I've been following Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) for some time, without really offering much of an opinion, upside, or "case" on it prior to now. I've invested in companies that have ancillary connections to Eni, but my investments in Eni have always been small - at least for the time being.

There are some reasons for this, which I intend to go through in this article.

It's my view, to "spoil the surprise" a bit, that Eni isn't exactly an undervalued business at this time, in July 2024. Not as such. The company has gone through iterations and planning stages where it was attractive some years ago but has since then changed and worked somewhat differently from its peers.

In this article, I'll go through Eni in terms of where it comes from and what would make the company a potentially interesting investment for your portfolio. However, bear in mind that I currently consider the company somewhat questionable in the context of what else is available here.

Like other energy businesses - because that is what Eni is - the company has a plan for carbon neutrality until 2050. Like many of its peers, it also intends to achieve this goal by investing in low-carbon business areas. However, that is where some of the similarities end, and we'll look at what makes this company an interesting business and play here.

Eni S.p.A. - Upside from Italian Hydrocarbons

Ente nazionale idrocarburi is the longer form of "Eni" in Italian, and it's a multinational energy company with headquarters in Palazzo Eni, in beautiful Roma, Italy. It's considered to be one of the few "Supermajors" in hydrocarbons, being one of the major oil businesses with over €50B.

The Italian government is a major player here, owning 30.5% in the form of a so-called "golden share" in this company. The company, unlike some of its international peers, works a lot in Africa and other geographies typically shunned by other oil majors (to some extent), though rationalization of assets has been ongoing since 2010 (and this is one of the reasons the valuation is down).

But at a high level, Eni is a major business with verticals and profit in many different fields.

Eni SpA IR (Eni SpA IR)

The company has a so-called "satellite" operational model, where it adds players like Vår Energi, Azule, and CCUS to unlock value, fund growth and create synergies between skills, management, and resources.

To go through everything that Eni does here would take 4 articles - so I'm sticking to a small overview here. Eni notes that even if the US backs off from ESG-friendly fuel, which Eni has been investing in, there's plenty of market support for the vertical going forward.

Eni IR (Eni IR)

And even if the growth here is less than expected, legacy hydrocarbons will remain the primary earnings driver (much like its peers). Where Eni S.p.A. is differentiating itself is the formation of the various satellite businesses you see above, where it essentially carves out business segments.

The risks of such an approach are obvious. A carve-out and listing of a segment might not be directly as appreciated as the divestment, which is what other businesses are doing. There is some doubt that this approach, initially, will garner market support to the same extent as other models. There's also the question of how the valuation for the Eni ticker will evolve as the company keeps carving here - it's one of the reasons I've been fairly hesitant to "enter" here.

Eni as it currently stands is set to grow production at 3-4% CAGR until 2026E, and has a not-record-level breakeven, but still decent, of $25/bbl with a new project return rate of 20%. This includes new assets across the world, including areas like the UK, Norway, and Angola.

The future production mix is expected to be 60/40 natgas in 2030, and over 90% natgas in 2050, but by then I expect very little will remain of what once was Eni - it will be spun out into various satellites at that time.

As you can see above, biorefining is expected to be a major thing for Eni, and it expects to grow capacity here to over 3 mtpa in 2026E - and this carve-out is already complete, in the form of Enilive, which in turn is expected to generate company EBITDA of around €1B this year, growing to €1.6B in 2027E. As someone who invests in the renewable diesel/Fuel space, let me tell you that it's not as simple as that - and you can view my articles on Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) if curious here.

But it's technically attractive and has potential - yes.

Like its peers, Eni is also investing in renewable generation, and it's using leverage to boost its returns to mid-single digits here, with a capacity goal of 8 GW in 2027, and over 15 GW in 2030. This part of the business is named "Plenitude" - and is also separated from the main business.

Eni as a business is not worthy, in my view, as a "moaty" business. I would award a moat to a company able to deliver returns at below or at $20/bbl, but at current levels, I do not believe the company could deliver excess returns at long-term assumptions of $55-$65 - it requires higher. While the company has had solid success in the upstream segment, this has been very choppy over the historical time.

I also believe the satellite model to be the least attractive to shareholders and investors because it requires us to invest in a variety of different businesses with a variety of different goals. In this case, I would have rather "kept" it in Eni.

Eni SpA IR (Eni SpA IR)

Nonetheless, Eni is an attractive business at heart, A-rated, with less than 30% long-term debt/cap, and a yield of €1/share which comes to around 6.6%, which is well covered even after the carve-out expectations of the company which is set to lower adjusted earnings to around the €2/share mark, or just above that.

Eni SpA IR (Eni SpA IR)

Eni's view is obviously that it is creating the best circumstances for shareholder returns and growth through this satellite strategy - and there are some arguments for why this could be a positive. But whenever a company comes with a "novel" strategy such as this (because no one else is really doing this), I can't help but think that there is probably a good reason for why no one else is doing it this way.

So let's see the risks and rewards of this approach, and of Eni overall.

Eni - Upsides and Risks of the Company

The positives first - and they are plenty. Eni is set to grow and has proven able to grow at a very good rate outside of legacy hydrocarbons, and this is something that its peers have actually struggled with quite a bit. Because this is the core of the energy transition, this puts Eni in a better position than many others. The argument is that by using a satellite structure, the company can unlock value, lower debt, and ensure capital is not without its merit. Growing legacy hydrocarbon businesses will maintain their company leverage to legacy energy even as the mix is diversified more.

However, the negatives for the company are clear. It's not a market outperformer at anything approaching a conservative oil price (bbl) assumption - many others do it better. Its execution to a renewable business could, and have previously, resulted in sub-par allocation of capital. This ensures lower returns, while at the same time missing out on higher oil prices because the company is not focusing on legacy hydrocarbons as much anymore.

Now to my largest negative. The satellite model "infinitely" complicates the company's investment case. It muddles, as I see very clearly from its various spinoffs and for the legacy E ticker, the valuation both of legacy and of spin-offs, and seems to have the effect of "confusing" the market, at least for the time being. Peers who sell and divest outright have done so more successfully in terms of returning cash to shareholders.

The question is if this is just a matter of the beginning being better for peers, but Eni ensuring a long-term competitive advantage. This is the company's argument, and what we need to look at.

Valuation for Eni and its upside

Eni is refreshingly volatile and has a tendency to drop to around €11/share at times for the past few years. If the company were to drop to below €12-€13/share, as things stand currently, I would view it as a clear "BUY" here.

It's also important to note that Eni S.p.A. is a massive business - global with many verticals. Some analysts focus on small upsides or downsides - but I believe overall macro and general trends are far more important to Eni.

While there are further risks to Eni - its chemical business is not one I view as attractive, I believe it should have been sold straight off to someone who could make better use of it - aside from the Italian government stake which could prove problematic if Italian jobs are at stake, the company has upside.

At this time, I would work with a fair-value implication of €17/share, which comes to around 3.7x EBITDA with a 2024E EBITDA of almost or around €20B. Aside from using a standard DCF, P/E multiples for the company imply the company is trading at less than 7x P/E here. Even forecasting the company at the 5-year average of 8-9x, we can see a 15%+ annualized upside at this time.

F.A.S.T Graphs Eni Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs Eni Upside)

As you can see, the current forecast is one expected to decline - and this implies around €18-€19 on the forward basis. We could also go to more historical valuation ranges, that go all the way up to 11-12x P/E and would imply upsides of over 20-30% per year inclusive of dividends.

However, because these historicals in no way fully incorporate the current state of the company or what it currently seeks to do, I would consider such a forecast to not really be valid.

S&P Global analysts work with a €14 low to a €19.5/share high, with an average of about €16.92 - somewhat below mine, but in range, and 12 out of 22 analysts have the company at a "BUY" or equivalent rating here. My interpretation of this data is that many are still in a holding pattern despite a 20% upside to average, due to the fact that it's unclear how the company's valuation will be impacted further by the carve-outs.

I say Eni is trickier and riskier than some, but I would also consider the company to be a very clear "BUY" here, with a conservative PT of €17/share.

Thesis

Eni is an attractive oil multinational with a novel strategy for unlocking value from its impressive portfolio. At a 6.6% yield, it continues to divest through satellite companies its variety of operations, hoping to unlock shareholder value this way, while generating capital for its core business targets, including the energy transition.

I can understand the underlying logic behind the move, but view it as a risky proposal given the potential downsides involved. My personal preference would have been for a more straightforward divestment of sectors and assets, at least for some of them.

Nonetheless, at the end of the day, I view the company as slightly undervalued here and give it a "BUY" rating at and a conservative PT of at least €17/share. The company has an annualized upside in the double digits, and while it does not offer the best investment case in oil or hydrocarbons, it offers an appealing one.

I say "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills four out of my five criteria, making it a "BUY" here, although Eni cannot rightly be called "cheap".