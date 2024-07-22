ileezhun

We wrote about the Supermarket Income REIT (OTCPK:SUPIF) some months back and then considered the business to be an attractive "BUY" due to its quality and, at the time, undervaluation.

In this article, we intend to update on this company and show you why we still consider the business to be an attractive "BUY" here.

Supermarket REITs are pretty interesting - especially as in this case which we're covering, the company is actually EU-based. EU-based fully fledged REITs are fairly rare - only a couple of them exist, and even fewer, as we see it, are worth investing in.

If you didn't read our prior piece, Supermarket Income REIT is an entirely UK/France-focused Grocery player in the REIT space.

The grocery market in the UK/France is a large sector - and one with a lot of growth potential. This is shown through the fact that this particular company's market has grown from a £185B level to a £250B level in 2024.

A lot to like in terms of the top line, really.

What makes this REIT different from others is the excessive-quality in company management, the overall consumer trends, and the company's growth and earnings potential.

And - also - the yield is quite excellent at over 7%.

Risks do of course exist - no company without risk.

But the company has more upside than risk, in our estimate.

SUPR website SUPR website

Supermarket Income REIT - plenty of things to like

We have made no secret of our liking for investing in the French market.

"In fact, over the past 8 weeks, over 70% of our invested capital has gone towards investments situated/listed In France or on the Paris stock market." Wolf Report

What we like about these markets is that they have some very clear mature market trends, while at the same time having opportunities for new entrants into specific areas - in this case, supermarkets.

This particular company is taking advantage of slowing trends - specifically, we're speaking of Supermarkets in the discount sector, which are slowing in openings quite significantly.

Since 2017, the number of openings is down over two-thirds.

Supermarket Income REIT plays exactly on these weaknesses by acquiring solid assets and leasing them to quality operators.

The company trades on the LSE under the ticker SUPR, and while this is a tough ticker to "get access to" (some brokers don't offer it), it's always better to "go native" wherever possible.

Otherwise, the company of course has an ADR.

Risk: Keep in mind that ADRs may involve double taxation (locally and abroad) and there are a limited number of entities listed for the public to trade.

Also, although investors can avoid any direct risks that come with currency exchange, they may incur currency conversion fees when investing in ADRs.

Let me remind you, however, that every investment should be made with a focus on your investment goals.

Just buying SUPR is not something you should do if you don't understand or don't have a goal for the company.

Our goal for investing is not typically to 10-20x investment capital in a short time.

This, to me, implies an elevated sort of risk that we're not really comfortable with, and therefore any company or investment that "implies" or promises this is too risky for us.

We have already made the capital we need to live life the way we want to. This enables us to view our portfolios at a much higher level without being focused on excessive yield, but instead "value".

This isn't the biggest REIT around.

At £1.1B, it's rather small compared to other things we invest in, but it's still part of the FTSE250.

The last set of results came in during March of 2024, and we have a new set of earnings coming fairly soon - this can be viewed as a bit of a preview to those, and why we consider further excellent performance likely for the company.

In the last reported period, coming in during March, the company presented solid rent growth on a 6-month basis - 15% up YoY.

SUPR IR

Furthermore, the company went partially into a bit of a "virtuous cycle" by managing to lower costs by 4%, or 15.1% on an EPRA ratio, while at the same time increasing the bottom line.

Both financial expenses were down, but the main company savings came from a lower admin expense.

As we mentioned in the last article, SUPR has unwound much of the JV-oriented structure it previously held.

It's interesting what's happening across the markets.

Some are moving from JVs, like this company, while others are moving into more capital-light JVs, like Intrum.

Different companies and sectors for sure, but interesting trends.

The move from JV's in SUPR's case came at the benefit of cash but with the disadvantage of earnings going down. This has been replaced by the company with accretive M&A's.

SUPR IR

And even more important than earnings stability, LTV is down to sub-35%.

This follows a general trend where many European REITs are moving firmly into low-leverage territory, and where we would view any real estate company that does not do this, like Castellum, with some doubt.

That is one of the reasons we're no longer positive about Castellum.

The important thing as we see it, now and going forward, is that the company's net rental income, even at the previously YoY lower level, by 0.98x, offers dividend cover.

While this is a slim margin of error - we're expecting the company's performance to increase, not fall, which was confirmed in March when it "rose" to 0.97x.

Furthermore, the significant cut in debt and assets has resulted in the company having a lower EPRA NTA per share, but an LTV at 33%, down from 37% in early 2023.

There are some moving parts here still pressuring yields.

Valuation changes for the company's portfolio are still resulting in some lower overall valuations - but the point here is that SUPR has ample room to grow.

SUPR IR

Look at those fundamentals.

We love how both French and UK REITs have moved to value-over-volume and quality-over-volume approaches because they are infinitely safer than how they operated in the past.

The company has £177M of undrawn credit, and its debt matures at an average of 4.1 years, with absolutely zero maturing in 2024-2025, and only £87M in 2026.

That means that the company's current facilities, even without any other rental income, cover 100% of the company's maturities until 2027. That's conservative - and to make matters even better,100% of their debt is fixed and hedged.

SUPR website

Going forward, the property side of supermarkets offers attractive relative values.

SUPR has a strong portfolio of supermarkets placed in valuable and attractive locations in terms of population access.

UK is also not as large as the US - space for these sorts of assets is limited, and attractive access space is even more so.

SUPR IR

There's "something for everyone" here, from the low-risk long-leases to the high-risk Secondary market plays, an example of which you can see below.

Even the supposed higher risk plays though come at what we would consider attractive terms.

Furthermore, there is strong evidence that the company's model here is working, with a strong per-square-foot turnover increase over time.

This combined with the relative value of supermarket assets and properties comes at a very strong relative value.

The company considers the investments that it does underpinned both by growth and sector stability.

The company is considered to have very visible cash flows, and with this, we agree. The model also has the potential to offer strong income and earnings growth.

For those reasons, we consider the company as having a strong upside at a low valuation - and SUPR is still being valued at "low levels".

Supermarket Income REIT - Lot to like, but only at a cheap valuation

Supermarket Income REIT remains with a fairly significant operational upside.

Over the past few years, the company has actually declined in terms of pricing - but there are reasons for this.

The reason that the company declined so materially is two-fold (over the past 2-4 years).

One, the company moved out of the JV space with strong JV partners, which increased the uncertainty about the stock and where it was going.

Two, the appeal of REITs and income investments is not as high as they once were, when interest rates were near zero, compared to when you can get 3.5-4.5% "free of charge".

Even 8% is less appealing when this is the case.

However, we're moving out of these interest rates, albeit at a snail's pace.

It's our firm conviction that the combination of low leverage coupled with operational safety will create a cushion for a business such as this and allow for it to flourish even in a tricky, lower-interest environment.

And as for the remaining, current results - these are solid, and don't really show signs of material weakness insofar as the potential upside and stability goes.

We also don't forecast for this to be changed as of the next update, which is slated to come fairly soon

The current dividend payout of 6.06p per year, which is communicated as being "confident" (Paywalled TIKR Link) means that we're looking at a company yield on an annual basis of ~8%, which is a meaningful difference to the risk-free rate and yield we can get from other REITs with a higher safety profile, such as Realty Income (O).

This is a requirement for us, as we're always aware of what's on sale, and at what price.

In order to justify an investment here, SUPR needs to offer Incentives.

We believe it does.

The main risk we still see here is the company going "too deep" into the more speculative and riskier sort of investments in the portfolio, which could influence the volatility of how the company trades and what results it sees.

It would and could, therefore be a return to more of the volatility of years past, and this is the main risk we need to look at.

S&P Global analysts still give the company a conservative valuation range starting at £0.6/share to £1.1/share, with an average of £0.84.

That average, which is from 6 analysts following the company, implies a price/NAV of roughly 0.82x, compared to the 0.78x to where it is today.

It can be said that the company has roughly £0.95-£1/share in terms of NAV, which makes it a very simple NAV estimate here, and an upside to the average PT.

This coupled with the dividend of 8% means that there is an upside here that we would consider to be non-trivial, despite the small size and somewhat different risk considerations for a small REIT like that.

We have bought shares in Supermarket income REIT.

As you know, we're not usually short-term with our investments, unless the situation demands that this is how we should invest.

At this time, we see a potential for significant outperformance on the part of this company, above the market rate, while allowing you to earn yield from one of the more attractive segments in the consumer goods sector.

In our previous article, we gave the company a conservative PT of native £0.95/share. We do not see any reason to change this at this time, and we would stick to this PT here.

As viewed below, rental income was +32% from 2022 to 2023:

SUPR website

Thesis

Supermarket Income REIT is a UK-based REIT that deals with assets in both the UK and France. The company owns conservative supermarket assets that act as logistical hubs for both click & collect, shopping, and home delivery - omnichannel assets. This is literally all the company owns, and seeks to own.

Despite being a small player with less than £2B market cap, we view this company as being not only attractive, but a good investment with a considerable, 15%+ annualized upside at the right price - and that right price is something we can see here.

We say that Supermarket income REIT is a "BUY" with a PT of at least £0.95/share, which marks the current NAV for the company, and this is why we're adding to the business - and adding more here.

Remember, we're all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, we harvest gains and rotate our position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, we buy more as time allows.

Reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills all of my investment criteria, but the size and scope make it a "SPEC BUY" at best.

