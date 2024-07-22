LNG Shipping Stocks: Holiday Decline

Summary

  • UPI declined by 0.63% to 165.53 points, with New Fortress Energy leading gainers at over 20% due to FLNG Altamira LNG project launch.
  • UPI and S&P 500 both dropped last week, with low trading volumes and increased market volatility during the holiday season.
  • Most decliners in LNG shipping were from Asia, with Korea Line Corporation losing 7.6% and Japanese shippers declining to support lines.
Mukran/Německo: 02-24-2024 Energos Power - LNG Offshore Support Vessel, IMO 9861809 v den příjezdu do přístavu Mukran pro instalaci dodávek LNG z Německa

Stefan Dinse/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Last week, the UP World LNG Shipping Index (UPI) declined by 0.63% to 165.53 points, marking its second consecutive week of decline amid low trading volumes and increased market volatility typical of the holiday season. New Fortress Energy led the gainers with over 20%, driven by

6/2022 - now: Member of Society of Technical Analysts in UK 9/2016 - now: UP forum s.r.o. 3/2016 - now: LNG shipping investor 7/2009 - now: Private investor at Warsaw Stock Exchange 11/2006 - now: Board Member of Czech National Association of Technical Analysis 2/2011-6/2016: Board Member at Financial Progress Group a.s. 1/2003-4/2013: Head of Sales and Marketing, Theatre Na zábradlí, Prague 2004-2010: Master degree of Arts Management at Academy of Performing Arts, Prague

