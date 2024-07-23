Looking For Income Now? Consider These 2 Sun Belt REITs

gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When I think of collecting income now vs later, I always think of the old JG Wentworth commercials. I have a structured settlement and I need cash now, call JG Wentworth 877-CASH-NOW! I remember watching those growing up and after all these years, I still remember them like it was yesterday. I don't watch too much TV nowadays, so maybe they're still showing?

When I think of income now I think of investments that may not have dividend growth, but they pay a nice yield that's well-covered by cash flows. As an investor, most want companies that can pay a growing dividend and also give us some capital appreciation. Of course this would be great, but unfortunately every investment doesn't offer this. In this article I list two REITs that although their dividend growth has been mute lately, they offer great income now.

Income Now Vs Later

When I think of income now vs later, the number one factor I consider is someone's age. To keep this brief, if you're younger, then I think it's probably good to focus more on stocks that pay growing dividends. However, if you're someone who's older, or near to the traditional retirement age, then I think income now should be your primary focus.

In the U.S. the average life expectancy for 2024 is almost 80 years old. You can see from the chart below this has increased over time. The full retirement age is currently 66, but could change as time goes on. A question to ask yourself: Do you want to spend most of your life working to not enjoy those 14 years in retirement?

Of course, life expectancy varies from person to person and a lot of different factors play into this. But one thing for certain is we all have an expiration date. That is something that will never change, no matter how much time goes by.

I say that to say if you're an investor reading this article and you're currently in full retirement, should you be worried about dividend growth? Maybe? Maybe not? But I give you this as food for thought.

Additionally, even those of traditional retirement age should always focus on quality over quantity. I would never recommend a stock that I thought couldn't continue paying at least their current dividend for at least 5 years. But enough about that, you get my point. Without further ado, I give you two REITs that can deliver solid income streams now.

Highwoods Properties (HIW) Yield: 7.2%

Highwoods Properties is an office REIT that focuses on acquiring properties in the Better Business Districts of fast-growing cities. Some of these include Dallas, Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, and Orlando. Although office REITs have suffered since the pandemic in 2020, their property locations are key.

I do expect once interest rates decline, REITs with exposure to office properties will grow slower than peers in other sectors. Many will likely continue to see a drag on their FFO because of this. Looking at the good however, this means their prices will likely remain attractive in comparison to peers, even with interest rates anticipated to decline in the coming months.

During their latest quarter, HIW saw their FFO decline year-over-year by more than 9% from $0.98 to $0.89. Revenue also declined year-over-year, albeit slightly from $212.75 million to $211.86 million. The good news is the REIT continued to disposition non-core assets to strengthen their portfolio for the future.

Moreover, management anticipates disposing $150 million of additional non-core assets, positioning themselves for growth in the future. Their balance sheet also supports this with plenty of liquidity and an investment-grade rating. The REIT had $915 million of liquidity and a net debt to EBITDA of 6.1x. They also have no debt maturing until May of 2026. At first look, investors may consider HIW's net debt to EBITDA high, but this is actually significantly lower than the peer average of 7.7x.

Aside from Cousins Properties (CUZ) whose net debt to EBITDA was just 5.25x, Highwoods Properties' was actually lower than peer Kilroy Realty Corporation's (KRC) 6.5x. COPT Defense Properties' stood at (CDP) 6.1x.

With a yield currently over 7% and a P/FFO multiple of 12.8x, well-below their 5-year average and sector median's 13.74x, HIW is an attractive income play. Throw in the catalyst of lower interest rates, and the REIT may also offer some capital appreciation as well. Management lowered FFO guidance by $0.015 and now expects this in a range of $3.46 - $3.61.

This is still well-above the annual dividend of $2.00. Moreover, they had a CAD payout ratio of 81.5%. So, although their dividend hasn't grown since 2021, you collect a 7.2% yield that's well-covered.

Furthermore, with interest rates anticipated to be much lower in the coming years, attractive locations, and $506 million pipeline, Highwoods Properties is a great addition to an income-focused portfolio. Their occupancy was also solid at 88.5%.

I don't anticipate HIW returning to their 5-year multiple of 16.36x, but I do consider them to be a high-quality REIT that could see a higher share price. I use a multiple of 13.09x. This still gives investors some decent upside of 7.5% to their price target of nearly $30.

Cousins Properties (CUZ) Yield: 5.3%

Cousins Properties is another Sun Belt-focused REIT who also has properties in some of the same cities as Highwoods Properties: Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, & Charlotte. The difference is CUZ invests in growing Sun Belt markets with 100% exposure. Additionally, their buildings are Class A Properties with on-site food & retail amenities.

So, as these fast-growing cities experience an influx of residents in the coming years, CUZ & HIW will likely benefit. During their latest quarter, Cousins' FFO remained flat year-over-year at $0.65. However, revenue saw some solid growth at 3.2% over the same period. This stood at $209.24 million during the quarter.

Additionally, management announced the REIT received an investment-grade rating from Fitch & Moody's during their Q1 earnings call. Another positive is they also boosted their full-year FFO guidance by $0.015. Management now expects this to be in a range of $2.60 - $2.67. They also anticipate occupancy to increase slightly this year. This stood at 88.4% during the first quarter.

Cousins Properties also has one of the lowest-leveraged balance sheets amongst its office REIT peers with a net debt to EBITDA of just 5.25x, much lower than HIW, KRC, and CDP. You can see from the chart below their leverage is significantly lower than the peer average of 7.7x.

Their liquidity was also strong with $713 million available to take advantage of investment opportunities as the macro environment becomes more favorable with lower interest rates.

Unlike Highwoods, the latter does have some debt maturing this upcoming March. But this is manageable as seen by their strong liquidity position. Their recent IG ratings will also help them receive more favorable pricing, which saves a lot on interest expenses. And this should translate positively to their bottom line.

Although their yield is not as high as their peer HIW, it is still solid at 5.3%, impressive for a higher-quality office REIT. However, their FAD payout ratio was substantially lower at 72%. This gives the REIT ample room for future increases as well as capital to reinvest back into the business.

Similar to HIW, CUZ has not raised the dividend recently; their last one in 2022. And despite room to increase it, I suspect the management will focus on increasing occupancy levels in the coming months/years. But as previously mentioned, their dividend is well-covered and they could potentially see dividend growth in the medium-term.

Like I previously mentioned, I don't see office REITs offering the same upside as say their retail peers like Agree Realty (ADC) or even Realty Income (O) due to their office property association.

Moreover, although businesses are requiring employees back to work, this will likely continue to be a lingering problem for both Highwoods & Cousins, at least for the medium to longer-term. If we enter into a recession, this would like negatively impact their occupancy levels as well, in turn, likely suppressing their share prices as a result.

Using midpoint of guidance, CUZ has a forward P/FFO multiple of 10.9x, well-below the sector median's 13.74x. Using Fastgraphs, you can see the REIT's also well their 5-year multiple of 18.17x. Using a lower multiple of 16.35x going forward, they still offer investors upside of roughly 17% from the current price of $24.

Conclusion

As previously mentioned, I don't anticipate office REITs to recover like other segments within the REIT sector once interest rates are cut. However, some may see some upside as a result of investors rotating back into the REIT sector due to their attractive dividends.

Furthermore, both REITs have solid balance sheets that support their growth initiatives as well as their dividend should the economy experience an unexpected downturn like a recession. Their dividends will likely remain stagnant while both focus on increasing their occupancy levels in the coming quarters/months.

But both pay attractive, high single-digit yields for investors looking for steady income instead of growth. You also get potential upside as businesses likely will continue to require more employees back to work in the coming months/years. Moreover, if you're an older investor who's focused strictly on dividend income, Highwoods Properties and Cousins Properties are two, higher-quality office REITs for income now.