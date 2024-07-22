J. Michael Jones

Introduction

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is a regional bank that continues to grapple with the challenges of a high interest rate environment. Back in November, I profiled the bank’s Series D preferred shares (NYSE:SNV.PR.D), which were floating at over 9% dividend yield. Now, the bank’s Series E preferred shares (NYSE:SNV.PR.E) are going to be resetting this summer, and despite the lower yield compared to the Series D, I believe investors should make the switch to the Series E preferred shares.

Microsoft Excel API

Synovus Financial Results

Synovus shares rallied ahead of the second quarter’s earnings results and have subsequently held near 52-week highs. In the second quarter, the bank’s yield on assets rose while its borrowing yield remained flat. The yield relationship was mirrored in the bank’s interest income and expenses, where interest income rose, and interest expense remained flat. The result was a reversal in the slide of net interest income (interest income less interest expense) as it increased for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2022.

Bank Financials

Bank Financials

Bank Financials

What makes Synovus’ earnings bounce interesting is the changes in its loans and deposits during the quarter. Lending declined by 0.5%, but deposits dropped by an even greater rate of 0.75%. Typically, banks that see a greater drop in deposits than loans are reliant on external financing and see their interest rate margins decline. Despite the trend, not only did Synovus Financial’s net interest income rise, but so did its net interest spread and net interest margin.

Bank Financials

Bank Financials

Bank Financials

Securities Re-positioning: A Unique Approach

While many banks are holding on to their low interest yielding securities with large unrealized losses, Synovus took an unconventional approach by selling some of these assets in the second quarter, generating a realized loss. The bank then purchased a new batch of securities, presumably at a higher interest rate, which is likely why the bank’s margins improved in the latest earnings release. The transaction can be subtly seen in the balance sheet and investors seeking more information can review the statement of cash flows when the 10-Q filing is released.

Earnings Release

Because the transaction occurred throughout the month of May, investors should expect to see even better net interest income and net interest margin results for the third quarter. The balance sheet strengthening further reduces risks posed to the high yielding preferred shares, but investors should be mindful of the risks to future bank earnings.

Risks to Synovus Financial

One of the big risks to Synovus Financial is the concentration of commercial real estate (CRE) loans on its balance sheet. While many banks are working to divest (or further diversify) their CRE holdings, Synovus saw growth in CRE loans in the first quarter, which now accounts for more than 27% of the total loan portfolio.

Earnings Release

A further drilldown of the CRE portfolio heightens some of these concerns. While multifamily loans, which account for the largest share of the bank’s CRE portfolio, have not come under fire, there are broad concerns about their performance in the future. Office and hotels are the next two largest concentrations of CRE loans at Synovus and each sector is struggling to come out of the pandemic. These concentrations of loans in high-risk areas should have investors concerned and carefully monitoring defaults.

Earnings Presentation

So far, Synovus Financial’s net charge offs have been reasonable and in line with the provision for loan losses, but if the bank’s loan performance erodes, it will negatively impact earnings. While the bank’s allowance for credit losses ratio has edged up to nearly 1.2% of gross loans, the ACL ratio still trails the industry average. Therefore, accelerated loan losses are likely to immediately impact earnings to the downside and deliver volatility to common shareholders, which is why I’m avoiding the common shares near their 52-week highs.

Earnings Presentation

Bank Financials

Bank Financials & Federal Reserve

Why Series E over Series D Preferred Shares?

Both preferred shares are trading slightly over par, creating a slight call risk, but both premiums can be covered by one quarter’s worth of dividends. The Series D shares are currently floating on a quarterly basis, but the Series E shares have reset at a rate that is good for the next five years. Should the Federal Reserve cut rates to 100 basis points below their current levels (which is projected in 2025), the dividend yield for the Series D shares will drop below the Series E.

Calculations in Author Spreadsheet

As interest rates drop, the chances of these preferred shares getting called will increase, especially the Series E shares with above 8% yield. I believe that both issuances are at an equal probability of being called/rolled into new preferred share issuances. While the floating shares will see lower obligations as yields drop, lower interest rates give Synovus the opportunity to lock into lower rates with a new fixed rate issuance.

Conclusion

The prospect of the Series E preferred dividends being higher than the Series D floating is the reasoning behind my switch in preferred shares. The bank’s reallocation of securities appears to be strengthening its earnings despite drops in both loan demand and deposits, which further strengthens the ability to cover preferred dividends. The main risk here is the upcoming decline in interest rates leading to the shares being called. Either way, investors are set to earn good income premiums off the Series E preferred shares until they are called.