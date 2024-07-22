MoMo Productions

All figures are in $CAD

Introduction & Operations

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW:CA) was founded in 1925 and is an international management and holding company focusing on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. Power Corporation is a holding company for various other companies, making analyzing their business unique and more difficult than others.

Ownership Structure

Power Corporation's structure can be seen below:

Power Corporation Business Structure (Power Corporation - Q1-2024 Investor Presentation)

Through its strategic holdings, Power Corporation, as of March 31, 2024, owns 68.1% of the Canadian life insurance company Great-West Lifeco (GWO:CA), 62.2% of Canadian Wealth Manager IGM Financial (IGM:CA), and 15.5% of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCPK:GBLBF or OTCPK:GBLBY), an active investor/wealth manager in Europe. Outside of the publicly traded companies that Power Corporation has ownership in, they also have Fintech Investments in Portage Ventures and Wealthsimple (these are controlling interests). Finally, Power Corporation also has an alternative asset investment platform that controls Sagard and Power Sustainable. This list is just a high-level overview of their holdings, for example, Power Corporation also owns 34.1% of electric vehicle manufacturer Lion Electric (LEV:CA). The full breakdown of Power Corporation's holdings are:

Power Corporation Detailed Holdings (Power Corporation - Q1-2024 Investor Presentation)

The nature of the investment can be defined further as follows:

Controlling Interest: Power Corporation owns a significant portion of a company, which means they have the power to control or influence the business's operations. Joint Control: Power Corporation shares control over the company with other parties who work together to make business decisions. Significant Influence: Power Corporation has enough ownership to participate in the company's financial and operating policy decisions but does not have full control.

The accounting method can be defined further as follows:

Consolidation: This method combines the financial statements of the Power Corporation and its subsidiaries, presenting them as a single entity. Equity Method: This approach records the investment at cost and adjusts for Power Corporation's share of the earnings or losses. Fair Value Through Profit and Loss: This method involves valuing investments at their current market value, with changes in value recognized in the profit and loss statement.

For some final additional context, by adjusted net asset value, Power Corporation is comprised of the following:

Holding Weight Lifeco/Great West Life (Canada Life, Irish Life, Empower) 68.5% IGM (IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, Northleaf, etc.) 12.9% GBL 5.6% Sagard 3.5% Power Sustainable 2.6% Other 6.9% Click to enlarge

Investment Thesis

Power Corporation of Canada (POW:CA) offers a compelling investment opportunity due to its diversified portfolio of financial services companies, attractive dividend yield, and solid growth potential. Despite the inherent complexity of its structure and the potential risks of market downturns and increasing competition, Power Corporation's sound dividend policy, significant undervaluation relative to peers, and strategic investments in high-growth areas such as Wealthsimple position it well for long-term value creation. The company's current discount to NAV and projected earnings growth further enhance its appeal, making it an excellent choice for both long-term and income-focused investors.

Relative Valuation

Given Power Corporation's unique structure, identifying a directly comparable company is challenging. However, since the largest contributor to Power Corporation's performance segment is their insurance holdings, we believe the most appropriate comparison is with an index of other insurance companies. In our analysis of Power Corporation's current valuation, we compare their price multiples to both an index of comparable insurance companies and their own historical valuation. The index consists of three companies and is market cap weighted: Sun Life Financial (SLF:CA), Manulife (MFC:CA), and iA Financial (IAG:CA).

We employ the EV/EBIT, P/E, and P/B multiples using both backwards looking and forward-looking approaches. The current pricing multiples are:

EV/EBIT (LTM) P/B (LTM) P/E (LTM) EV/EBIT (NTM) P/B (NTM) P/E (NTM) Power Corporation 10.01x 1.18x 9.34x 9.26x 1.12x 8.35x Peer Group Index 9.62x 1.46x 13.57x 10.57x 1.52x 9.63x Current Premium (+) or Discount (-) 4% -19% -31% -12% -26% -13% 3Y Historical Premium (+) or Discount (-) 73% -7% 47% 54% -12% 5% Click to enlarge

Using the EV/EBIT multiple on a last 12 months basis, we see that Power Corporation's multiple over the past three years has been on average 73% higher than the peer group's EV/EBIT multiple. However, it is currently only 4% higher than the peer group, implying significant undervaluation. The same concept applies to the P/B multiple on an LTM basis, where Power Corporation's multiple over the past three years has been on average around 7% lower than the peer groups. It is currently 19% lower, which again implies undervaluation. Overall, all the pricing multiples indicate that Power Corporation is trading at a significant discount relative to their peers.

Comparing Power Corporation's current multiples to their own historical multiples:

EV/EBIT (LTM) P/B (LTM) P/E (LTM) EV/EBIT (NTM) P/B (NTM) P/E (NTM) Current Power Corporation 10.01x 1.18x 9.34x 9.26x 1.12x 8.35x 3Y Historical Power Corporation 10.89x 1.13x 12.03x 13.80x 1.08x 9.03x Current Premium (+) or Discount (-) -8% 4% -22% -33% 4% -8% Click to enlarge

When comparing the current pricing multiples to the historical pricing multiples, we see that Power Corporation is implied to be undervalued according to the EV/EBIT and P/E multiples on both backward and forward-looking bases. However, they are implied to be overvalued by the P/B multiple.

We believe that for an insurance company, the P/B multiple is the most important as the impact of insurance investment earnings can significantly affect EBIT and earnings. Considering that Power Corporation is currently implied to be significantly undervalued when compared to the peer index and mostly undervalued when compared to their historical multiples, we believe Power Corporation provides investors with an excellent investment opportunity. However, we must note that this is only a rough guide as the peer index constituents have different operations than Power Corp, but we still believe it's a valid analysis as they are the most comparable to Power Corp.

Dividend

Power Corporation's dividend is another reason we believe it makes for an excellent investment and we break this down in the three sections below.

Dividend Yield

The current forward dividend yield as of writing is 5.76% which is slightly below the five-year average of 5.80%. Moreover, the current dividend yield of 5.76% represents a significant jump above Manulife (4.49%), Sunlife (4.76%), and iA Financial (3.68%). Therefore, it's clear that Power Corporation is currently offering a juicy yield for long-term investors to capture.

Dividend Yields of Power and Peer Group (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend Safety

The current dividend of 5.76% for Power Corporation is even more impressive when you consider the payout ratio is only 45.31% which means they are paying out less than half of their earnings in dividends. Historically over the last five years, Power Corporation's payout ratio has averaged 57.16% which means the dividend's safety has generally increased as the current payout ratio is roughly 12% lower than it has been historically. We view this as favorable because it shows that Power Corporation has been prudent in their dividend policy because they have kept the same yield while increasing the overall safety of their dividend.

Power Corporation Payout Ratio Through Time (Seeking Alpha)

In comparison to Manulife, Sunlife, and iA Financial, Power Corporation's dividend payout ratio is higher than Manulife (42.38%) and iA Financial (32.78%) but is lower than Sunlife's (49.21%). We would expect that Power Corporation payout a higher proportion of earnings given that their yield is the highest in the group and therefore, considering the overall safety of the dividend and the overall yield offered by the peer companies, we believe Power Corporation once again stands out for their dividend policy.

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is as important as the overall yield and safety of the dividend. Power Corporation excels in this area, having grown their dividend by 6.49% annually over the past 10 years. If this growth continues, the yield on cost would be approximately 10.76% in 10 years. We expect this dividend growth rate to remain consistent with the historical rate, at least for the next year, as EBIT is forecasted to grow at 9.13%. According to Seeking Alpha, the dividend is expected to grow from the current $2.26 per share to $2.36 per share in 2025 and $2.63 per share in 2026. Using these projections, the CAGR would be roughly 5.2%.

With modest growth in their key operating businesses, we believe these estimates are sustainable. Additionally, we believe there is potential to outperform these estimates due to their investments in higher-growth companies such as Wealthsimple. As of March 31, 2024, Wealthsimple had assets under administration of $38.7 billion, an 81.7% increase from $21.3 billion on March 31, 2023. From December 31, 2023, when Wealthsimple had $31 billion in AUA, this represents a quarterly growth of approximately 25% and was the largest growth in QoQ recorded to date.

Wealthsimple Investment Growth (Investor Presentation - Q1-2024)

Considering ongoing growth initiatives at Wealthsimple and the increase in market share coupled with Power Corporation's other key investments, we believe the potential to continue increasing dividends at an annual rate above 5% is very realistic.

Note: We have chosen to exclude buybacks in our analysis for the sake of space, but we also expect capital to be returned to shareholders through their active buyback program. In Q1 2024, Power Corporation repurchased $97 million worth of shares, representing 0.4% of participating shares.

Growth & NAV Discount

Our final support for Power Corporation is based on their expected growth targets coupled with the discount on the company's NAV per share.

At their December 2023 Investor Day, Power Corporation outlined their plan to increase earnings per share by 9%+ annually over the next five years:

Medium Term EPS Growth Objective (Q1-2024 Investor Presentation)

From the Q1-2024 Investor Presentation, Power Corporation also shows the discount they trade at relative to their NAV:

Power Corp Discount to NAV (Q1-2024 Investor Presentation)

The chart above shows that Power Corporation's discount to NAV had been decreasing steadily until around December 2022, when it started to increase again. While this fluctuation may be attributed to normal business cycles, we believe there has been no material weakness in the business since December 2022. In fact, we contend that the business has strengthened during this period, making the increasing discount to NAV seem unwarranted. Therefore, with continued execution of their strategy and growth in earnings, we believe the positive trend observed from December 2015 to December 2022 will resume.

With a current discount to NAV of 26.1% and projected earnings growth in the mid-high single digits, we believe Power Corporation offers investors an excellent blend of value and growth at a reasonable price.

Risk to Investment Thesis

Choosing a single risk to our investment thesis would not fairly represent the actual risks associated with Power Corporation. Therefore, while this list is not exhaustive, we believe the biggest risk to our thesis is an overall market downturn. Given that Power Corporation is highly sensitive to market factors, a recession would adversely impact our thesis. That said, we believe the company offers sufficient protection as they are not overly leveraged, have a prudent dividend policy, and hold sufficient capital to sustain potential losses.

Conclusion

We believe that Power Corporation presents an excellent investment opportunity due to its solid relative valuation, attractive dividend yield, and growth potential. Power Corporation offers both long-term and income investors an excellent blend of growth and income, all at a reasonable price. The primary risk to our thesis is a widespread recession, negatively impacting Power Corporation's operating businesses. However, we note that we believe the company's diversification should help it outperform similar businesses during such market cycles.

