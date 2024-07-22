Synovus Financial: Switching Preferred Shares On Better Yield Opportunity

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • Synovus Financial is facing challenges in a high interest rate environment, but its Series E preferred shares offer better opportunity than Series D.
  • Synovus' second quarter earnings showed improvement in net interest income and margins, attributed to a unique securities re-positioning strategy.
  • Risks to Synovus Financial include concentration of commercial real estate loans and potential impact on earnings from accelerated loan losses.
Synovus Financial Corp. building, Spartanburg

J. Michael Jones

Introduction

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is a regional bank that continues to grapple with the challenges of a high interest rate environment. Back in November, I profiled the bank’s Series D preferred shares (NYSE:SNV.PR.D), which were floating

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.72K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNV.PR.D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNV
--
SNV.PR.D
--
SNV.PR.E
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News