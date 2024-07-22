Jacek_Sopotnicki

The rumors are floating that Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is thinking about splitting up the business. There are always opinions about how to make money the fast way. But the real question so far has been how to make the most money in the long run. Management has gone for that strategy as mentioned in the last article by developing decision-making infrastructure that the acquisition completely lacked. The problem with that is, in the eyes of the market, this has taken far too long. The market is ready to grade success or failure now when management is nowhere near done with the original plans.

The last article noted, the interview with John Malone, a board member, that mentioned the board expected this turnaround to take a few years. But Mr. Market is almost never that patient. The stock price action amply demonstrates this lack of patience. The fact that the market was warned ahead of time about the length of the turnaround has obviously not stopped the market from setting its own timetable (even if that timetable is not realistic).

A common solution mentioned is to split up the company. But this risks, aggravating the credit market, which would affect future borrowing requirements. Long-time readers may remember that Disney (DIS) just successfully won a proxy battle where this same issue came up. It's frequently a "solution" to undervaluation, no matter the long-term cost. In this case, the debt market could well look at a spinoff as increasing the risk to debt holders. Rarely does a stock price do better if the debt market is negative. That would put all the pressure on the spinoff to outperform enough to make the overall picture profitable. The chances of success in that scenario go way down.

Also, Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, mentioned in the last conference he participated in that he thought the best way to handle the situation was to create a profit center with accountability to grow the whole business. Content creators were to maximize profits knowing all the possible distributions. That meant that streaming was another channel of distribution, just like linear and movies. The profit center people would be held accountable for the whole business, not just linear or streaming or movies.

To some extent, the CEO, David Zaslav, has agreed that streaming and movies are a way to make money along with linear. Long-time readers may well remember that management first took the stance that streaming was another distribution channel or a way to make money in addition to linear. That was as opposed to the whole industry, which was perceived to have the stance "streaming or bust."

They're a channel of distribution. Therefore, at least up until now, Mr. Zaslav has probably had similar thoughts about organizing profit centers. A movie, for example, can make money through television, then later streaming, and finally linear. Other profit potentials include gaming and retail (clothes, toys, and more). Splitting apart the streaming and the movies cuts that profit potential of making more than one profit from content down considerably.

But streaming by itself makes no money right now. Nor really do movies (even considering the Barbie blockbuster). The reason movies do not really make money is the cash startup costs of exploiting the existing franchises through movies takes about three years. One big blockbuster does not cover that expense.

There's also the increase in costs caused by separate administrations, as well as the need for both organizations to have content. Content costs would likely increase substantially and may well double with two organizations making content instead of one (and everyone else sharing to maximize profits). As a result, there's far more to think about than the flexibility to make quality movies.

But this whole discussion really demonstrates the lack of understanding of what it takes to turn around a mess. Movies, for example, as stated by both Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, take three years to produce and then get into theaters (at least). Yet, the current Warner Bros. Discovery has not yet owned the movies business for three years. Therefore, shareholders really have yet to see the results of current management efforts.

Those comments that the acquisition has not worked may be correct in that without decision-making infrastructure it was never going to work. No management is successful without the proper underlying information tools with which to make decisions. That explains why the acquisition made by Warner Bros. Discovery had woeful cash flow. The lack of proper accounting for billing and collection led to still more issues, as the last article again noted.

But to artificially put a deadline in place without reviewing the situation and what management has accomplished so far could turn out to be far more than impatience. It could turn out to be very self-destructive to the company. I have worked for those kinds of managers that insist on a deadline "no matter what." They do not last. Usually, they go once the losses mount. There is a big difference between that type of manager and a "producer" who sets ambitious goals and then often meets them when many thought it was not possible.

Debt

There has been talk about a massive debt pile. Yet, the debt that remains is about 75% of the debt that was originally part of the deal. Furthermore, board member John Malone has stated that the debt was structured to give the company time (plus more time for unforeseen things) to work out all the issues with the acquisition before material amounts of debt came due.

One of the other things noted is potential debt covenant violations in a spinoff situation, as the Warner Bros. Discovery structure is very complicated.

But lost in all the discussion is a management declaration that with roughly $13 billion in debt already repaid, they're ahead of the original debt repayment schedule. In fact, if any of John Malone's original interviews are to be relevant, they are far ahead. The board had a goal to structure the debt to give management something close to five years to straighten things out.

Any talk of a "debt pile" continues to negate the fact that the debt is not due for a while. Therefore, management can continue to concentrate on fixing the business.

Furthermore, if the debt market happens to remember (and lenders have very long memories) the breach of trust by removing assets that they thought they would have a claim to, even if there's not a lawsuit, there would definitely be future adjustments to any debt offerings that management would consider. In extreme cases, those adjustments are so costly that the company cannot borrow at a reasonable cost for a few years. The future cost of a spinoff could be very costly indeed. But it's not an exact science by any measure.

Summary

The proposed solution to split up the company appears to be counter to such CEO's as Bob Iger at Disney and even David Zaslav at Warner Bros. Discovery. That kind of experience is probably worth the market's time to listen to rather than some of these rumors. Bob Iger had considerable success at Disney the first time around and appears to have Disney back on track a second time.

More than one article has noted that linear produces the company cash flow, and hence the ability to get things like movies and streaming going. Separating those two from the needed cash flow to "get them off the ground" would definitely hinder their ability to compete.

No one thinks the movie division or streaming could survive on its own in the current situation. The new movie management has movies coming out in the future. But you need cash to get there. Similarly, streaming has yet to cash flow.

Several articles referenced note all kinds of supposed management errors. But that was always going to happen with a big project like this. Management has been course-correcting since the moment they took on this large acquisition. The focus should be on the constant measuring and adjustment that are part of the development of a combined company that acquired assets that were really in bad shape.

While Mr. Market wanted all kinds of success by now, the ideas floating are at best short-term success ideas and at worse company destruction ideas. Management has long stated that they were going to do this correctly. That correctly part meant building a lot of missing decision infrastructure that was never there.

Many stated the combined company "does not work." But that was because the acquisition never worked under AT&T (T). That's the problem that needed to be solved, and it's taking longer than the market wants it to take. Hopefully, the market disappointment at short-term results will be replaced by a solid long-term strategy that the market will like when that strategy is executed in the future.

The mistake by many commenters is that they assumed the acquisition came in a better situation than it did. That's the only way to justify the proposed solutions floating around.

If management continues as it has, then this will remain a strong buy because fixing the problems before you execute the solutions that "everyone" claims they were told about is the right way to go. Whatever time it takes is what time is needed. Unrealistic market deadlines need to be ignored.

As a combined company, there are a lot of solid possibilities. As a split company, neither side would likely do well.