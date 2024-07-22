Alones Creative

The BDC (business development company) sector is ripe with pickings for income investors seeking fat dividend yields. However, not all BDCs are made equal, and only some of them are suitable for long-term buy and hold investing. This article will be about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), which happens to be reaching an all-time high in its share price. Is now a good time to start a new position, or is it better to wait?

A BDC is essentially a managed portfolio of middle-market loans, with returns juiced up with a modest dose of leverage. A BDC is by law capped at a debt-to-equity ratio of 2, must pay out at least 90% of taxable income to avoid corporate taxation, and must pay out 98% of its investment income to avoid excise taxes. This means that BDCs have a very hard time retaining earnings, and so the vast bulk of returns from a BDC is its dividend yield, which is on the order of 8-10%.

This simple description of a BDC means that there are 6 key questions that should be answered when making an investment decision on a BDC:

How much are management expenses, and if there is a fee structure, is it aligned with shareholders?

Has the balance sheet historically been kept at a debt-to-equity ratio of 1? Drifting away from 1 would be a negative sign.

What % of the asset portfolio is senior secured debt and what % is floating rate debt? These are the gold standard assets for BDC loan books.

How has credit quality been in recent years? We need to measure the quality of the underwriting over the past market cycle.

How much does the BDC's leverage cost? What isn't consumed by interest expenses goes right to the shareholder.

Is the loan book tilted away from cyclical sectors, and widely diversified by industry?

Management Expense Alignment With Shareholders

HTGC is an internally managed BDC, which means that its management expenses are salaries, share-based compensation, general & administrative, and legal costs. HTGC does not charge a management fee calculated as a % of total assets (typically 1-1.5% in an externally managed BDC), nor does it charge an incentive fee that tells the management what yield to target in its asset portfolio.

In an externally managed BDC, these fees can add up to about 1/4 of the gross investment income provided by the asset portfolio. HTGC avoids this overhead cost and passes the savings on to the shareholder. This is one reason why HTGC currently trades at a large premium to NAV.

Balance Sheet Leverage

We compute the debt-to-equity ratio for FY end 2014-2023 for HTGC. All figures used are in millions of USD and were extracted from past 10-K filings. The debt-to-equity ratio is important for risk because a high debt-to-equity ratio magnifies the effect of loan losses on the net asset value. We want the debt-to-equity ratio in a BDC to be roughly equal to 1. As you can see below, HTGC has done a good job of staying at roughly 1.

FY Year End Total Liabilities Total Equity Debt-To-Equity 2023 1,614.2 1,802.7 0.895 2022 1,627.4 1,401.5 1.161 2021 1,291.5 1,308.5 0.987 2020 1,332.3 1,291.7 1.031 2019 1,328.9 1,133.0 1.173 2018 989.7 955.4 1.035 2017 813.7 841.0 0.968 2016 676.3 787.9 0.858 2015 609.9 717.1 0.851 2014 640.4 658.9 0.972 Click to enlarge

Asset Portfolio Seniority & Rate Structures

In BDC lending, the most conservative form of asset is the senior secured loan. This is the gold standard for BDC assets since it carries with it the greatest likelihood of recovering loan principal should the debtor default on the loan. So, we will look at the composition of HTGC's assets.

At fair value as of Dec 31, 2023:

Type Fair Value (millions USD) Money Market Fund 56.0 Escrow & Other Investment Receivables 10.9 Senior Secured Debt 2,987.6 Unsecured Debt 69.7 Preferred Stock 53.0 Common Stock 99.1 Warrants 34.0 Click to enlarge

Almost the entirety of HTGC's assets are in the form of senior secured loans. This means that HTGC's asset book is in form the most conservative possible, a plus for investors. Additionally, as of Dec 31, 2023, approximately 95.9% of loans were floating rates, with the remaining 4.1% of loans being fixed rates. This is also good for investors, as the fair value of the loan portfolio is less volatile with respect to interest rate changes because it is almost entirely floating rate.

Credit Quality & Underwriting Results

Because BDCs are required by law to pay out at least 90% of taxable income as dividends to avoid corporate taxation, and 98% of investment income to avoid excise tax, there is almost zero room for retaining earnings. Hence, credit quality is a make-or-break measure for the investability of a BDC for a long-term buy and hold strategy. This is because large loan losses are essentially irreversible scars in NAV per share.

My preferred measure of credit quality is what I call the "equity appreciation/depreciation ratio", which is net realized & unrealized gains divided by total equity. We want this figure to be as positive as possible. Below is my calculation for HTGC, figures in millions USD.

Year Net Realized & Unrealized Gains (Losses) Total Equity Equity Appreciation / Depreciation Ratio 2023 33 1,803 1.83% 2022 (86) 1,401 (6.14%) 2021 24 1,309 1.83% 2020 70 1,291 5.42% 2019 30 1,133 2.65% 2018 (32) 955 (3.35%) 2017 (17) 841 (2.02%) 2016 (32) 788 (4.06%) 2015 (31) 717 (4.32%) 2014 (1) 659 (0.15%) Click to enlarge

It appears that underwriting has improved over the past 10 years, flipping from consistent loan losses to having some loan gains in recent years. However, the average equity appreciation/depreciation ratio over the last 10 years is still negative: it is -0.83%. This means that over the past decade, on average HTGC has lost that percentage of its equity each year. I note the generally improving trend though.

Cost Of Leverage

BDCs use some leverage to magnify their results. The cost of this leverage is an important aspect to see in a BDC: whatever HTGC avoids paying in the cost of their leverage goes straight into the pocket of the shareholder. As a quick & dirty way of computing the cost of leverage, I divide the interest expense by total liabilities. The table below is for HTGC, figures in millions USD.

Year Interest Expense Total Liabilities Cost of Liabilities Average AAA Bond Yield (FRED) 2023 67.6 1,614 4.18% 4.81% 2022 54.7 1,627 3.36% 4.07% 2021 54.4 1,291 4.21% 2.70% 2020 59.6 1,332 4.47% 2.48% 2019 54.6 1,329 4.11% 3.39% 2018 39.4 990 3.98% 3.93% 2017 37.9 814 4.66% 3.74% 2016 32.0 676 4.73% 3.67% 2015 30.8 618 4.98% 3.89% 2014 28.0 640 4.38% 4.16% Click to enlarge

In the past, the cost of liabilities at HTGC has been marginally higher than the AAA corporate bond yield. However in the last two years, 2022 and 2023, the cost of liabilities has fallen below the AAA corporate bond yield. I note this positive development.

Diversification By Industry

We want BDCs to avoid investing in cyclical industries, because loan losses may be magnified during cyclical downturns. For example, the years 2014 and 2015 saw overproduction of shale oil in the US that caused a decline in oil prices. BDCs with large allocations in oil & gas in their portfolios were hard hit during those years.

I have included below a chart taken from HTGC's 2023 10-K filing that details the portfolio diversification as of Dec 31, 2023:

HTGC 2023 10-K Filing

While it is true that HTGC's investments are in noncyclical industries, there is relatively little diversification by industry: drug discovery & development, software, consumer & business services, and healthcare services form the vast majority of the portfolio. This fits HTGC's mission of providing venture debt capital to emerging businesses, but it's important that investors in HTGC know this sector tilt in HTGC's assets.

Current Market Valuation

Typically BDC valuations are spoken of in terms of price to NAV ratios. Below is a chart that shows the price to NAV for HTGC:

Data by YCharts

Over the last 5 years, the price to NAV for HTGC has generally drifted upwards from ~1.20 to 1.81. Currently, HTGC trades at a 10-year high in its valuation. As explained in the previous 6 points, HTGC recently became a well-run BDC, in particular with respect to its credit quality.

This means that now is probably a risky time to start any new positions in HTGC. As far as I know, HTGC has the highest valuation of all BDCs out there, and gravity is likely to eventually pull that valuation down again. That means it's worth keeping an eye on HTGC for good entry points when its market valuation is no longer at a 10-year extreme.