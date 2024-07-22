J. Michael Jones

My Thesis

CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) is a truly global enterprise with a presence in 150 countries but a surprisingly small market cap of just over $350 million. I say surprisingly small because FY23 revenues came in at nearly $5.8 billion, giving it one of the lowest prices to sales multiples I've seen in a long time - 0.07x! Obviously, this looks like a deep-value opportunity on the surface, but is it really? That's what I intend to find out with this analysis.

On the news front, the company recently announced its intention to sell two of its business units to Amphenol Corporation (APH), a much larger $80 billion enterprise that's doing more than double COMM's sales every year but is more than 5x as profitable as the sector median, as opposed to COMM's own utter lack of profitability. The sale is expected to add $2.1 billion to COMM's balance sheet, but there are a lot of issues that point to the fact that common shareholders aren't going to benefit from that in any meaningful way.

I'm rating this a Hold, and the only thing that's preventing me from assigning it a Sell rating is that it's likely to benefit from the U.S. government's spending on infrastructure over the next few years. That, and the fact that it still holds significant revenue share across its multiple segments globally.

The Business

To give you a brief overview of the business, COMM is a provider of wired and wireless networking solutions for infrastructure build-outs. The business targets several industries across multiple markets, such as data centers, communications providers, and entertainment networks. The company was founded nearly 50 years ago, and has been publicly traded since 2013.

Overall Performance Review

COMM's revenue growth trajectory over the past five years has been extremely volatile. After strong sales in excess of $8 billion right before and even during the pandemic, the company has been struggling to keep its top line growing. FY21 revenue dropped like a stone to $6.7 billion from the previous year's peak of $8.4 billion. After a brief growth phase that saw FY22 revenues come in at $7.5 billion, FY23 once again came in weak, with just $5.8 billion in total sales for a 23% YoY drop.

It's worth taking a look at the last full-year's results because many of the headwinds that management identified were still very much present when the company announced its Q1'24 results in May. Come August 8, the company will be reporting figures for its second quarter of FY24, and investors should brace for another quarter of poor performance.

One of the major headwinds that management pointed to for last year was the drop in demand:

The business continues to be under significant pressure as demand remains low. We continue to have minimal visibility to when a recovery will occur. During the quarter, we also experienced unexpected significant downward pressure in our NICS and ANS businesses. We are now in a position where all of our segments are dealing with market demand challenges. Although we have seen some slight uptick in demand in our OWN and CCS segments. We expect a very difficult first half and specifically first quarter. We expect the first quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be substantially lower than the fourth quarter of 2023. … Our fourth quarter continued to be impacted by lower customer orders driven by lower market demand and larger-than-expected customer inventory buildup.

It's clear that there's no light at the end of the tunnel yet, but what's more alarming is that its financials are not in the best shape to weather a market that's flush with excess inventory and low on demand across the company's products and services portfolio. Let's look at its balance sheet to validate this. As of the end of FY23, COMM's current ratio was a little over 2x. That tells us this is not (yet) a company in financial distress, and it has adequate working capital for the year ahead.

However, the balance sheet also reveals several other aspects that aren't quite as positive. Long-term debt, for instance, is still very close to $9.25 billion, and that's putting immense pressure on profitability. We can see that from its net interest expenses of more than $660 million for the full fiscal year. The company's debt maturities look reasonable enough, but there's going to be ongoing pressure on the balance sheet right through FY26, at the very least.

CommScope Holding Company FY23 10-K Filing

The other problem is that the company's cash flows are growing, but still too weak to support this level of indebtedness. No doubt, management is doing its best to manage debt, but it hasn't been able to pay down debt at the level it did in prior years. For example, the company repaid nearly $1.3 billion of its debt in FY21; in FY22, that went down to $365 million; in FY23, they were only able to repay or repurchase debt worth $175 million.

And that brings us to why the company is now looking at selling off its OWN and DAS assets to Amphenol. In simple terms, debt levels have become unsustainable, and cash flows aren't supporting repayments and repurchases of long-term debt. This divestiture seems to be the only way to pay down some of that massive debt pile. That's also the reason why I said the sale of these assets isn't going to benefit common shareholders. I see most of that going into debt management, but even then, management is only kicking the can down the road. Using all of the proceeds to offset long-term debt will only bring it down to about $7 billion or so.

The reason that's a problem is that the business isn't doing well on the operational front, either. Along with top-line woes and balance sheet problems, management also has to deal with EBIT being negative to the tune of about $113 million as of FY23. The problem there is two-fold, one being the fact that this is a capital-intensive business with high opex in the range of 30% of revenues. Gross margins are reasonably strong at around 35%, but the EBIT margin in the range of 7% to 8% can't be seen as a big positive. Again, that circles back to interest expenses currently coming in at around 12% of revenues - revenues that are continuing to see downward pressure.

Key Takeaways

As you can see, this mess isn't going to be sorted out in a hurry. Long-term investors are well aware that this problem has persisted for over two years, and even before that there was a substantial decline in share value since the previous peak about three years ago.

The problem right now is manifold, and the asset sale is only a temporary fix that will give the company some breathing space to allow its clients' inventory levels to settle down to more normal levels and trigger another cyclic phase of growth for COMM. Until then, there's little hope for existing investors who've seen their investment in COMM diminish greatly over the last seven years or so.

Let's not forget that selling the OWN unit is going to put further downward pressure on revenues because it's a significant contributor to revenues, bringing in about $900 million of last year's sales. The DAS segment is much smaller and a part of the NICS segment (Networking, Intelligent Cellular & Security Solutions), which brought in about $1.1 billion in revenues. That's not a major loss, but the sale of the outdoor wireless network unit is certainly going to be.

The biggest reason I'm not recommending a Sell for COMM is that most long-term investors are already deep underwater, so holding on to the stock isn't going to set you back too much even if it goes down to zero - highly unlikely for a company that's still generating revenues in excess of $5 billion a year. Although stockholder equity has been in deficit territory for the last two years and is getting worse every quarter, I'd suggest holding on to your shares until the time comes for tax loss harvesting at the end of the year. That way, it can at least help offset some of your tax burden from other assets that you might have sold for capital gain.

Another reason I wouldn't recommend a Sell for COMM right now is that government infrastructure spending is likely to ramp up toward the end of the year, as we approach the election. Regardless of who wins, the administration that either continues control or takes it over is going to want to strengthen America's infrastructure in a major way. We know this from the fact that it's called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which gave it support on both sides of the aisle. COMM might not directly benefit from the funding, but it is encouraging its clients to leverage government subsidies on the broadband connectivity front.

Overall, I do like the business, but not the way it's currently being managed. I'm not one to promote activism, but major changes are required to turn this company into the multi-billion-dollar enterprise that it should rightly be. It's a hold for now.