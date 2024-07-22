Earnings Summary: Will Netflix Ever Lose The Narrow / No Moat Status?

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.25K Followers

Summary

  • Netflix reported a revenue, operating income and EPS beat last week, while guidance looked to be a little stronger on revenue and a little lighter on cash flow for full-year ’24.
  • There’s a $0.41 bump in ’24’s consensus EPS estimate (roughly a 5% increase), so analysts are boosting EPS with conviction.
  • The big boost for Q4 ’24 will be the two NFL games on Christmas day, which could be a big boost for advertising, since Q4 ’23 is a tough compare, with 12% revenue growth and 150% growth in operating income to $1.5 billion.

A man is holding a remote control of a smart TV in his hand. In the background you can see the television screen with streaming entertainment apps for video on demand

Giuliano Benzin

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported a revenue, operating income and EPS beat last Thursday night, July 18th ’24, while guidance looked to be a little stronger on revenue and a little lighter on cash flow for full-year ’24.

For

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.25K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About NFLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX
--
NFLX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News