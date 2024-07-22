Small Stocks Keeled Over After Brief Super-Hyped 'Rotation' Spike. Mag 7 Lost $1.3 Trn In 7 Days

Summary

  • The week was marked by the continued tech sell-off and the wilting of the hugely promoted “rotation” into small-caps.
  • The Mag 7 lost another $113 billion in market cap on Friday, bringing the total decline from the peak on July 10 to $1.32 Trillion.
  • The Nasdaq 100 Index fell by 4.0% for the week and is down by 5.6% from the peak on July 10.

The week was marked by the continued tech sell-off and the wilting of the hugely promoted “rotation” into small-caps: The S&P 500 dipped 2.0%, the Nasdaq composite fell 3.6%, the Nasdaq 100 fell 4.0%, and the Magnificent 7 fell 4.7%.

