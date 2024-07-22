Art Wager

Investment Thesis

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) remains a hold for now because of stable cash flows and a fair FWD earnings multiple of 12.5x at the time of this writing. However, cheap natural gas prices present a potential headwind for Cheniere because market volatility has caused first quarter revenues to drop 21% YoY. Nonetheless, I think the stock will trade flat going forward and recommend shareholders hold for now, until they see improvement in cash flows and sales to justify a buy rating.

Company Overview

Cheniere Energy Partners is a publicly traded limited partnership that "provides clean, secure and affordable LNG to integrated energy companies, utilities and energy trading companies around the world" according to their website. They own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana, USA "with a total production capacity of approximately 30 mtpa of LNG".

Furthermore, the annual report describes their stable and predictable nature of their business, "Our long-term customer arrangements form the foundation of our business and provide us with significant, stable, long-term cash flows". The company has SPAs, which are sales purchase agreements that have dictated the price, volume, and other pre-negotiated details between Cheniere and its customers. This allows the cash flows to be pretty stable, hanging around $3 billion for the last TTM.

Because the company is so predictable, I think the market is likely to always fairly value the company as there is no major delta and uncertainty facing this business. Cheniere has signed many long-term SPAs with customers around the globe demonstrating their reputation of providing a stable supply of LNG that is competitive and more environmentally responsible.

Recently, the company is focused on expansion. They started a SPL Expansion Project which consists of "two large-scale liquefaction trains, each with a nameplate capacity of approximately 7 mtpa and a maximum production capacity of approximately 8.43 mtpa" according to their website. Expanding in today's market in my opinion poses opportunities and risks, because the world may or may not depend on LNG as an energy source and instead rely on renewable energies like solar or wind. Regardless, significant investments are being made to optimize the production, transportation, and safety standards of LNG at the Sabine Pass terminal.

I think the company is fine and doing well, with solid long-term cash flows supporting their distributions. The market seems to be accurately pricing in the expected growth in LNG demand, so I don't think the stock can trade much higher than it is today. Their natural gas pipelines are incredibly valuable and support the overall logistics and transportation infrastructure of LNG. All in all, the business model seems quite functional and should support the modest distribution yield of ~6%.

Low LNG Prices Pose Headwinds

The company reported a strong first quarter earnings on May 3, 2024 with the following results:

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, Cheniere Partners generated revenues of $2.3 billion, net income of $682 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion.

Reconfirming full year 2024 distribution guidance of $3.15 - $3.35 per common unit, maintaining a base distribution of $3.10 per common unit.

Net income was approximately $682 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to approximately $1.9 billion in the corresponding 2023 period

Despite the EPS beat of $0.16, I noticed that revenues went down 21% YoY, which gives me some pause. Despite a relatively flat performance in cargoes, volumes, sales dropped significantly which shows that the company is impacted by lower LNG and natural gas prices.

Seeking Alpha

Market volatility can affect the top-line because many of the SPAs are indexed to the Henry Hub. According to the annual report, "We have limited exposure to oil price movements as we have contracted a significant portion of our LNG production capacity under long-term sale and purchase agreements indexed to Henry Hub".

I believe the major reason why LNG prices and the Henry Hub is so low is because of the massive oversupply of natural gas on the market right now. A lot of companies are concentrated on making LNG terminals like NextDecade (NEXT), and so right now the market is soft with lower consumption and oversupply leading to persistently low natural gas prices. Even with a surge in LNG demand, there is more than enough supply to meet it so natural gas prices continue to be low for now.

YCharts

This anchor is causing revenues at Cheniere Energy Partners to drop, but management still guided strong revenue for the FY 2024, reconfirming their distribution guidance of around $3.15-$3.35 per common unit. Therefore, I think the first quarter had some negatives brought by oversupply of natural gas, which has weighed down revenues for the time being. Until natural gas prices rebound, I don't think it's wise to buy in today to Cheniere Energy Partners.

Favorable Capital Structure

Going forward, I think Cheniere Energy Partners has a good balance sheet with strong liquidity and favorable credit facilities that support a very cheap source of debt. Many of their senior notes are due several years from now, with coupon rates that are very cheap compared to today's interest rate environment.

Seeking Alpha

With coupon rates under 5%, the capital structure is very favorable in my eyes and allows the company to support its expansion projects while keeping debt at a minimum. Therefore, the distribution and cash flows continue to hold up and the credit rating is pretty advantageous, at BBB- according to Fitch.

I believe this pretty favorable credit rating allows Cheniere Energy Partners to borrow at very cheap rates. Recently, the company announced a $1.2 billion offering of notes due 2034, at 5.75% per annum coupon rate. With interest rates near 5%, it is quite unbelievable that such an offering could get done with interest from buyers. From this data point alone I can see that Cheniere Energy Partners has a strong reputation of being a good operator that can manage its cash flows intelligently even during a low natural gas price environment.

Therefore, Cheniere Energy Partners has a favorable capital structure that should keep its leverage ratio in check and its credit rating stable, with very cheap access to capital a major fuel to its growth and expansion plans. I believe management's guidance for the full year of 2024 and think the first quarter drop in revenues is largely temporary and may recover, giving investors a chance to buy in later at a cheaper valuation with better fundamentals.

Valuation - $50 Fair Value

Assuming revenues stay at around $10 billion, I think the stock has a fair value of around $50 per share. I think the company can earn $2.5 billion in revenue quarterly, which means it should earn $10 billion a year in sales. $10 billion in sales makes sense to me because of the company's expansion projects, stable cash flow, long-term SPAs, and reputation for delivering reliable LNG to customers.

Apply a EBITDA margin of 40%, which is close to the 5Y average of 38.27% according to Seeking Alpha gets me EBITDA of $4 billion. Apply a fair EBITDA multiple of 10x, which is slightly below its 5Y average gets me $40 billion in EV. Subtract net debt of $15.5 billion gets me a market cap of $24.5 billion. Divide by shares outstanding of 484 million gets me $50 per share fair value.

At 2.80x sales, it is quite expensive to the sector median of 1.50x. I do think some premium is justified because of its favorable capital structure and strong track record of delivering cash flow, but perhaps it is a little expensive for me to buy today. Therefore, I think shares are indeed fairly valued and by no means can be considered cheap.

With a distribution yield of ~6%, there are better opportunities out there for income investors in my view. Therefore, the stock does not trade cheap enough today and warrants a hold rating due to persistently low natural gas prices weighing down revenues in the interim.

Risks

Low LNG prices in general significantly affect the sales of this company, so market volatility in supply and demand of this commodity can be hard to predict and thus pose a headwind for fundamentals. Investors should note that LNG cycles and persistent oversupply can make it hard for the stock to appreciate.

A change in fair value of their derivatives can negatively impact earnings, making the company look like its losing more money than it is. Due to GAAP accounting standards, assumptions and models for changes in the fair value of their derivatives can negatively impact future EPS actuals and cause it to miss earnings estimates.

Regulatory approval is necessary for project expansion to continue. The FERC has to approve the SPL expansion project, which may not happen. Further regulatory headwinds and challenges may pose an obstacle to progress, causing more time to be spent to increase the LNG facilities' production and overall potential.

Hold Cheniere Energy Partners

There's no reason to panic over a 21% drop in revenues in my opinion, but it does show that the company is prone to low natural gas prices and that they are not immune to market volatility despite attractive long-term SPAs. I still think the valuation is still fair with a distribution yield that isn't extremely high compared to other opportunities. Persistent oversupply and intense competition from other LNG facilities in the U.S. make it potentially difficult to keep top-line growth in this market, so I rate shares as a hold until things can pick up again.