Investment Thesis

Since my last post on it, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has faced several issues affecting performance, with their shares declining by 8.35% over the last year, primarily due to a drastic decline in ammonia prices. Global ammonia prices have fallen by over 50% since the peak in 2022, adding margin pressure on companies (like CF) reliant on these prices for profitability.

Adding to the woes, the sector has seen a broader rotation out of commodity industrials like fertilizer producers, which has exacerbated the impact on CF Industries' stock. Investors have been moving away from these stocks in favor of sectors with stronger growth prospects, further driving down CF's share price​.

With this, CF Industries' earnings have been under pressure. The company's latest financial results indicated a steep year-over-year decline. For the quarter ended March 31st, CF reported earnings of $194 million or $1.03/share. This is down from $560 million or $2.85 per share year-over-year.

However, the company still continues to produce strong cash flows. The fertilizer company reported 1Q 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $459 million. While this figure represents a decline from the previous year's 1Q results, the company generated $2.26 billion in net cash from operating activities over the trailing twelve months. Free cash flow for this period was $1.38 billion, which highlights the firm's capability to maintain healthy cash generation despite market pressures​.

This has enabled them to pursue an aggressive share repurchase strategy. In 1Q 2024 alone, CF Industries bought back 4.3 million shares for $347 million. This repurchase is part of a broader $3 billion share repurchase program, with approximately $2.2 billion remaining available for future buybacks.

I believe the current dip in fertilizer prices should be considered a temporary setback rather than a long-term issue. For investors, I believe this means that CF Industries remains a strong buy. The potential for a sharp rebound in EPS as fertilizer prices recover, together with the company's strong financial management, makes CF Industries still a strong buy.

Why I’m Doing Follow-Up Coverage

Since my last coverage, CF Industries' shares have trailed the market. The downturn can be attributed to a few factors, with a decline in fertilizer prices and adverse weather conditions that disrupted production being the bulk of the setback. Despite these, current valuations of the company appear conservative given what, I believe, is the bottoming EPS. I think the market's reaction to the recent earnings decline seems to undervalue the company's strong cash flow and operational resilience.

CF Industries generated $2.26 billion in net cash from operating activities over the past twelve months and reported a free cash flow of $1.38 billion​​. Their capability to generate cash flow opens the potential for a strong recovery, and make the current stock price an attractive entry point for investors.

From an operational standpoint, CF Industries is still in a solid position. Their 1Q 2024 performance, despite lower ammonia production, reflects their capacity to manage and mitigate adverse conditions. In addition, strategic initiatives such as the joint development agreement with JERA Co. to explore low-carbon ammonia production highlight CF Industries' commitment to sustainability and future growth​​. These projects in the low carbon space will be huge for the business in 5–10 years. For this specific analysis, however, I will be focusing on the opportunities for shares in the shorter run.

Natural Gas Cost Curves Provide Protection

CF Industries has in many ways actually benefited from the current bear market in U.S. natural gas prices, which has supported their profitability in ammonia fertilizer production. Natural gas prices in the U.S. have been exceptionally low, averaging below $3 per MMBtu.

This has kept ammonia production costs for most U.S. producers below $100 per short ton for an extended period, a scenario not seen since mid-2020. The reduced costs have created favorable margin opportunities for CF Industries, and allowed them to maintain profitability even when fertilizer prices are low​. Demand is still strong (unlike shocks during COVID-19) yet supply has become much cheaper.

This cost advantage is crucial for CF Industries' long-term sustainability. The lower natural gas prices in the U.S. provide a buffer against the volatile global fertilizer market, making their long-term profits more sustainable (global markets have seen nat gas prices significantly above US prices due to the war in Ukraine).

Natural Gas Prices US Vs. Europe (Statista)

More specifically, historically, ammonia production costs based on the Dutch TTF natural gas day-ahead contract, which serves as the European benchmark, have been significantly higher than those tied to Henry Hub in the U.S. This disparity creates potential arbitrage opportunities and enhances the competitive edge of U.S. producers like CF Industries over their European counterparts​.

The structural shift in the energy market suggests that the fertilizer industry is becoming less commoditized globally. The ability to secure low-cost natural gas feedstock means that U.S. ammonia producers can offer more stable pricing and better margin resilience. I believe this has yet to be fully priced into their stock.

Earnings Will Bottom And Buybacks Strong

CF Industries has maintained strong cash flow generation despite recent challenges. This makes them poised for a strong recovery and aggressive share repurchase strategy. For 1Q 2024, the company reported a net operating cash flow of $445 million and a free cash flow of $203 million.

As I mentioned before, the buyback program will be key, which is set to be completed by December 2025, with approximately $2.2 billion remaining available for future repurchases​.

From here, earnings are set to be far more stable (and I think even underestimated) with the share-buybacks that are set up.

Forward EPS Estimates With Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

CF Industries currently trades below the sector median forward P/E ratio, presenting a potentially undervalued opportunity for investors. As of the time of this writing, the company’s forward P/E ratio stands at 12.83, which is lower than the sector median forward P/E ratio of 15.79. This discount of approximately -18.73% suggests that the market may be undervaluing CF relative to its peers​.

Although CF Industries' growth metrics lag the sector median, the company’s earnings are expected to stabilize and potentially grow eventually. The consensus EPS estimates for fiscal periods ending December 2024 and December 2025 are $5.59 and $5.57, respectively. These figures indicate stabilized earnings, with a slight growth projected for 2026 and up to $10.37/share in EPS by December 2032.

With this, despite a challenging growth outlook, CF's strong profitability metrics provide a buffer against market volatility. Their EBITDA margin of 43.78% and net income margin of 19.03% significantly outperform sector averages, even though their business is considered less stable and “more commoditized.”

With these factors, I think a fair valuation for CF Industries would be at a midpoint between their current forward P/E ratio and the sector median. If we assume a midpoint P/E ratio of approximately 14.64, this adjustment presents a comfortable upside for the company’s stock while being more cautious despite what, I think, are powerful tailwinds.

Calculating this potential upside, CF's current stock price of $71.74, when adjusted to the midpoint P/E ratio of 14.64, indicates a target price of around $82.91. This represents an upside of about 16.20% from the current levels​.

Risks

CF Industries biggest risks center around the potential compression of natural gas spreads between the U.S. and Europe. Historically (last 2–3 years), CF has benefited from lower natural gas prices in the U.S., which has provided a cost advantage over European producers. However, if these spreads were to compress, CF's earnings per share and profit margins will likely shrink​.

The biggest factor influencing these spreads has been the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted the supply of natural gas to many European countries, causing European natural gas prices to spike. This situation has created a favorable environment for U.S. producers like CF, as they can capitalize on cheaper domestic natural gas to produce ammonia fertilizer at a lower cost. However, the geopolitical situation remains volatile, and any resolution to the conflict could lead to a normalization of gas supplies and a narrowing of the price differential​. In the US, support for the war is waning, meaning any future presidential administration may decline to fund it further. A peace deal with Russia likely means European gas prices move back lower, hurting CF Industries’ margins.

However, even if the war ends, there may be some reasons to believe that natural gas spreads will remain elevated and not totally converge on the pre-war spreads. Shipping costs on the fertilizer side are one of them.

Post-COVID, global shipping costs for fertilizer have increased, adding to the overall production costs. This trend suggests that gas curves and the economics of ammonia production will not revert to pre-pandemic levels. Higher shipping costs (that are not reversed with a peace deal), coupled with ongoing logistical challenges, imply that the cost structure for producing and transporting ammonia will be permanently altered, potentially maintaining higher spreads​.

Bottom Line

CF Industries has seen its stock decline YTD amid a challenging market environment, but I believe it remains a strong buy even after being beaten up.

Despite the risks posed by the volatile natural gas market, CF Industries benefits from lower U.S. natural gas prices, which provide a more sustainable than appears cost advantage. Coupled with their aggressive share buybacks, and I believe this positions CF Industries as a resilient investment.

As such, I believe CF Industries remains a strong buy, poised to benefit from market spread stabilization and ongoing operational resilience.