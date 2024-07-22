xijian

In January, I wrote a cautious article on Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Although I loved the monopolistic nature of FICO's credit scoring business, I was concerned about the stock's valuation, with the company trading at an expensive 19x Fwd EV/Sales multiple, and recommended investors take profits on the stock.

However, since my article, FICO's shares have rallied another 30%+ (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - FICO shares have rallied 30%+ since January (Seeking Alpha)

With the benefit of hindsight, let's take a look at where I erred in my analysis and what the implications are for FICO's shares.

Brief Company Overview

Fair Isaac Corporation ("FICO") is a leading data analytics company most well-known for its namesake FICO Score, a credit score that nearly all major banks, credit card issuers, mortgage lenders, and auto loan originators use to assess an applicant's credit risk. The company also provides data analytics software to help businesses make key decisions concerning their credit data.

As I wrote in my initiating article, FICO's credit score product is like a license to print money, as it has become the de facto gold standard in the credit decision process. Once created, a FICO Score is like an individual's "credit passport", following an individual as they progress through their adult lives, from applying for credit cards to obtaining an auto loan and purchasing a home.

Pricing Power Destroyed The Bears

Perhaps the biggest flaw in my January analysis was my failure to fully appreciate FICO's pricing power. Since FICO Scores are required by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac in mortgage applications, the scores are used by over 90% of the nation's top lenders.

Furthermore, since FICO typically collects only $10 out of a $50 credit report within $3,800 in mortgage closing costs, mortgage borrowers are unlikely to balk at paying FICO's fees, even if those fees were doubled or tripled. In fact, according to complaints by some mortgage lenders, FICO's fees have been raised by up to 400% since 2022, as FICO took full advantage of its monopolistic pricing power in recent quarters.

FICO's pricing power was on full display in the most recent quarter, when the company was able to beat consensus estimates on both the top and bottom line with revenues of $434 million (+14.1% YoY) and non-GAAP EPS of $6.14 (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - FICO Q2 financial summary (FICO investor presentation)

In my opinion, the most impressive statistic within FICO's stellar Q2/24 earnings report was its Scores revenue, which jumped 19% YoY to $237 million.

FICO's Scores revenue was highlighted by a 28% YoY increase in B2B revenues, as unit price increases more than offset a decline in mortgage originations (Figure 3). B2C revenues declined YoY as consumers reduced usage of myFICO.com.

Figure 3 - Excerpt from FICO's Q2 10Q report (FICO Q2/24 10Q)

Will Regulators Rein In FICO's Prices?

While FICO's price increases have been incredible for shareholders, there are some potential storm clouds on the horizon as many businesses feel FICO has been abusing its monopoly powers. In particular, Senator Josh Hawley has demanded the Department of Justice ("DOJ") investigate FICO and its "anticompetitive practices."

So far, it does not appear the DOJ has any active investigations into FICO, and the whole affair may blow over in a few months as mortgage lenders pass through FICO's price increases to consumers. However, it is still a key risk worth monitoring for FICO investors.

As a reminder, this is not FICO's first run-in with the DOJ, as the company was investigated in 2020 for anti-competitive practices. Although the 2020 investigation was closed in December 2020 with no wrongdoing found, it was followed by two years of poor stock performance for FICO, as the company likely held back on price increases (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - FICO's stock was flat in the 2 years following 2020 DOJ investigation (Author created with stockcharts.com)

FICO's current stock rally did not start until late 2022, when Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mandated the use of FICO's 10T Scores in mortgage applications. FICO's stock rally accelerated in 2023 when the company began to implement tiered pricing to boost revenues. Although FICO has since scrapped tiered pricing, the average FICO score report has increased in price from $0.60-2.75 / score under the tiered pricing model to a 'wholesale' $3.50 / score under the new model.

With such a rapid increase in score pricing, mortgage lenders may be rightfully concerned about FICO's anti-competitive practices, especially since the use of FICO scores is mandated by government agencies.

Upcoming Quarter May Be Noisy

With FICO's unchecked power to raise prices, the company's upcoming quarterly earnings will likely show strong unit pricing. However, balanced against pricing will be continued volume declines, as home resale activity remains depressed (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Existing home sales remain depressed (NAR)

Even with the stronger-than-expected Q2/24 earnings report, consensus estimates for Q3 have barely budged (Figure 6). This suggests analysts are still cautious about the macro environment.

Figure 6 - Consensus quarterly earnings estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Getting More Stretched

While I love FICO's business model, my main concern with the company is its valuation. In my prior article, I noted that FICO was trading at 59x Fwd P/E and 19x Fwd EV/Sales based on consensus 2024 estimates.

Fast-forward six months and FICO's valuation has gotten even more extreme, as the company's valuation multiple has expanded to 67x Fwd P/E and 23x Fwd EV/Sales (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - FICO valuations (Seeking Alpha)

I cannot in good conscience recommend investors buy stocks trading at 23x sales, since the long-term risk/reward seems so skewed to the downside.

Risk To Cautious View

The biggest risk to my cautious view remains FICO's dominant pricing power. Until/unless the government steps in to rein in FICO, the company has carte blanche to keep raising prices every year, since its Scores represent only a tiny dollar value compared to the average mortgage closing cost of ~$4,000.

If the mortgage market reaccelerates, perhaps in anticipation of the Fed's rate cuts (now penciled in for September by investors), then FICO may enjoy tailwinds from both price and volume increases (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Investors expect the Fed to cut rates in September (CME)

Conclusion

With FICO's valuation expanding to 23x Fwd EV/Sales on the back of a good Q2 earnings report, an expensive company has gotten even more pricey.

FICO has rallied more than 30% YTD, counter to my cautious stance, as I failed to fully appreciate the company's strong pricing power. However, looking forward, there are clouds on the horizon as mortgage lenders have been asking regulators to look into FICO's business practices.

Weighing the pros and cons, I still feel the risks are to the downside for FICO's shares and maintain my sell rating.