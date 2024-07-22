Boarding1Now

In May, I upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCPK:NWARF) stock to strong buy and obviously with buy rating like that what I am looking for a market outperforming returns. However, I issued the strong buy rating the stock has lost over 20% of its value while the S&P 500 gained 7%. The significantly lower share prices follow a profit warning from Norwegian following the tracks of its mainline peer Lufthansa which also issued a profit warning earlier this year. In this report, I will be discussing the second quarter results, the revised guidance for the full year and reevaluate my rating and price target for the stock.

Norwegian Air Shuttle Battles Softening Unit Revenues

Second quarter revenues increased 36% to 9,347 million NOK. This was driven by a 19% expansion in capacity for Norwegian and the inclusion of Widerøe bringing the capacity expansion to 24%. Norwegian revenues grew 10% on a 25% increase in capacity showing some softer prices and the Easter period falling outside of the second quarter this year. Widerøe accounted for 19% of the full revenues. As more capacity comes online, we are seeing the unit revenues soften further. While I believe that this is a net negative, there are some positives in the form of Widerøe unit revenues being strong and Norwegian is boarding more corporate travelers. Year-on-year the number of corporate travelers increased 28% and compared to pre-pandemic, the increase is 19%.

Total operating costs rose 30%. However, if we strip out Widerøe for an apples-to-apples comparison, we see that total costs excluding leases and depreciation and amortization were 12.7% higher. On a 19% increase in capacity, that is actually quite good. Total unit costs declined by 2% and unit costs excluding fuel also declined 2%. So we are seeing appreciable cost control, but the reality is that Norwegian EBIT declined from 651 million NOK to 391 million NOK driven by yield and load factor offsetting lower fuel prices and scaling benefits as well as other volume effects. Adding Widerøe back, brings the EBIT to 593 million NOK for Q2 2024, which is down 9%.

Norwegian Air Shuttle Debt Excluding Leases And Aircraft Financing Drops

For Norwegian, what I keep in mind is operating costs and revenues as well as debt balance. The reason is that previously Norwegian had embarked on a journey of unbridled growth where debt was added but profitability did not improve. Luckily, we see that the current Norwegian management is doing much better in that regard. Indeed, year-on-year we saw borrowings increase by 21%. However, when we exclude leases, the debt balance increased 7.5% and when we include aircraft financing the debt reduced by 6.6%. The latter figure to me indicates that the company is successfully deleveraging its bond debt. However, as the market environment is softening, the debt balance is certainly a watch item.

Norwegian Air Shuttle Issues Big Negative Profit Warning

Norwegian Air Shuttle has kept in place its capacity growth projection of 12% for the full year. At the same time, the company has now provided a profit guidance of between 2.1 billion NOK and 2.6 billion NOK including Widerøe while the previous guidance was between 2.5 billion NOK and 3.2 billion NOK excluding Widerøe. It quite clearly shows that expectations for the year have significantly dialed back due to higher unit costs, likely driven by foreign exchange rates and softening unit revenues.

Even when including Widerøe to the EBIT outlook, we see a significant reduction and that shows how much the market has softened compared to earlier projections.

Norwegian Stock Remains Undervalued

For Norwegian, I have reduced my price target from $1.83 to $1.23 driven by 5% reduction in EBITDA, partially offset by lower Capital Expenditures expected due to the continued delivery delays of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. The bigger reduction is driven by the EV/EBITDA multiple used. Because Norwegian came out of the restructuring as a revitalized company, the historic EV/EBITDA median might not be appropriate to use. As a result, I have elected to use the current EV/EBITDA, which dropped from around 2.8x during my previous assessment to around 2.2x now. I believe that provides a shielded assessment on the prospects and shows that there is 18% upside to $1.23 and shows that upon EV/EBITDA margin expansion which I believe is more than justified, even more upside remains. As a result, I am maintaining my strong buy rating.

Conclusion: Norwegian Air Shuttle Stock Has Upside Despite Profit Warning

The second quarter results are actually not that interesting. What moved Norwegian Air Shuttle stock is the fact that its profit guidance for the airline group hints at a significant downward revision on profitability for the year, as that guidance is lower even though the profitable operations of Widerøe have been added. I believe that it is a very realistic revision that captures the overcapacity that is currently plaguing the market. Nevertheless, I do believe that Norwegian’s current valuation offers significant upside even at steeply discounted EV/EBITDA multiples. As a result, I maintain my strong buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.