CubeSmart Overview

There's a popular concept that vividly remember hearing for the first time as a young glossy-eyed aspiring entrepreneur. 'Selling shovels in a gold rush' was that analogy that I always found interesting. This refers to the California Gold Rush back in the mid-1800s, where many Americans to the west in search of finding gold and striking their jack pot. While people scavenged to find the hidden gold, businessmen made a killing not by also searching for riches, but by selling the shovels that people needed to dig for gold in the first place. This concept illustrates that you can still make money by selling essential products and services for those who are participating in the rush.

Growing up in the USA, I've come to learn that a major part of the culture here is consumption. We always need more stuff the newest, shiniest, fastest, and highest spec gadgets. To me personally, I don't think this is such a surprise though when you consider that we are constantly marketed to every minute of the day. Billboards, TV ads, mobile adds in between videos, strategic product placement and a bunch of other ways that we probably aren't aware of. The personal consumption index continues to increase and as a result, people need a place to store their excess stuff.

While this may not be CubeSmart's (NYSE:CUBE) only customer base, it's one of the first that comes to mind. I previously covered CUBE in December 2023 and rated it a Buy. Since then, the total return sits slightly above 18%, significantly outpacing the performance of the wider real estate sector. Real estate related companies and most publicly traded REITs have been hammered over the last two years. A big contributor to this was the fact that interest rates were aggressively hiked to decade highs, which made the sector a whole lot less appealing. However, I believe the tides are shifting, and interest rates are likely to get cut over the next 12-month period. Therefore, I wanted to provide an update on what my outlook is from this point forward.

Additionally, the business model here is probably the most boring and straightforward to exist in the real estate segment. CubeSmart Operates as a REIT that offers self storage properties to its customers across the US. CUBE has proven that you do not need to chase the latest and greatest hype companies in order to obtain consistent returns. CUBE currently has a dividend yield of 4.2% and maintains a strong dividend history. I believe that this REIT has also been a consistent income producer that doesn't get enough recognition. Therefore, I wanted to discuss how CUBE can be utilized in an income focused investor's portfolio.

CUBE Investor Presentation

The company has a portfolio of about 1,473 properties that span across 41 different states in the US. The company rocks a market cap of about $10.8B, and what makes it one of the best choices in the storage REIT space is the strategies that the company implements. For instance, CUBE focuses on maintaining strategic locations that are around higher income areas. For instance, CUBE has an average three-mile median household income of about $95k per year. This is higher than some peers such as Public Storage (PSA), Extra Space Storage (EXR), and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA).

Performance & Earnings Estimate

Real estate has been beaten up over the last two years and continues to lag behind the market. The main contributing factor to this underperformance is the fact that interest rates continue to sit at their decade highs. The Fed has left interest rates unchanged over their last several meetings, but it seems like the tide is starting to turn and interest rate cuts may be on the horizon. Despite CUBE still performing better than the rest of the real estate sector (XLRE), it was not immune to being affected by these higher interest rates.

Taking a quick looking at a total return comparison against the previously mentioned peers, we can see that CUBE has outperformed over the last three years. I specifically chose a three-year window because it's representative of the fluctuating interest rate environment. The focus on locations in higher household income areas has contributed to CUBE's resilience.

Data by YCharts

Higher interest rates create an environment where accumulating debt is much more expensive for REITs. Since REITs are typically dependent on debt to fund operational growth, expansion efforts, and development and acquisition, these different growth initiatives are usually slowed during higher interest rate environments. As a result of this correlation, it comes as no surprise that CUBE's price shares an inverse relationship with the federal funds rate. When rates were near zero in 2020 we saw CUBE's price take off to the upside. Conversely, when rates were hiked to their decade high, the price retracted before eventually stabilizing to the current price range.

Data by YCharts

Despite being affected by interest rates, CUBE has continually outperformed the greater real estate sector in total return over the last ten years. We can see that CUBE's total return sits above 145%, while XLRE's total return is only about 82% over the same time period. This outperformance can likely be attributed to the fact that CUBE has output 7 FFO earnings beats over the last two years, while only missing FFO earnings 1 single time.

Data by YCharts

CUBE is set to announce their Q2 earnings results on the first of this upcoming August. I expect earnings to be solid as optimism of interest rate cuts can free up capital and increase operating profitability. The company has a very consistent track record of performance and there have been no major red flags that I can identify that would impact the company's earnings potential. CUBE has maintained a very steady rate of growth in earnings, due to its equally steady growth in portfolio. We can see that the total number of properties has tripled over the last decade. The growing number of properties across the country has naturally increased the amount of customers as well. CUBE has increased their customer base by 584k people since 2010.

CUBE Presentation

This growth in their portfolio of properties continues to be a focus for management, and this is why I expect earnings to meet expectations going forward. For instance, CUBE recently acquired a two-store portfolio in Connecticut for $20.2M that can fuel additional growth. The company estimates that it will invest a total of $94.2M in different ventures to growth their portfolio in high barrier to entry locations. This additional growth in property exposure will increase the customer base and overall occupancy levels.

Referencing their prior Q1 earnings, CUBE still managed to increase total revenue by 1.9% year over year, amounting to $261M for the quarter. Despite the revenue beat, same store operating expenses increased by 5% which ultimately resulted in operating income decreasing by 1.9% year over year. Most important, FFO per share landed at $0.64 and this was in line with expectations. Taking a look at the earning history over the last handful of quarters show us that CUBE's performance has always beat or aligned with expectations. In fact, CUBE has managed to grow their FFO per share at an annual average growth rate of 12.2% since 2019 through the full year of 2023.

Seeking Alpha

However, I do wish that the liquidity profile would improve a bit. More specifically, I am talking about the cash and equivalents that only total $5.6M as of the latest report. The company has long-term debt totaling $2.89B, and therefore I wish there was a larger cash cushion there that can serve as a buffer to help the business navigate through any unexpected headwinds. However, the business does have access to about $831M in remaining credit capacity at hand. On a more positive note, however, net debt to EBITDA sits at 4.1x ratio which is healthy. Additionally, the debt to gross assets rate sits at 38.2% which is also a healthy rate and nothing to worry about.

Dividend Income

As of the most recently declared quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 4.2%. Despite the REIT sector undergoing unfavorable market conditions, CUBE's performance has maintained its consistent and the dividend stability continues to be a standout aspect of this company. CUBE's dividend has been increased for over 13 consecutive years in a row, which makes it a great choice for investors that value stable dividend paying companies.

In addition, CUBE has an amazing rate of dividend growth over the last decade that helps contribute to the compounding effect over time. For instance, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 14.98% over the last decade. Even on a smaller time frame of three years, the dividend has increased at a CAGR of 14.38%. Just for reference, CUBE's growth is spectacular because the sector median growth rate over the last decade is only 2.66%.

To better visualize this growth, I ran a back test to display what the income growth would look like with an initial investment of $10,000. In addition, this graph assumes that you also invested a fixed amount of $500 per month. It is also assumed that all dividends received were reinvested back into CUBE to help build your overall share count. As we can see, the annual income totals, represented by the blue bars, continually increase year after year in a steady trajectory. In 2015, your total dividend income received would have totaled $413 for the first year of your investment. Fast forwarding to the full year of 2023, the annual income you would now be receiving are $5,362.

Portfolio Visualizer

As a note, since CUBE operates as a REIT, the distributions received here are classified as ordinary income. Therefore, these distributions may have less favorable tax consequences when compared to the qualified dividends that you would receive from more traditional dividend growth companies. Depending on your situation, CUBE may be best utilized in a tax advantaged account to offset the tax burdens.

CUBE Stock Valuation

I believe that CUBE can continue to grow to the upside based on its consistent growth and performance this far. As long as the business continues to grow their portfolio of properties, their earnings can grow as well. However, Wall St. seems to believe that CUBE already trades at a slight premium to its estimated fair value. The current average price target for CUBE sits at $46.92 per share. This would represent a slight potential downside of about 2% from the current price level.

CUBE currently trades around $48 per share and has an estimated annual AFFO of $2.65 per share. This means that CUBE trades at a current price to AFFO ratio of about 18.11x. This sits in the middle of the pack when measured against some peers. Therefore, it can be difficult to get a grasp of where the fair value actually lies for CUBE. In comparison, here are the peer price to AFFO ratios so that we can get a point of reference for valuation.

Public Storage: Has a price to AFFO ratio of 17.82x.

Extra Space storage: Has a price to AFFO ratio of 20.4x

National Storage Affiliates: Has a price to AFFO ratio of 17.81x

However, I believe that CUBE still has a solid runway ahead. The price still hasn't recovered back to the highs of 2021 when the price ran up to about $55 per share. I think that future interest rate cuts can serve as a catalyst for faster growth and more impactful FFO growth. The current inflation rate continues to tick downward and now sits at the 3% mark. Additionally, the unemployment rate has consistently increased over the last year and now sits at the 4.1% mark. These two factors may be enough of a catalyst for the Fed to begin cutting interest rates. Lower interest rates would make it more cost-efficient to acquire debt that can be allocated towards faster growth of properties.

Risk

One of the main things that drive people to use storage facilities like CUBE, is that they are moving locations and need a place to temporarily hold their personal belongings. However, a report from The New York Times states that data shows that people are moving at the lowest rates on record. After all, this is completely understandable since interest rates sit at the highest level ever over the last ten years. Anyone that purchased a property over the last decade likely did so at a lower interest rate and lower purchase price. Therefore, some people may actually be trapped and can't afford to move.

Fred.St Louis

With interest rates as high as they are, people's the average monthly payment has increased significantly. In addition, the median sales price of a home across the country has risen to about $420k. This has made housing less obtainable for most Americans, as it now requires a much higher down payment to get into the homeownership bracket.

What this all translates to is that less movers have the possibility to effect the occupancy levels of CUBE's properties. If occupancy levels decrease, it wouldn't be surprising to see the overall FFO per share start to decrease or fail to deliver any meaningful growth.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I maintain my buy rating on CUBE due to its resilience during an unfavorable interest rate environment as well as the potential catalyst of future interest rate cuts. CUBE's performance is supported by strategic location placement, as well as a steadily growing portfolio of properties every year. Additionally, the dividend has grown at a double-digit rate over the last decade. This dividend growth rate packs enough of a punch to quickly compound your dividend income over time and create a sizeable stream of income.