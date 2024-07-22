This Economic Indicator Is Flashing A Green Light

LordRunar/E+ via Getty Images

The S&P 500 (SPY) struggled last week, but not for the reasons most would expect. The largest and most profitable technology names, supercharged by the artificial intelligence investment wave, finally gave back some of their stunning gains in a pause to refresh. Investors learned the hard way that the outsized weightings of the Magnificent 7 in the major market averages cut both ways. It was a different story for the average stock, as the equally weighted S&P 500 (RSP) finished the week unscathed, while the Russell 2000 small-cap index posted a gain of nearly 2%.

Edward Jones

The reason investors are rotating from the technology sector, which is over-owned and expensive, to other sectors of the market is that it looks more likely that the economy will avoid a recession. The tech sector was a safe haven for investors who were concerned about the impact inflation and the rise in short-term interest rates might have on the economic expansion. With the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge falling to 2.6% last month, and the central bank due to begin easing policy in September, investors are investing in those parts of the market that present better values and stand to benefit. Last week we learned that the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index (LEI) fell 0.2% in June, which continues to be less negative month after month. In fact, the six-month growth rate in the diffusion index has become less negative to such an extent that it is no longer warning of recession. The positive rate of change in this economic indicator affirms that the rotation we see in the market today is backed by fundamentals, and I think it is another green light for the bulls.

Conference Board

Small cap stocks not only have the benefit of positive rates of change in earnings growth, as well as more reasonable valuations, but also the tailwind of an inevitable reversion to the mean in terms of relative performance with large cap stocks. I think the Russell 2000 (IWM) will outperform the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) between now and year end, as breadth improves and the economy lands softly.

Bloomberg

After a seismic breakout from a huge base that sent the Russell 2000 soaring more than 10% at its peak last week, the index gave back half of those gains, but that was simply resolving an overbought condition. The ceiling should now serve as the floor moving forward.

StockCharts

In other news, corporate earnings for the second quarter continue to impress, as the year-over-year earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 has increased to 9.7%. That is mostly due to bank earnings. The consensus was expecting earnings growth of 4.3% for the sector at the end of the second quarter, but that has blown out to 14.4% after last week. The stocks have been telegraphing that upside in their outperformance.

FactSet

SentimenTrader noted that 45% of the financial sector stocks in the S&P 500 registered new 52-week highs last week. That is more than double the 18% for the entire S&P 500 and leads all other sectors. Financials are the most important sector from a systemic standpoint, as well as being the most economically sensitive, which is why the recent outperformance corroborates the LEI no longer flashing a warning sign for recession. The stock market is sending the same message. Following the previous 13 times we saw a surge in 52-week highs for more than 45% of the financial sector stocks, the S&P 500 posted double-digit gains 12 months later.

SentimenTrader

This gives me confidence that the current corrective phase in the market is just that — a correction at worst and a pullback at best. I think it will complete between now and when the Fed provides more clarity on its intentions to start lowering short-term rates in September. This week’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report should be the last piece of economic data the Fed needs to be assured that the disinflationary trend is intact.