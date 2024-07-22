Inesska250282/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Puig Brands (OTC:PUIGF) is a Spanish company with a 110-year history during which it was built out as a major fragrance, makeup and skincare company. The best-known brands are likely Rabanne and Carolina Herrera.

The company completed its Initial Public Offering in the second quarter as the company was able to sell 51.02 million new shares at 24.50 EUR to raise a total of 1.25B EUR while existing shareholders sold 55.5M shares at the same terms for a total of 1.36B EUR. Subsequent to completing the offering, an additional 5.5 million shares were sold at the same price as part of the greenshoe offering. The total share count subsequent to the capital operation is approximately 568.2M shares consisting of just over 393M Class A shares (owned by the family shareholder) and almost 175M Class B shares. Both share classes have the same economic rights, but Class A shares have five votes attached to them so the family Puig still calls the shots at Puig Brands.

The company was immediately upgraded to the IBEX35 index and is now a member of Spain’s main index and this should likely add additional eyes on the story.

Puig Brands is trading on the Madrid Stock Exchange with PUIG as its ticker symbol. While the average daily volume is just over 700,000 shares per day, keep in mind the uplisting to the IBEX35 will likely help to create more awareness and attract more investors.

Unfortunately, the company’s website mainly contains download-only links which lead you to all the relevant documentation. You can find all the financial documents I will be referring to in this article on this link.

Looking back at 2023 and the company’s plans for the future

The company will only publish its H1 results in September, so shareholders and potential shareholders will have to be a bit patient to see how the company performed in the first half of this year. But as we shouldn’t expect any shocks or surprises and as the company’s financial performance tends to be quite consistent, I decided to have a look at the official FY 2023 results, as published by Puig.

One of the reasons I was attracted to having a closer look at Puig was the strong growth rate in the past few years as the company continued to grow its revenue at a double-digit percentage while its margins increased as well. This resulted in the EBITDA almost doubling between 2021 and 2023.

In 2023, Puig reported a total revenue of 4.3B EUR, resulting in a gross profit of 3.22B EUR. And despite that substantial increase in gross profit and revenue, Puig’s distribution expenses remained stable, although we do see a clear increase in the advertising and SG&A expenses.

This resulted in an operating profit of 679M EUR and after deducting the 87.4M EUR in finance expenses and adding 51M EUR in results from associates, the pre-tax income was 643M EUR resulting in a net profit of 500M EUR of which about 465M EUR was attributable to the common shareholders of Puig Brands.

Puig was also able to convert the net profit into strong cash flows. The reported operating cash flow before changes in the working capital position was 751M EUR, and after deducting the 63M EUR in lease payments, the underlying operating cash flow was approximately 688M EUR, and 713M EUR after adding the dividends received from its investees.

The total capex was 178M EUR as the company continues to invest in growth (during FY 2023, the combination of capex plus lease payments of 241M EUR versus the 170M EUR in depreciation and amortization expenses). And this means the underlying free cash flow was approximately 535M EUR. Assuming the net cash flow attributable to the minority shareholders was also around 35-40M EUR, the net free cash flow attributable to Puig brands was approximately 495-500M EUR.

The proceeds of the IPO financing will help the company to execute on its 2024-2027 business plan. The pillars of the plan are to see the Carolina Herrera and Charlotte Tilbury brands moving towards a 1B EUR annual revenue, while the company would also like to increase its market share in the Asia-Pacific region.

This allowed the company to be pretty bold in its mid-term statements. It expects to continue to grow its revenue at a high single digit rate while the adjusted EBITDA margin should remain stable in 2024, but could potentially increase from 2025 on. Puig also wants its debt ratio to not exceed 2x EBITDA, while it will apply a 40% payout ratio to its net profit to calculate the dividend. The first dividend will only be payable in 2025, based on the 2024 performance.

Based on the aforementioned guidance, we can now calculate what this effectively means.

I’ll use a revenue growth rate of 8%, and I’ll use the 4.3B EUR revenue in 2023 as a starting point. This means that in FY 2027, the revenue would come in at 5.85B EUR using that growth rate.

Applying an EBITDA margin of 20% (I am not assuming an increase from now), the FY 2027 EBITDA would increase to 1.17B EUR. Assuming an increased depreciation expense of 200M EUR and 70M EUR in net finance expenses, this would imply a pre-tax profit of 900M EUR. Assuming an average tax rate of 22.5%, the net profit would increase to 698M EUR, and I am assuming approximately 650M EUR of that amount will be attributable to the shareholders of Puig Brands. Divided over 568M shares, this represents an EPS of 1.15 EUR. I am a bit conservative here, as I expect Puig’s interest expenses to trend down.

Investment thesis

This means the stock is currently trading at approximately 20 times its anticipated 2027 earnings, and likely at 22-23 times earnings for 2025. Although I am impressed with the company’s anticipated growth trajectory for the next few years, Puig Brands is not cheaper than any of its competitors (although there is no ‘pure’ competitor, I consider a Coty and Interparfums to be the main comparables) as most are trading at a forward EV/EBITDA ratio in the low teens.

I like the fact it’s a family-run company, and I like its aggressive growth targets. But I’m a ‘hold’ on Puig Brands at its current valuation.

