Thesis: the world has grown accustomed to currency debasing, and this is only accelerating

In this article, I "zoom out" from recent market volatility, explaining how, in my view, currency debasing has never left the global economy, and it is going to continue driving disproportionate price appreciation in equities. I use "currency debasing" as a term to refer to any activity countries use to increase monetary supply, whether initiated by their governments, central banks or other institutions.

In the following paragraphs, I will analyze the forms of currency debasement taking shape in the US, the EU, and China-three regions that together represent more than 65% of the world's GDP.

The emerging picture is of a world heavily reliant on currency debasement, even during periods of supposed monetary restrictions and high interest rates. I believe macro trends such as China's demographic decline, lower labor productivity in Europe, and a declining middle class in the US will keep significant consumer price inflation at bay. However, I expect inflation to manifest in real, cash-flow generating assets such as equities. In a world where currency is being debased at an accelerated pace, these assets will continue to demand increasingly higher valuations.

My top growth idea for 2024 is therefore a simple one: I am long the S&P 500, as I believe it represents the most efficient way to gain exposure to US equities and benefit from their secular appreciation. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is my preferred fund for this exposure, given its low expense ratio, high liquidity, and tracking of the S&P 500.

Why I use the term "Currency Debasing" and how I define it

Currency debasing is a term that readers might more commonly associate with history than economics.

Debasing a currency historically consisted in lowering the amount of precious metal contained in gold and silver coins. By issuing more coins, governments found a way to finance their otherwise unsustainable expenses - at the cost of inflation. Currency debasing was widespread in Ancient Rome, and it was used by most Roman Emperors.

It is my opinion that governments of our contemporary age have not stopped using currency debasing as a policy. Rather, they have grown more sophisticated in the tools used to debase their currencies.

I define "currency debasing", simply as any activity that increases the amount of money (money supply) in an economic system. The assumption is that increasing money supply will "debase" a currency, as it makes it less scarce and therefore causes inflation in real assets and goods.

I see the following as the tools governments use to debase currencies today:

Increase in Public Debt.

Decline in Interest rates.

Quantitative Easing.

Targeted Liquidity provided by central banks to sustain the financial industry.

I believe it's worth noting that many of these tools are not in the direct hands of governments. Quantitative Easing, Interest Rates and Targeted Liquidity are tools that are operated exclusively by central banks. Even in the case of public debt, central banks have been playing an increasingly important role in being the buyer of last resort of public debt. This is something that especially concerns Europe and that I will cover in detail in the next sections.

Central Banks, at least on paper, are independent institutions in most of the world, not tied to their respective governments. However, in the next sections I will go over the reasons why I believe governments are increasingly using monetary policy for their own purposes, with or without the support of their central banks. This is a phenomenon that I call the "politicization" of monetary policy. In the next paragraphs I will go over the politicization of monetary policy in the USA, Europe and China - three areas that represent 66% of the world's GDP.

I think currency debasing has never left the USA: trickle-down economics (QE) has been substituted by trickle-up economics (Government Deficit)

The FED has entered a period of Quantitative Tightening in 2021. It has also raised interest rates to the highest in 20 years. These measures were taken to fight inflation - a goal that seems to be well on track to be achieved, based on the latest CPI readings.

Yet, I believe currency debasing has never left the US. When analyzing available data related to US public debt, interest rates, the FED's balance sheet and its liquidity (all elements I consider forms of currency debasing) I was surprised at how much data points in the direction that new liquidity is being injected in the system. In the end, I decided to focus on three charts to showcase my thesis.

US Federal Deficit Vs. Unemployment (FRED, OMB, BEA, BLS)

The first chart plots the US government's fiscal deficit against the US unemployment rate from after WW2 to today. What's staggering in my view is, first of all, how the US has never run such a large, sustained budget deficit in its contemporary history. Not even in the period after WW2, nor after the Vietnam War or the 2008 financial crisis.

The second element that surprises me is that this deficit is being maintained at a time where unemployment is very low by historical standards.

What this chart shows, in my view, is that the US government is effectively "fighting" the FED by running a large deficit and increasing its spending at a time of supposed monetary restriction. This is further proved by my second chart - which shows how spending by category has evolved from 1948 to today.

US Gov. Expenses by Category, 1948 to date (Author's elaboration of White House Data)

In 2023, Health and Medicare represented 26% of government expenditures, with Social Security representing a further 22%. In contrast, expenses for "Security and Medicare", as defined by the White House, accounted for just around 15% and 17% in between 1980 and 1990.

The US government has been subsidizing its citizens' lives with increased spending on pensions and healthcare. In other terms, the US government has disproportionately grown expenses in the form of welfare.

This is, in my view, a form of "trickle up" economics - meaning that economic aid is being supplied directly to the population, rather than to financial institutions. This is in contrast with "trickle down" economics theory, which applies to Quantitative Easing.

By increasing welfare spending, the US government disproportionately supports individuals with fewer economic resources, such as citizens on social security and those without healthcare insurance. This effectively boosts their buying power. In simple terms, poorer individuals tend to spend all the money they receive.

On the other hand, Quantitative Easing (QE) involves the Federal Reserve purchasing assets with the aim of encouraging companies to invest more and hire additional employees, thereby stimulating the economy.

In theory, both QE and increased welfare spending aim to achieve the same end results: supporting the US economy, boosting salaries, and promoting GDP growth by increasing the money supply. The primary difference lies in the methods and channels through which the money is allocated.

FED Balance Sheet, 2004 to 2023 (FED)

The final chart I present focuses on the Federal Reserve's balance sheet. In my view, the Federal Reserve's actions have been a significant deflationary force in the US economy. This has been achieved by raising interest rates, ending Quantitative Easing, and transitioning to Quantitative Tightening.

However, it is interesting to note that the Federal Reserve's balance sheet has not been significantly reduced over the past two years, despite a major shift in monetary policy. The total assets held by the Federal Reserve remain at $7.2 trillion, which is still 75% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2020-a figure that was already near a historical high.

Total FED assets today are roughly at the same level of the immediate post-2020 pandemic, meaning the FED has not really reverted the effect of its own extraordinary policies.

What this shows, in my view, is that even from a purely monetary policy standpoint, currency debasing is very difficult to reverse.

Currency Debasing in the form of Public Deficit has become essential for the survival of the European project

In the US, I see the FED as an independent actor whose policies are being counteracted by the actions of the US government. The European Union does not have a Federal Government, and the EU budget represents only 1% of the EU GDP, in contrast to a yearly US Federal budget worth 23% of American GDP. In other words, there is no equivalent EU central institution whose spending can counteract the policies of the European Central Bank (ECB).

What this situation has led to, is that the ECB has become the "lender of last resort" across European governments. This, in my opinion, has turned the ECB into the most important institution for the survival of the European project.

To illustrate my thesis, I have chosen to start by showing a chart concerning Italy, my native country. Despite being the third largest economy in the Eurozone, Italy has been called "the sick man of Europe" multiple times in the last decade. The country's public debt to GDP ratio currently stands at 140% of its GDP, the fourth highest in the world. The spread between Italian and German bonds yield has also been used as a key indicator of financial fragility of Italy and the EU.

Institutions buying and selling Italian bonds, 2004 to 2023 (OMFIF.org)

The chart above shows buyers and sellers of Italian bonds by category, from 2004 to 2022. "Banca d'Italia" represents the ECB.

The European Central Bank began purchasing a significant amount of Italian debt during the 2012 sovereign debt crisis in Europe. Over time, this trend has not only persisted but has become more pronounced. From 2015 to 2018, the ECB emerged as the dominant buyer of Italian bonds, while foreign investors and banks sold off their holdings. This trend intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic and immediately afterward, with the ECB virtually being the sole purchaser of Italian debt for several quarters.

What this shows, In my view, is that the ECB has effectively transformed itself into the lender of last resort for European countries. Without the ECB's intervention, the Italian government would have likely faced bankruptcy in the months immediately following the pandemic, as demand for its debt completely dried up.

Institutions owning public debt of EU member states (Eurostat)

Beyond Italy, the ECB has become a significant holder of European government debt, as illustrated by the chart above. In the absence of a European federal government, I believe the ECB is acting against its own interests to prevent any EU member from facing bankruptcy, a situation that could trigger a political crisis and threaten the very existence of the EU.

While the ECB has been reducing the size of its balance sheet and decreasing EU member states' reliance on its bond-purchasing program, I believe this situation is even less likely to revert than in the US. As a non-directly elected monetary institution, the ECB lacks political power and has virtually no influence over the fiscal decisions of member states. Despite this, it has positioned itself as the lender of last resort for governments it has no power on.

For the situation to revert, individual EU members will need to start practicing fiscal rigor and stop running deficits. Personally, I find this highly unlikely given the productivity and demographic challenges facing the EU, as well as the fact that the vast majority of EU states have continued to run deficits in recent years. I think currency debasing has become the de-facto solution to all of Europe's problems, with the ECB stuck in a position where it has no choice but to finance the unsustainable debt of EU member states.

China is fighting its demographic decline with all forms of currency debasing

In both the US and Europe, I believe monetary policy is becoming "politicized", with governments increasing their spend, despite supposed monetary restriction. In contrast, China has consistently maintained an accommodative monetary policy, sustained public spending, and increased liquidity to support banks and the real estate sector.

In this sense, currency debasing in China is taking all possible forms at the same time. To illustrate my point, consider the below figures:

China's public deficit has been consistently above 5% of GDP since 2020, with its overall public debt increasing and projected to surpass 100% of GDP by 2027. Public deficit has widened with time. The last year China ran a budget surplus was 2007.

The People's Bank of China has kept decreasing its interest rates since 2020. The 1-year loan prime rate stands at 3.45% at the time of writing, at the lowest level of the past decade.

The People's Bank of China balance sheet is at its historical high, and it has never been on a path to reduction.

China's Monetary Supply has never stopped increasing, as shown in the chart below.

US vs. China M2 Money Supply, 2019 to 2023 (YCharts)

I believe the reason why China is pursuing currency debasing to this extent has a lot to do with its demographic decline, as well as mismanagement from the ruling political elite.

China is set to have its population cut in half by 2100, due to social policies dating back to Maoism. The Chinese economy has also been experiencing deflation, as well as a series of bankruptcies in the real estate and banking sectors.

China's ruling party has utilized all available monetary and political tools to combat weakening domestic demand, including measures that violate international trade agreements. In this regard, both the EU and the US have recently imposed economic sanctions on several Chinese industries, accusing China of subsidizing local companies to undercut competition with exports in Europe and the US.

Given China's persistent approach to currency debasement and the ongoing demographic trends, I do not see how the situation can reverse in the foreseeable future.

In a world where currency debasing is the norm, real assets demand a premium

Numerous indicators suggest that US equities are historically expensive. For instance, the average P/E ratio of the S&P 500 is currently 27x, compared to the historical average of 19.4x. A recent report from Bank of America has found how the S&P 500's valuation is in the 95th percentile in history.

Among all the metrics available to gauge how expensive equities are on an historical basis, I have chosen an indicator that allows for a broader time horizon: the ratio of US stock market capitalization relative to US GDP.

US Stock Market Capitalization vs. US GDP (Global Financial Data)

Zooming out to a 200+ year timeframe, the US stock market has never been as "expensive" relative to the size of the US economy as it is now, except for a brief time in the early 2000, as a result of the Dot Com bubble.

What sticks out to me from the above chart is that even after the Dot Com bubble or the Great Financial Crisis, the market capitalization of US stocks has never reverted its secular growth trend against the size of the US economy. The stock market has only become disproportionately more expensive over time. In my opinion, this indicates that currency debasement has not only persisted but has accelerated almost exponentially over time.

My belief is that US equities deserve the premium they demand. In a world where currency debasing is prominent, assets that generate a future cash flow are increasingly expensive in nominal terms. I believe valuation will never revert to their historical norm, simply because there is no historical norm. Stocks get more expensive over time, because of secular currency debasement.

This is why I am bullish on US equities, and on the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) as a way to get easy, efficient exposure to the secular appreciation of equities. Markets might be volatile, but the trend is clear in my opinion: currency debasing is addictive and governments cannot and won't stop this trend.

Catalysts ahead and why I am bullish on VOO for the remainder of the year

The Cost of Timing the Market, Chart (Visual Capitalist)

The above chart shows how trying to time the market can be an expensive mistake. If I had $1 Million in cash to invest today with a reasonable investment horizon (let's say, at least 7 years), I would therefore put it in the S&P 500. That's simply because keeping it liquid in a world where currencies are being debased as they are today is too risky.

However, if I were trying to time the market, I would see 2024 as a year of accelerated currency debasement.

The main reason behind my belief is that we are at a turning point in global monetary policy. With inflation seemingly on its way to being defeated in Europe and the US, central banks are likely to pivot back to accommodative monetary policies. If a recession materializes, as increasingly seems likely in Europe and in the US, central banks may pivot at an even more accelerated rate to support economic growth.

A second reason relates to political factors. The potential election of Donald Trump could lead to a higher US budget deficit to cover promised tax cuts and increased spending. Additionally, political uncertainty in Europe, including the recent victory of the Left in France, suggests - in my view - that public deficits will remain substantial for the time being.

In summary, I believe we will see monetary policy becoming expansive again at a time when governments are maintaining public deficits with little political will or power to close them.

Why I think demand-driven consumer inflation is unlikely to come back: currency debasement creates an impoverished middle class

As I just outlined, I expect valuations for equities to keep getting more expensive over time. This means that I expect equities not only to appreciate in nominal terms, but also relative to their historical valuations. In other terms, I expect one of the outcomes of currency debasing to be inflation of the price of real, cash flow generating assets, such as equities.

However, I do not think that inflation in consumer goods is likely to manifest to the same extent. The reason for my belief has to do with three deflationary macro factors - two of which are the direct result of currency debasement.

The first macro-factor is the demographic decline in China and, to a lower extent, in Europe. Both regions are expected to experience a significant decline in their population, by 50% and 6%, respectively. I see an aging, declining population as a strong deflationary global force.

Productivity in Eurozone, UK, US, last 20 years (Financial Times)

The second macro-factor is the lagging labor productivity of Europe. Non-farm output per hour worked, as shown by the table above, has been growing at a far lesser pace than in the US for the past decade. Once again, I see this trend as a strong deflationary global force that has started to materialize in central banking policies: unlike the FED, the ECB (as well as the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank) have all started pivoting on the back of good inflation data and weak economic data.

The third macro-factor is the secular decline of the middle class in the US. The US economy is in far better shape than Europe's or China's, in my view. However, the American middle class has been on a secular trend of impoverishment since 1971, as shown by the chart below.

Real GDP, Real Wages in the US, 1947 to 2014 (BEA, BLS)

The US real median weekly earnings of full time workers are stuck at 1970s level, and the average real wage has barely grown in the same period of time. I see a poorer middle class as a strong deflationary, or at least disinflationary, force - no matter the good health of the US economy.

To conclude, the average American and European citizen is becoming poorer each year due to declining productivity and stagnant wages. In contrast, the average Chinese citizen has become significantly wealthier than previous generations, but the population will not be replaced due to political decisions dating back to the Maoist era. While the latter is unrelated to currency debasement, I believe the impoverishment of the developed world's middle class is a direct consequence of it. Notably, the gap between real GDP growth and wage growth began in 1971, the year the US abandoned the gold standard.

Risks to my thesis - demand-driven inflation from the developing world and short-term volatility

If consumer inflation were to materialize again, I think it would be bad news for equities as central banks would need to fight it by raising interest rates. This is also the main risk to my thesis.

In my analysis, I have focused on the USA, China, and Europe. However, a scenario for sustained, demand-driven inflation could emerge if an inflationary force were to arise from the developing world. This force could come from India, which currently represents only 3.3% of the world's GDP but is growing rapidly. Alternatively, it could come from Africa, a continent experiencing significant population growth. While these forces are too weak today to counteract those of the US, China, or Europe, this may change in the future.

Another risk concerns broader market volatility. This article is not intended to serve as a market-timing recommendation, but rather as a reflection on the inevitability of the secular appreciation of US equities in the context of global currency debasement. Markets are inherently volatile, and corrections will continue to occur as they have in the past. While I see 2024 as a catalyst year for accelerated currency debasement, markets may still experience a correction.

Conclusion

Beyond market volatility, I see the world as increasingly dependent on currency debasement. Western governments have increased their spending at a time when central banks were trying to pursue tighter monetary policies to fight inflation.

I do not see this trend reversing. On the contrary, I view 2024 as a year of accelerated currency debasement, with governments in the US, Europe, and China running large deficits while central banks pivot to expansive monetary policies. The uncertain political situation in Europe and the US suggests that governments are even less likely to reduce their spending, in my view.

I believe this is a secular trend that has only accelerated over the past decade and since the 2020 pandemic. In a world where currency debasement is prevalent and politicized, real, cash-flow generating assets demand an increasing premium.

Forty years ago, $1 of future cash flow might have been worth $20 today. After sustained currency debasement, this is now worth $30. I believe investors expecting a return to the "historical norm" for equities are mistaken because there is no historical norm. The only scenario where I see currency debasement halting is if global governments suddenly decide to become fiscally responsible-a scenario I am not willing to bet on.