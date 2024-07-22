Finally, ATI Physical Therapy Within Striking Distance Of Profitability

Robert F. Abbott
Summary

  • ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. shares have risen quickly in the past month after a long decline since October 2020.
  • The company has shown signs of a turnaround, with improved earnings and growth in patient visits and revenue.
  • Over the past three years, ATI reduced big earnings shortfalls and is now close to becoming profitable again.

Physiotherapist working on senior patient recovery in rehab

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Is this investment glass half full or half empty?

The shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (OTC:ATIP) have shot up 48.49% in the past month. But since October 2020, they’ve fallen from more than $600.00

Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Comments (8)

Value Investment Club
16 Jan. 2025
Comments (2.33K)
ATI is headed for bankruptcy in 2025. CFO resigned last week, the company failed to get the minimum participation for the big tender they were going to do (seemed like a pump and dump to me), and the additional PIK restructuring likely means they will continue to dig the hole to a point where they will not recover. The CEO is a complete joke. She's talking about growth, yet, they produce no operating cash and are surviving on borrowed time and money. They need to stop talking about growth and start generating cash, which means major cost cuts and clinic sales. This is a firm don't buy and you missed your time to sell when they pumped up that tender announcement.
Robert F. Abbott
16 Jan. 2025
Comments (226)
@Value Investment Club I agree that it does not appear to have much life ahead of it. Unfortunately for shareholders, the price fell more than 35% today; another day like this one will make it a penny stock. It will be interesting to see if any other firm tries to rescue it out of bankruptcy, at, no doubt, a bargain basement price.
Value Investment Club
17 Jan. 2025
Comments (2.33K)
@Robert F. Abbott They will likely get scooped up but at this point, the equity has little to no value. They are too small to be a stand alone public company. They should be part of a hospital network or a bigger private health service provider. Completely mismanaged for too many years.
VultureCapitalist
27 Aug. 2024
Comments (2)
I think as far as investing in the equity is concerned, you've missed a few points:

Yes, they are turning the business around from an operational perspective. And yes, I think it is sensible to think they can eventually get EBITDA margins back up to USPH's levels. They've done a great job getting visits per day and clinic productivity back up. However, the labor market for physical therapists is a huge headwind that isn't going to let up any time soon, and their operating margins are still weak.

What I don't think you've considered yet:

They're still running out of cash and are likely to need another restructuring that will come at a significant cost to equity holders. Half their cash balance is tied up in joint ventures and the cash isn't available for servicing debt and for general corporate purposes. Very unlikely they can pull out of this before running out of cash again. Additionally, the 2L PIK notes have a conversion feature that was structured as part of the last restructuring. If the company actually starts performing well, the 2L will either convert at $12.5 or the company will force a conversion to reduce debt which they can elect to do beginning in mid-2025. With a market cap of $26m or so, the equity is basically at option value and is either going to zero or going to get severely diluted to the point of being worthless. And that is before even considering the preferred equity, which is 12% PIK and running up a massive balance and will be virtually impossible for them to pay down.

This thing is like 95% headed to another restructuring, and existing equity is going to get slammed over and over again, even though it is a viable business from an operating perspective. But it's so highly levered and buried under interest expense that it won't be able to pull out from under it.

Because it's a viable business, creditors are going to come to the table in my opinion to keep this thing kicking along, but that doesn't bode well for common shareholders. This thing is a value sink and there are much better places to park your cash. This is not a capital structure you want to be investing at the bottom of.
Robert F. Abbott
28 Aug. 2024
Comments (226)
@VultureCapitalist Thank you for adding to our knowledge about ATI.
VultureCapitalist
28 Aug. 2024
Comments (2)
@Robert F. Abbott my pleasure! happy to chat about it any time feel free to ping me
hanzotrader
05 Aug. 2024
Comments (23)
Great article, well put together and solid views! However in the short term do you think its a buy or short?
Robert F. Abbott
05 Aug. 2024
Comments (226)
@hanzotrader Thanks for your question! Last week, I would have called it a Buy, given its one-month advance. However, with the market turning jittery this week, I personally would wait for this downturn to reverse. That's just a guess, however, and not investment advice.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

More on ATIP

