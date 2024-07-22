TennesseePhotographer

As a self-proclaimed foodie with a stomach to show for it, I always enjoy digging into food and beverage companies. But even though I enjoy doing this, it doesn't mean that I will find every prospect in this space to be appealing. One company in this industry that I have been historically bearish about has been J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF). For those not familiar with the firm, it owns a variety of brands, including Dippin’ Dots, ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi’s, and more. In the past, I have written three separate articles about this company. And each of them has resulted in a ‘sell’ rating.

This rating has been based on a worsening of the company's bottom line even as revenue has grown. In addition to this, it was based on how expensive shares were. Since my latest article on the company in March 2023, the stock is up 24.2%. But that pales in comparison to the 46.4% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. And since my first ‘sell’ rating on the stock in September 2022, shares are up only 24% while the S&P 500 has shot up by 48.2%. Considering that a ‘sell’ rating in my book indicates that the stock is likely to underperform the broader market for the foreseeable future, these calls have proven to be successful.

A good amount of time has passed since my last article about the company. And since then, things have changed for the better. Revenue continues to climb at a nice clip, and both profits and cash flows have shown signs of expansion. The stock is still a bit expensive, especially compared to similar firms. But when you look at how the stock is priced today compared to how it was priced back then, and you factor in recent growth for the 2024 fiscal year, I do think it's finally time to upgrade the firm to a ‘hold’.

Time for an upgrade

Fundamentally speaking, things have been going pretty good for J&J Snack Foods. Take financial performance for 2023 compared to 2022 as an example. Year over year, revenue jumped an impressive 12.9% from $1.38 billion to $1.56 billion. A good portion of this revenue increase, about $62.2 million in total of the $178.1 million rise, was attributable to the timing of the firm’s purchase of Dippin’ Dots. Organic revenue, however, also grew nicely. This was true across all three of the company’s operating segments.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The Food Service segment, for instance, saw a 12.5% rise in revenue from $872.7 million to $981.8 million. If we ignore the 86% surge in frozen novelties revenue that was driven by the aforementioned acquisition of Dippin’ Dots, the greatest revenue increase on a percentage basis came from the sale of Churros. On this front, the company saw a 23.4% rise in revenue because of the addition of new customers to its roster and what management calls growing menu penetration. In essence, these products are growing their market share. In addition to this, soft pretzel revenue jumped by 14.5% thanks largely to the firm's core pretzel products.

J&J Snack Foods

The Retail Supermarket segment reported a more modest 8.8% rise in sales from $197.9 million to $215.4 million. On a percentage basis, the big driver for the company involved what it calls handhelds. These are products mostly sold under private label names, and they only accounted for 6% of the company's revenue last year. Even so, the company benefited from a 195.3% surge in sales under the Retail Supermarket segment from $5.6 million to $16.7 million thanks to the expansion of sales under a major retailer. Lastly, the Frozen Beverages segment reported a 16.6% surge in revenue. Strong momentum in movie theaters, as well as additional growth in amusement parks, at convenience stores, in restaurants, and at retail venues, helped to push overall beverage sales up by 22.1%. This was driven in part by a 10% rise in total gallons sold. Machines revenue grew a more modest 12.9%, thanks mostly to the increased sales of frozen beverage machines as the number of frozen beverage dispensers rose from 22,000 in 2022 to 23,000 last year.

The rise in revenue for the company brought with it higher profitability as well. Net income nearly doubled from $47.2 million to $78.9 million. An increase in the company's gross profit margin from 26.8% of sales to 30.1% helped materially. This, management said, was mostly attributable by improved production efficiencies and pricing actions that the company implemented in 2022. A more favorable change in product mix also helped. Other profitability metrics followed a very similar trajectory. Operating cash flow skyrocketed from $26.1 million to $172.3 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $114.9 million to $159.9 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company expanded from $124.1 million to $181.6 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

2024 is shaping up to be an even better year for the business. For the first half of the year, revenue came in at $708 million. That's 2.7% above the $689.2 million reported one year earlier. This was really the result of a strong second quarter, with revenue popping up by 6.5%. Even though Food Service revenue barely budged, inching up by only 0.4% because of weakness in soft pretzel sales, handhelds, and bakery products, the company benefited from an 8.1% rise in the Retail Supermarket segment as handhelds revenue shot up 81.7% and as soft pretzel sales grew by 14.4%. The expansion of the major retailer I mentioned that impacted sales favorably in 2023 continued during this time. In addition to this, the company also benefited from a 6.7% rise in sales from its Frozen Beverages segment thanks to a 12.1% surge in machines revenue and a 7.7% rise in beverages revenue.

J&J Snack Foods

Even though the revenue increase reported by J&J Snack Foods may not have been all that great, the improvement in profits and cash flows undoubtedly was. Thanks mostly to an expansion in the company's gross profit margin from 26.3% to 28.6%, net income managed to grow from $13.5 million to $20.6 million. Improved product mix and pricing changes aided on this front. As net profits managed to rise, cash flows did as well. Operating cash flow expanded from $35.7 million to $61.7 million. On an adjusted basis, we saw growth from $45.3 million to $58.5 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company grew from $52.8 million to $69.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We really don't know what to expect for the rest of the fiscal year. But clearly, the bottom line for the company is looking up. If we were to annualize results experienced so far, that would translate to net profits of $120.4 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $206.5 million, and EBITDA totaling $239 million. With those results, we can see how shares are priced on a forward basis in the chart above. That chart also values the company based on historical results from 2023. You can see, also, how the most recent year and forward figures compare to what they looked like when I last wrote about the company in March 2023. Clearly, shares do look a lot cheaper than they did then. But they are far from being cheap. In the table below, I then compared the company to five similar food and beverage enterprises. On a price to earnings basis, three of the five companies were cheaper than J&J Snack Foods. This number increases to four of the five on an EV to EBITDA basis, and it rises to all five of the companies on a price to operating cash flow basis.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA J&J Snack Foods 40.8 20.1 17.6 Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) 11.1 7.8 5.5 Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCPK:PRBZF) 43.0 10.8 12.7 The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) 24.9 16.1 14.7 Nomad Foods (NOMD) 13.5 5.3 8.5 Utz Brands (UTZ) 77.3 16.1 19.1 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, things are going quite well for J&J Snack Foods at this time. Revenue is rising, and both profits and cash flows are following suit. Shares don't look anywhere close to being undervalued. In fact, relative to similar firms, they are still a bit pricey. Having said that, they do look more attractive than when I wrote about the business last year. Add on top of the continued bottom-line growth the fact that the company has net cash on its books of nearly $26 million, which means that the overall business is not terribly risky, and I do think it's finally time to upgrade the stock from a ‘sell’ to a ‘hold’.

