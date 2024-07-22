gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been on fire in recent years, being a real upcoming player in a somewhat stable defense environment. The unmanned vehicle producer has been on fire in recent years, as its products are really upcoming in the defense industry and used in global battlefields.

I like the track record of the business and its positioning, but fear that commanding valuations do not result in a very compelling risk-reward situation here, as there is quite some near term uncertainty around the business case.

Defense Tech Player

AeroVironment claims to lead the defense tech sector. Founded back in 1971, the company has a global footprint of nearly 1,500 people working across the globe to focus on a wide range of unmanned vehicles to be used on battlegrounds.

Focusing on aerial devices, the company has seen incredible growth, having doubled sales between the fiscal year of 2020 and 2024 to nearly three quarters of a billion. These revenues are generated across three segments: Loitering Munitions (or LMS), Uncrewed Systems (or UxS) and MacCready Works (or MW).

The company has 35,000 AV platforms, which perform missions in demanding environments, as these products are in greater demand in active conflicts nowadays, but also because of defense spending generically being on the rise in response to recent political tensions, or even flat out wars going on.

While multiple defense companies are competing in this area, the company has long had leading positions here, as a focus on innovation, R&D, quality and production scale gives the company a key advantage. Moreover, the operating environment in which these vehicles have to operate are changing and becoming more challenging: including compromised datalinks, unreliable GPS, improved defense capabilities, and the battlefield itself evolving.

A Great Track Record

Over the past decade, AeroVironment has tripled sales from about a quarter of a billion, at the time accompanied by very modest profitability, to $717 million in the fiscal year 2024, while GAAP operating profits improved to 10% of sales.

It is this rise, and occasional doubts of investors along the way, which meant that investors have seen spectacular returns. A stock trading in the $20s a decade ago peaked around the $100 mark in 2018, fell back to the $50 mark soon thereafter, and long traded around the $100 mark ever since. Shares started the year 2024 around the $120 mark, recently peaked around $220 in June, to now settle at $165 per share.

Picking up the story, I go back to the summer of last year when the company posted its fiscal 2023 results, a year in which sales rose by 18% to $540 million, with the company posting adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, for adjusted earnings around $30 million in dollar terms.

With 25 million shares trading near the $100 mark, the company commanded a $2.5 billion valuation at the time, amidst a pretty flattish net debt load. This values the business at nearly 5 times sales and a nosebleed high earnings multiples, with earnings being quite modest.

Momentum was improving, with fourth quarter sales up 40%, at a run rate close to three quarters of a billion. Moreover, momentum was solid, with the backlog having doubled to $425 million as the company guided for 2024 revenues to come in between $630 and $660 million, with adjusted earnings seen between $2.30 and $2.60 per share.

The company announced a $120 million purchase of Tomahawk Robotics in the summer of last year. Ever since, momentum kept on growing stronger, as the company upped the midpoint of full year sales guidance through each quarter, with the 2024 results being announced back in June.

Full year revenues were reported up 33% to $717 million, coming in well above the original outlook for the year. The company really leveraged this on the bottom line as well, with earnings (adjusted) reported at $2.99 per share. Net cash came in at $67 million, as by now the share count has risen to 28 million shares. These shares now trade at $165, granting the company a $4.6 billion equity valuation, for a fairly similar enterprise valuation.

This meant that valuation multiples have expanded to 6-7 times sales here, amidst solid profitability being achieved.

Uneven Results

While the full year sales performance has been spectacular, fourth quarter growth slowed down to just 6% on an annual basis, with revenues reported at $197 million. Truth be told, is that this has been due to (in part) a result of tough comparables.

That however did not withhold the company from issuing a convincing outlook for 2025, seeing sales up towards $790-$820 million, which is up 10-14% on the year before. Contrary to the year before, the funded backlog was actually down modestly to $400 million. Adjusted earnings are seen up in line with the topline results, expected to come in between $3.18 and $3.49 per share.

Right now, the company trades at 5-6 times forward sales, with the company trading near a 50 times earnings multiple, all quite demanding multiples. This comes after shares are down 20% from recent highs, amidst the softer fourth quarter results. There was also the news that its rival Anduril Industries obtained a huge $300 million order from the US State Department, while AeroVironment was granted a much smaller order at the same time.

The other realization by the market might be the fact that the Republicans have a better chance at winning the President's election this fall, and given that former President Trump indicates that he would like and be able to provide a resolution to the war with Russia, that could be a massive near term headwind as well.

A Final Word

Truth be told is that I am performing a balancing act. I like the positioning and long-term performance of the business, but the concern is that recent growth has been a bit underwhelming, as the fact that a competitor won a big order is not really comfortable either. This comes, of course, on top of the high valuation, with shares trading at 50 times adjusted earnings and 5-6 times forward sales, while many peers trade at 1-3 times sales multiples.

The truth is that in the long haul, the outlook looks pretty decent, as the AV industry in which the company operates is here to stay in wartime, and there are many conflicts all over the world.

Even as shares are down 30% from the peak, they are still up some 30% year to date, as the net impact of all this means that I am taking a cautious approach, not having been involved with shares before. Hence, I am placing shares on my watch list, but for now, do not believe that the risk-reward here is very interesting, at least from a risk-adjusted basis.