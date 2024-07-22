Martin Barraud

Intro & Thesis

Since November 2022, when I first initiated coverage of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock, I have always been skeptical about the company's future. Even while noting its undervaluation relative to other similar REITs, I concluded that it was best to stay on the sidelines. Despite being an undervalued company, the questionable management and MPW's financials were concerning. To date, I've published seven articles here on Seeking Alpha, all of which were rated "Neutral" (or "Hold"). Since the initiation of coverage, MPW has fallen by 47.8% (total return), while the broader market - S&P 500 index (SPY) - has grown by about 46%.

Seeking Alpha, my coverage of MPW stock

Since my last thesis update in mid-April, MPW shares are up ~6.5% in total returns, while the market is up ~9.5%. Last time, I suggested investors gradually close their speculative or long-term positions in the stock, as I assumed that nothing material was likely to change in the way MPW's business was being run. To its credit, MPW's stock price has held up quite well over the last 3 months. However, my overall opinion remains unchanged: I still believe that it makes no sense to risk hard-earned money on buying shares of Medical Properties Trust, as I don't see a fundamental change in the situation for the better. Despite partial solutions to the liquidity problems, I think the stock is dead money in the long run, despite the high dividend, which may not be as high as many people think today.

Why Do I Think So?

In Q1 FY2024, MPW reported a net loss of $1.23 per share because of significant impairments related to Steward Health Care System and the International Joint Venture, amounting to approximately $693 million or $1.16 per share. NFFO amounted to $0.24/sh., lagging behind the consensus estimate of $0.25/sh.

Aiming to free up ~$2 billion in liquidity by the end of 2024, MPW continued to get rid of some of its assets during Q1: they sold 5 hospitals in California and New Jersey to Prime Healthcare for $350 million and sold 75% interest in five Utah hospitals to an institutional asset manager, resulting in ~$1.1 billion in proceeds, according to the press release. This MPW has addressed all its 2024 maturities and as management commented on the last earnings call, the company will have a fairly good liquidity cushion at the beginning of 2025. However, I believe that MPW will have to continue to get rid of its "good assets" because the main maturities lie ahead.

MPW's 10-Q

I therefore have serious doubts about the smoothness of the decline in sales implied by today's consensus forecast for the next few years - the risk that the decline in sales will be more severe is there, even if the market is still ignoring it.

From the latest news, it amazes me that at the auction for the sale of the assets of a bankrupt Steward, the bid from AHS for $500,000 was accepted for the operating company that generated over $100 million in revenue. In my opinion, this speaks volumes about the dire state of Steward's balance sheet at the moment. I believe the investigation into Steward's activities will last for longer, and new details will likely emerge, putting additional pressure on the sentiment around Medical Properties Trust.

@HedgeyeREITs on X

Subject to Court approval, Steward has declared that the bid from Pafford Health Systems, Inc. to purchase Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in Hope, Arkansas and the bid from AHS South LLC to purchase Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, Louisiana are Successful Bids. Source: Business Wire [July 21, 2024], emphasis added by the author

In my opinion, the management's statements during the 1st quarter earnings call may have created an overly positive perception of the second half of the year among investors.

we remind investors in advance of our 10-Q filing, that first quarter cash flows from operations is typically influenced negatively by the timing of cash interest payments on our debt, assuming no impact from transactions or Steward retaining activity, we would expect 2024 cash flow from operations to be seasonally weighted to the back half of the year. Source: Q1 2024 earnings call, emphasis added by the author

Even Wall Street analysts, despite the general downward trend in the FFO estimates, have raised their projections for the Q3 and Q4 of 2024 over the past month.

Moreover, analysts still expect a forwarding dividend yield of 12.5% (relative to the current stock price). Additionally, the forecast has been raised once in the last 90 days.

Given the latest news, I have serious doubts about the sustainability of this dividend estimation. I also hesitate to value the company because a) its low valuation multiples, such as the forward P/FFO, are not informative since future FFO may change dramatically compared to current expectations, and b) I'm not sure we can properly assess the value of MPW's properties at this time, making valuation through cap rates quite tricky.

The Verdict

Many of the comments I find under various articles on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, regardless of whether the articles are bullish or bearish, frequently cite MPW's high short interest as a main argument for the future recovery of the stock. Indeed, the percentage of MPW's shares sold short currently exceeds 32%, which is very high in my opinion; at some point, these short positions will have to be covered.

In my opinion, however, you can't rely on the high short interest as the main argument for buying MPW. Speculatively possible - yes, but of course not for a long-term holding and certainly not because of the forecast dividend of 12.5%, as today's forecast may turn out to be an illusion in a few quarters. Yes, MPW has done some work to stabilize its liquidity, but that work is still not enough to fundamentally change the debt situation, in my opinion. The recent news from Steward tells me that if new circumstances of its activities come to light during the investigation, the bankrupt company could deliver new negative surprises that will not help MPW get rid of the discount on its valuation.

As I see more risks than opportunities in the current situation in the long term, I suggest not tempting fate and passing over MPW once again (and not shorting it - the volatility could hurt quite a bit). Hence, I leave my previous "Hold" rating unchanged today.

