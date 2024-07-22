Rafmaster/iStock via Getty Images

Wall Street futures edge up as Biden drops out; China cuts rates. (00:24) Goodyear to sell Off-the-Road tire business to Yokohama for $905 million. (01:51) Woodside Energy to buy Driftwood LNG developer Tellurian in $1.2B deal. (02:07)

Stock index futures gained a little ground in early trading Monday following President Joe Biden withdrawing from the presidential race.

S&P 500 futures (SPX) +0.4%, Nasdaq 100 futures (US100:IND) +0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.1%.

The broader market is coming off its worst week since April.

Rates ticked lower following a surprise cut in rates in China. The 10-year Treasury yields (US10Y) fell 1 basis point to 4.23%.

The People's Bank of China cut its 7-day reverse repo rate to 1.7% from 1.8%, as well as its1-year loan prime rate to 3.35% from 3.45% and 5-year rate to 3.85% from 3.95%.

The dollar (DXY) was slightly lower against the euro (USD:EUR) and the yen (USD:JPY).

You heard here Sunday on Wall Street Brunch with Kim Khan that Biden pulled out of the race Sunday afternoon and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

She has yet to receive a nod from former President Obama but has picked up the endorsement of other high profile democrats.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which trades 24 hours, fell before the Biden decision was official and sank close to 2% after the announcement. But it has since recovered and is up 0.4% at $67,000.

TS Lombard says this Biden-Harris twist shouldn’t have much impact on markets for now.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) said today that it will sell its Off-the-Road (OTR) tire business to Japan's Yokohama Rubber Company (OTCPK:YORUY) for $905 million in cash.

This is part of the company’s strategic transformation strategy plan.

The OTR tire business provides OTR tires around the world for surface and underground mining, construction and quarry, and port and industrial end markets.

Goodyear noted that it will retain its business providing OTR tires for US military and defense applications, following a product supply agreement with Yokohama. Goodyear will manufacture certain OTR tires for Yokohama for up to five years.

The divestment is expected to close by early 2025.

Goodyear intends to use transaction proceeds to reduce leverage and fund initiatives in connection with the Goodyear Forward transformation plan.

In more M&A news…

Woodside Energy (WDS) said late Sunday it agreed to acquire liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) for $1.2B in cash, including debt.

Woodside (WDS) said the acquisition of Tellurian (TELL), the developer of the 27.6M metric tons/year Driftwood LNG export project in Lake Charles, Louisiana, positions it to be "a global LNG powerhouse."

Woodside (WDS) will provide a loan to Tellurian (TELL) of as much as $230M to ensure Driftwood LNG site activities maintain momentum prior to the deal's completion.

Catalyst watch:

The Farnborough International Airshow will capture the attention of the aviation industry. The most highly anticipated appearances are from Boeing (BA), Embraer (ERJ), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), and Textron (TXT). The eVTOL or Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing industry will also be in the spotlight, with Vertical Aerospace (EVTL), Joby Aviation (JOBY), Supernal, and Lilium (LILM) being showcased.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 0.1% at $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.4% at $67,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.7% and the DAX is up 1.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) is up 44% following a 187% increase on Friday, driven by the news that Nvidia (NVDA) acquired a stake in the company.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 Chicago Fed National Activity Index

