Taiwan Semiconductor Q2 Earnings: High Utilization Rate Could Boost Gross Margin

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • TSM exceeded revenue and GAAP EPS expectations in 2Q FY2024, despite a muted stock reaction due to a broad-based pullback in the semiconductor sector.
  • Management provided a strong growth outlook driven by increasing AI demand, with continued margin expansion and a long-term goal of approaching 60% in gross margin.
  • While the start of production at two overseas fabs next year is expected to impact gross margins by 2-3%, the recent high-NA EUV deal with ASML should improve utilization rates.
  • Although stricter chip curbs on China and Trump's stance on repatriating the chip business pose a tail risk for TSM, I do not think this risk is predictable or likely.
  • The stock's valuation multiple has become more attractive after the recent selloff, with a non-GAAP forward P/E of 25.5x and a non-GAAP forward PEG of 0.96x, both below the sector.
TSMC North America headquarters in San Jose, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

2Q FY2024 Takeaway

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) topped both revenue and GAAP EPS in 2Q FY2024. However, the stock reaction was muted as the earnings release was coincided with a broad-based pullback in the semi sector. The company's growth momentum

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.1K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
TSMWF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News