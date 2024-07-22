jmoor17/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Hawaiian Electric Industries: Investment Thesis

“As long as a piece of string,” is an answer you might get to a question that cannot be specifically answered. It has been a bit like that with the question of how much Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) might have to pay as its share of compensation for victims of the Maui wildfires back in early August 2023. Figures as high as $5.5 to $6 billion have been floated. Recent announcements on plans for a settlement with a possible much lower liability for Hawaiian Electric have caused the company's share price to surge. Excerpted from SA Premium news item, Jul. 18, 2024 -

Hawaiian Electric (HE) +45.2% post-market Thursday after Bloomberg reported the utility is among the companies that have tentatively agreed to pay more than $4B to resolve hundreds of lawsuits over last year's Maui wildfires.... Hawaiian Electric is said to be on the hook for ~$1.5B of the settlement, but other companies' shares are still being finalized; the proposed settlement likely would be paid out over four years.

The measure of the piece of string, the amount potentially payable by Hawaiian Electric, is now a little more definite. The question on everyone's mind will be does the increased share price represent fair value based on this latest information? I am not prepared to forecast where the share price will go from here, but I will provide some comments and projections of what might unfold and impact on the Hawaiian Electric share price.

The construct of this article will be rather different from the norm. It will mainly involve projections to gain an idea of what might transpire with capital raisings and the price at which that capital is raised, to keep Hawaiian Electric solvent, and balance sheet ratios at acceptable levels. The first table is a projection of earnings absent any wildfire claim and restructuring.

Table 1 is relatively straightforward. It shows historical earnings and also projects the consolidated earnings for the next four years for the parent company based on SA Analysts forward consensus EPS estimates. Table 2 below shows the balance sheet situation for the company, before and after assuming borrowing, to pay the whole of the estimated $1.5 billion Maui fire claim immediately.

It is necessary to separate the bank balance sheet from the utility and other aspects of the business. The bank ratios will have to be maintained. The rest of the business will have to stand on its own when it comes to raising equity and loan capital to cope with the wildfire claim settlement. The next thing is to look at what additional equity and loan funding would be required to meet payments of the claim settlement while maintaining reasonable balance sheet ratios. Table 3 shows a projection over the next 4 years for the non-bank segment of the Balance sheet. It is assumed the bank segment balance sheet will undergo little change over that period.

Table 3 shows the non-bank segment of the balance sheet had a Net debt to net debt + equity ratio of 62.6% at Mar.31, 2024. To keep that ratio at a similar level over the next 4 years, as the fire claim is progressively paid, equity in the order of $900 million will likely need to be raised from the time the first installment is paid. If we take this as the likely amount, the next factor to determine is the likely dilution. That will depend on the price at which shares are issued.

Hawaiian Electric: Potential Dilution

Before the Maui fires, in early August 2023, the stock of the company was trading around $39 per share. Following the fires, and with the uncertainty as to the likely quantum of liability of the company, the stock has traded as low as $7.61 per share on July 9 this year. The following day, the shares closed at $10.35 (up 36% on the previous day's low. The share price continued to rise by another 23% to close at $12.75 on Thursday, July 18. Again, on Friday, July 19, the share price climbed to a high of $18.19, before closing the day and week at $17.51, up a total of 130% on the low just 10 days earlier.

Of course, this share price action can all be attributed to the news, per the SA news release linked above, indicating the fire-related claim against the company might be far less than previously estimated. Whether the current share price represents fair value is another matter. It has been suggested the run-up could have been at least partly due to short sellers covering, as the short interest in the company's stock is, or was, over 20%.

Extent of potential dilution -

For capital raising purposes, let us assume an issue price of $14.00 per share (around 20% below Friday's closing price). Assuming a capital raise of $900 million, 50 million shares would be required to be issued — make that 55 million to cover capital raising costs. Together with existing shares ~110 million, the total float would increase to ~165 million shares. Table 3 above shows an estimate for core earnings, including ABS, of $202 million for Year 4. On that basis, EPS for year 4 would be ~$1.22 per share. That would represent a 4-year forward P/E ratio of ~11.5, based on the above issue price of $14.00 per share. Furthermore, the assumptions are for the suspension of the dividend to continue throughout those 4 years.

Summary and conclusions

Based on the projections above, I could not get excited about Hawaiian Electric share price at $14.00, let alone at Friday's closing price of $17.51. The potential claim payable by the company represents a massive burden, even if it comes down to the now mooted $1.5 billion. There seems little doubt the company will survive, and will likely not need to seek protection through bankruptcy. But the company needs a far more favorable result than $1.5 billion payable over 4 years to be attractive at the current share price. It really is a matter of final claim amount payable and share entry price. The stock could be a good buy, just not at the current price. I have to conclude Sell, based on the current share price, and the parameters of the current settlement as reported in the press.