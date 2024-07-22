Earnings Growth Should Continue To Support The Stock Market

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • The majority of my lead indicators for S&P 500 EPS growth remain relatively neutral over the coming six months.
  • We are seeing signs EPS growth is likely to retreat at some point later this year or in early 2025.
  • Consumer Confidence, the US dollar index, and small business earnings trends are several lead indicators that look to be rolling over.

Only 1 of 5 ladders reach in ascending order

PM Images

We are approaching peak earnings, but we aren’t there yet.

Given we are entering earnings season, it seems as good a time as any to refresh some of the leading indicators for corporate earnings growth and their implications

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
2.1K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News