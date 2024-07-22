Zooming Out - My Best Growth Idea For 2024 Is The S&P 500

Jul. 22, 2024 10:35 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Geneva Investor profile picture
Geneva Investor
530 Followers

Summary

  • I believe the world has become heavily reliant on currency debasement, even during periods of monetary restrictions and high interest rates. Governments have "politicized" central banking.
  • I see macro trends like China’s demographic decline, lower labor productivity in Europe, and a declining US middle class keeping significant consumer price inflation in check.
  • However, I expect inflation to manifest in real, cash-flow-generating assets such as equities, driving higher valuations for these assets.
  • In a world of widespread currency debasement, cash-flow-generating assets demand higher premiums, making historical norms for equity valuations irrelevant.
  • My top growth idea for 2024 is a long position in the S&P 500, with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF as the preferred fund for exposure to US equities.

Bull market in the US stock market

honglouwawa

Thesis: the world has grown accustomed to currency debasing, and this is only accelerating

In this article, I "zoom out" from recent market volatility, explaining how, in my view, currency debasing has never left the global economy, and it is going to continue driving disproportionate price

This article was written by

Geneva Investor profile picture
Geneva Investor
530 Followers
Investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, and what I believe are asymmetric investment opportunities in the market. I have a Master's degree in Business Management. I am currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, MSTR, AMZN and Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. All opinions and analysis are exclusively my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VOO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News