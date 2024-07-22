Construction sites in Beijing guomao wonry

Note: All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless noted otherwise. Canadian stock options are not accessible by US Investors.

In our last coverage of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSX:LIF:CA), we suggested that investors take a defensive route if they wanted to play this high yielder.

We think, at a minimum, investors wanting to take the long side should consider longer dated covered calls to enhance their buffer. An example is shown for the December 2024 calls below. Author's App, As Shown In Last Article Of course, the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation dividends could be substantially reduced if we are right, but the covered calls give you a fairly strong yield if price stays flat over the next 9 months.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We review the Q1-2024 results, recent change in fundamentals, and how our trade played out.

Q1-2024

The first quarter of 2024 showed a nice bump up in revenues for Labrador Iron. As the company has almost no marginal costs, a bump in revenues generally means an even bigger bump in income. That is exactly what we saw, with net income and cash flow per share rising substantially.

Labrador Iron Q1-2024 Financials

This may have been a surprise to readers who saw that iron ore prices were a bit weaker than what we saw in Q1-2023. Indeed, even Labrador Iron recorded lower prices on their net sales. But it was the big delta between sales and actual production that drove the big increase year over year. As seen below, total sales were about 4.37 million tons, a big jump from the 3.65 million tons seen in Q1-2023. The change in production was minute in comparison.

Labrador Iron Q1-2024 Financials

This tends to happen from time to time in mining companies and, as a result, we also see this in royalty companies like Labrador Iron. It was this result that helped solidify that extra large dividend we saw for Q2-2024.

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024 and is to be paid on July 26, 2024.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Labrador Iron runs a lean balance sheet with no real debt. Even current assets exceed current liabilities.

Labrador Iron Q1-2024 Financials

So the excess cash flow is always run out to shareholders. The quarter was good, but iron ore prices have retreated of late. Let's look at how those fundamentals are shaping up.

Fundamentals

For iron ore demand, there isn't much outside of China. The news on that front has not been too optimistic of late.

Revival certainly is what China needs. Gross domestic product growth slipped in the second quarter of the year, data released Monday showed, to 4.7% year-on-year from 5.3% in the first quarter. Growth was 0.7% quarter-to-quarter, compared to 1.5% three months ago. The main culprit is slowing (again) retail sales, although real-estate investment continues its tumble down the cliff-face. Credit creation also appears to be slowing, with loan growth dropping to 8.3% year-on-year in June, the slowest pace since 2003, and growth in a broad measure of credit reached its slowest pace since this measure began in 2017. This is inevitable in an economy that has become dependent on cheap borrowing, and over the longer term the decline is healthy. But it also hints that China may face a painful period of debt deflation.

Source: WSJ

Slowing growth is owed to many factors, but the crux is the implosion of the real estate sector. That same real estate sector that the Chinese consumer believed was invincible and supported by the central government. But who is going to bail out the government?

At the heart of the mess are the complex state-owned funding vehicles that borrowed money on behalf of local governments, in many cases pursuing development projects that generated few economic returns. The deterioration of China’s real-estate market in the past three years meant local governments could no longer rely on land sales to real-estate developers, a significant source of revenue. Economists estimate the size of such off-the-books debt is somewhere between $7 trillion CNY and $11 trillion CNY, about twice the size of China’s central government debt. The total amount isn’t known—likely not even to Beijing, say bankers and economists—because of the opaqueness surrounding the financial arrangements that allowed the debt to balloon. As much as $800 billion CNY of that debt is at a high risk of default, economists say.

Source: WSJ

This is now probably in the third innings as new real estate construction slows to a crawl. Sales are actually fairly high relative to where we see them going over the medium term. A 50% reduction from these levels should be expected.

Grizzle

In the face of all of this, iron ore demand is likely to slump even from these levels. Our longer-term target is highlighted below.

Trading Economics

We know this looks extreme, but we reached these levels even when fundamentals for iron ore were much better.

Our Trade

The idea we presented was for those bullish on the company. While we were not, we sought to temper the bullish expectations and allow investors to generate a higher yield for a flattish price. That method has worked well over the last few months. The price is almost exactly the same as when we wrote about this in March. Investors have been granted two nice dividends as well.

Seeking Alpha

But the covered call premium has decayed by about 60 cents. This has added a little extra to the total return profile. We generally focus on this kind of return generation, and you can see the longer-term results over here. We expect this covered call to outperform over the coming months, as we see a bigger risk of a downside move than an upside one.

Verdict

The exceptionally low volatility in Labrador Iron shares might have induced a sense of complacency in investors. They might think this is an easy 10% yield to sit back and collect. If iron ore prices stay in the triple-digits, this can work out. We don't think this is feasible with the largest consumer of iron ore (China and, more specifically, Chinese Real Estate) in trouble. As we have mentioned before, lithium prices fell 80% from the peak despite exhibiting far better supply-demand fundamentals. The use of lithium is still exploding (maybe not the best metaphor for lithium batteries) year over year. The price, on the other hand, is not finding a floor as supply overwhelms demand. With iron ore, we expect demand to ultimately drive down prices and force supply closures. Those will only happen at a sub US $70/ton price. Correspondingly, we would get more constructive on Labrador Iron in the $22.50-$25.00 range. For those bullish, we would suggest that the June 2025 covered calls would be the one to initiate at this point.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.