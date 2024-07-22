UPS: A Nearly 5% Yielding A-Rated Strong Buy For This Overvalued Market

Khosrork

It Might Be Time For High-Yield Blue-Chips To Shine

Data Through July 15th, Russell 2000 is small cap (JPMorgan Asset Management )

It's been a solid week for value and small caps. According to BCA research, we just saw the best 5-day small-cap rally in history.

Earnings growth is expected to accelerate rapidly by the end of the year.

Combined with falling interest rates and a potential flow of money from money market funds into longer-duration bonds, this could set up a very nice backdrop for high-yield value.

This is not because high-yield blue chips are bond alternatives, but because borrowing costs are indexed to 10-year treasuries.

If the Fed starts cutting and money market funds yield less than 10-year yields, fund flows into long bonds could drive down borrowing costs for high-yield companies like Altria (MO), who can more easily fund buybacks.

That's just one example of how falling rates, combined with faster earnings growth and some of the most attractive valuations in decades, might kick off an incredible high-yield rally.

Let me show you why United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) might be an exceptional long-term investment opportunity in the coming years. One that's well positioned to profit from exceptional earnings growth for stocks.

UPS: A Very Low Risk 5% Yield

UPS was founded in 1907 in Atlanta and has paid uninterrupted dividends for 25 years without a cut. It has also had a 15-year dividend growth streak since its 1999 IPO.

That is impressive dividend dependability, given that this is a cyclical business.

Management targets a 50% payout ratio to ensure adequate cushion in an economic downturn. UPS typically sees 32% EPS declines in mild and 50% in severe recessions.

A 50% payout ratio allows the dividend to remain covered even in a 50% EPS decline.

What if the dividend payout ratio exceeds 100%? UPS's A-rated balance sheet gives it plenty of financial flexibility to borrow to support the dividend if necessary.

That means a 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk, the fundamental risk of losing all your money investing in this company.

Management seeks a 2.5X debt/EBITDA ratio over time to maintain the A-credit rating, and right now, the leverage ratio is 1.7X on its way to 1.5X next year.

For context, the safe leverage ratio for this industry (to maintain a BBB-credit rating) is 3X.

UPS has access to $23 billion in cash and borrowing capacity and $6.2 billion in free cash flow for a forward liquidity of $29.2 billion.

UPS's balance sheet is so strong that in 2023 it could sell 30-year bonds at 5.05% interest rates.

With the Fed hiking 0.5% more after that bond sale, today those bonds yield 5.35%.

That's 1% higher than the 30-year US Treasury bond.

That's a very low spread for corporate bonds, which shows how confident the bond market is in UPS and its future.

The bond market is currently pricing stable and has a low default risk.

Note how the fundamental risk is stable over time, while the stock price can be highly volatile.

The bond market, the smart money on Wall Street, knows to ignore stock market volatility, and so should long-term income investors.

Solid Growth Prospects Driving Attractive Return Potential

UPS

UPS plans to leverage steady global growth into 8% to 9% EPS growth, which, combined with a nearly 5% yield, makes for an attractive investment proposal.

The basic demand for shipping is expected to grow at around the same rate as the global GDP.

UPS

UPS is confident that it can become a dominant package delivery provider around the world, including in emerging markets such as India and Latin America.

UPS

UPS also targets more specialized markets, like healthcare, specifically cold-storage transportation for lab tests.

UPS is so bullish on healthcare and has the potential to earn higher margin revenue that it's planning to have 20% healthcare revenue by 2026.

UPS

Management is also bullish on near-shoring into Mexico, a major secular trend.

Post-pandemic companies are diversifying their supply chains, and "friend shoring" has become more popular after the Ukraine invasion. Shifting supply chains to allies like Mexico can reduce a major risk factor. In 2023, Mexico overtook China as the largest source of imports to the U.S., accounting for 15% of total U.S. imports.

UPS believes its incredible delivery infrastructure gives it a competitive advantage in order to profit from this secular trend.

UPS Delivery Infrastructure

Aircraft Fleet:

Total UPS-owned and operated aircraft: 294

Additional chartered and leased aircraft operated by others: 269

Aircraft types include: 757-200F, 767-300F, A300-600F, MD-11F, 747-400F, and 747-8F

UPS is adding new 767-300F aircraft in 2024, with at least six confirmed deliveries

The company is also acquiring some secondhand 747-8F aircraft from Qatar Cargo

Ground Fleet:

Approximately 135,000 package cars, vans, tractors, and motorcycles

This includes more than 17,000 alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles

Delivery Infrastructure:

Operating facilities: Approximately 1,800 leased and owned facilities

Network access points: Approximately 180,000, including UPS customer centers, The UPS Store locations, UPS Drop Boxes, and UPS Access Point locations

Daily flight segments: 1,099 domestic and 897 international

Airports served: 374 domestic and 360 international

Automation and Technology:

UPS is implementing various automation technologies in its facilities, including: Pick-and-place technologies powered by Dexterity, Fortna, and Plus One Robotics Unloading technologies from Pickle Robot Autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) from Dane Technologies, Geekplus, Locus Robotics, Crown Lift Trucks, and Toyota-Raymond

57% of packages processed through UPS's network go through automated facilities

Supply Chain Solutions:

Approximately 600 leased and owned facilities with a combined floor area of about 46 million square feet

UPS Healthcare operations have approximately 17 million square feet of GMP- and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space in more than 36 countries

UPS

UPS's secret to margin expansion, from 9% to 13% by 2026, is simple.

Use technology to keep the cost per package rising at just 1%.

UPS

However, since inflation is expected to be 2.5% in the future (per the bond market), UPS should be able to charge 2.5% more per package each year.

UPS

When revenue rises faster than costs, margins expand, and earnings grow faster than revenue.

6.2% consensus sales growth through 2028.

8.3% consensus EPS growth (due to margin expansion)

Analysts expect just $103 billion in 2026 sales, below management's $114 billion guidance. That represents a potential upside not currently priced into this already undervalued blue chip.

According to the FactSet consensus, UPS is generating solid free cash flow and spending about 33% on buybacks, $14.3 billion through 2028.

That equals 11% of the market cap or 2.6% annual buybacks.

In other words, given management's guidance and plans, UPS's 8% to 9% consensus growth prospects appear conservative and realistic.

UPS

While UPS's 10.5% annual free cash flow growth guidance isn't as impressive as the 15% analysts expect from the S&P, you can see its growth at a very reasonable price when you factor in valuation.

Valuation: Highly Attractive Discount Means 30% Upside Return Potential In The Next Year Alone

UPS is trading at a 21% historical discount

UPS is trading at an attractive 15X next year's earnings, and its dividend yield on cost by 2028 is expected to be 6.1%.

For context, Moody's expects US stocks to deliver 4% to 5% returns through 2028.

UPS's dividends alone are expected to beat that.

5-Year Consensus Return Potential: 110% = 15% annualized

If UPS grows as expected and returns to historical 18.4X earnings (10-year average), investors can expect 110% returns in five years or nearly 15% annually.

Compared to the S&P, analysts expect 75% returns, or 12% annually.

3-Year Consensus Return Potential: 57% = 18% annualized

UPS has a 30% fundamentally justified return potential in the next 12 months. That's not a forecast. If UPS grows as expected, a return to historical fair value would justify a 30% rally.

The S&P has a 7% fundamentally justified return potential over the next year.

So, the bottom line is that UPS offers a very attractive 4.6% yield, solid growth prospects, and an attractive valuation that allows Buffett-like return potential from this blue-chip bargain that will be hiding in plain sight for the next few years.

Risk Profile: Why UPS Isn't Right For Everyone

UPS

Amazon's delivery service, which is being expanded to offer shipping options to small businesses, now accounts for 75% of the growth in small package delivery.

This means that Amazon (AMZN) is a direct competitor to UPS. While UPS has spent over 100 years building a logistics network that is second to none, Amazon almost matched its capacity in just a quarter-century.

Since Amazon is working on Robotaxis, which could allow it to dominate shipping and trucking (a $900 billion US market), UPS may have gone from being a dominant industry leader to an underdog.

Another risk to be aware of is the highly unionized labor force.

UPS has 500,000 employees, 70% unionized, and is represented primarily by the Teamsters union. Rivals like FedEx (FDX) and Amazon have far less unionized workforces, allowing for lower cost structures and more financial flexibility.

UPS's Latest Union Contract

Wage Increases: Starting hourly pay for part-time workers increased to $21, with an additional $7.50 per hour increase for existing workers by 2028.

Vehicle Enhancements: New vehicles purchased starting in 2024 will be equipped with air conditioning to improve driver comfort.

Health and Safety: The agreement includes provisions for heat safety and other health and safety improvements

Average Compensation for UPS Drivers

Total Compensation: By the end of the new five-year contract, full-time UPS delivery drivers are expected to earn an average of $170,000 annually, including salary and benefits.

Breakdown: This total compensation comprises approximately $102,000 in annual salary and about $50,000 in benefits, which cover health care, retirement contributions, and other welfare benefits.

Historical Returns Since 1999

Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Visualizer

FedEx has delivered an average annual return of 13%, similar to what analysts expect for UPS going forward.

UPS has delivered much weaker rolling returns of just 8%, including some pretty long bear markets, resulting in underperformance compared to the S&P.

In the future, UPS will have to compete with Amazon and its industry-leading advantage in technology, automation, and AI.

5-year contracts with the Teamsters might be a problem for pivoting quickly.

And competition and unionized workforces are just two risk factors out of more than 1000 that S&P has quantified.

S&P

S&P LT Risk Management Score Rating 0% to 9% Very Poor 10% to 19% Poor 20% to 29% Suboptimal 30% to 59% Acceptable 60% to 69% Good 70% to 79% Very Good 80+% Exceptional UPS 48.25% Global Percentile 73.81% Click to enlarge

S&P considers UPS a solid risk manager in the top 26% of companies worldwide.

Finally, we can't forget that while the economy appears strong today, there is a risk that we might fall into recession next year.

St Louis Fed

The Fed's Sahm rule is close to signaling a likely recession, and UPS is a cyclical company.

Perplexity, Nate Silver, Deutsche Bank, Allianz, BCA Research, Moody's

There is also the risk of higher long-term interest rates should the Republicans sweep the 2024 elections.

While 6% to 7% 10-year Treasury yields wouldn't hurt UPS's dividend safety too much, it would put it at a significant disadvantage to AA-rated Amazon, which is generating over $60 billion in free cash flow and is expected to have close to $500 billion in net cash by 2029.

In other words, in a higher for longer world, UPS is at a larger disadvantage than Amazon because Amazon can park its net cash and earn risk-free income.

UPS has $16 billion in net debt, which is not an issue. However, when Amazon potentially generates $20 billion in annual net interest income from its cash pile, that advantage might help it further steal market share from UPS.

Bottom Line: UPS Is A Potentially Great Alternative To Growth Stocks Right Now

UPS offers very attractive fundamentals, including an A-credit rating, a nearly 5% yield, 8.3% growth, and 12.9% long-term return potential with a 20% discount to fair value, 30% upside potential in the next year, and 14.6% annualized return consensus for the next five years.

It is a nice alternative to growth stocks for anyone skeptical of Morningstar/FactSet/Fundstrat's bullish forecasts.