Stillfront Group AB (STLFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Stillfront Group AB. (OTCPK:STLFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jörgen Larsson - CEO
Andreas Uddman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Simon Johnson - ABG Sundal Collier
Amar Galijasevic - Carnegie Investment Bank
Nick Dempsey - Barclays
Martin Arnell - DNB Markets
Rasmus Engberg - Kepler Cheuvreux
Viktor Lindström - Nordia
Edward James - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jörgen Larsson

Welcome to Stillfront’s Q2 Earnings Call. I will be presenting Jörgen Larsson, CEO, together with our CFO, Andreas Uddman.

So next slide, please. We posted strong margins. We had a strong margin development in the second quarter. We had net revenues coming at SEK 1744 million, which is in line with Q1 and lower revenues by 4% compared to last year. We increased our gross profit by 2 percentage point upto 80%. And we had an EBITDAC margin of 29% up 8%, quarter-over-quarter driven by lower acquisition costs and up 0.5 percentage point year-over-year. Our free cash flow amounted to SEK 272 million, which is almost a doubling from the previous quarter. You can also see on the lower right side of this slide that we lowered our gross profit, which is the one that we are steering the business on by 1.6% only. And that is an important number.

Next slide, please. I would like to emphasize on this slide. One is that you can see that we are on a normalized level at 26%, whereas we both in Q4 and in Q1 had a significant uplift in user acquisition costs due to the so-called Trampoline [ph] massive launch of our big success, the Sunshine Island. But that was on very high levels. Now we are back to 26% as we were also in Q3 last year. You can see also the stability, both in terms of net revenues, as well as for the individual quarters, as well

