is another significant area of cost pressure: The integration of AI across its product lines, including search enhancements and cloud services, requires substantial R&D. Moreover, the development and deployment of large language models and other AI technologies necessitate continuous funding, negatively affecting operating income and free cash flow. Personally, I model that Google's operating margin will be down 50-100 bps. compared to Q1, which suggests an operating margin of around 31%. This should bring operating income to $25-26 billion, and operating income growth YoY to 17-18%.

Con 2 - Capital Distribution Upside Looks Limited

Google's commitment to maintaining and expanding its technological edge also extends to CAPEX, which adds another layer to FCF pressure. The company's investments in data centers, servers, and networking equipment are essential to support its cloud services and AI initiatives. The ongoing investment cycle suggests that less capital will be available for shareholders.

While the pace of buybacks is projected to be maintained at high levels, the path/ rate of change for the future is shifted to the downside. On that note, I point to a Wells Fargo research note on Google dated July 7th, which highlights that buybacks as a percentage of FCF has peaked in FY 2022

Wells Fargo

Investor Takeaway

Google is set to report earnings for the June quarter on July 23rd, after the market closes. In the previous earnings report, shares surged by as much as 15% in after-hours trading due to a strong consensus earnings beat. Looking ahead to Q2, I am optimistic that markets will react positively to Google's earnings report, but the backdrop for another post-earnings share price surge is nuanced: On the positive side, there is strong commercial momentum for Search, YouTube, and Cloud, likely setting up for a notable topline beat. On the negative side, limited capital distribution upside and cost pressures may act as headwinds. Overall, I remain "Buy" rated on Google stock, and continue to view shares as undervalued <$200 - see my valuation framework for Google here.