Daniel Grizelj

The BDC (business development company) sector is an attractive place to pick positions to hold for income investing, because of the fat dividends available for the picking, on the order of 8 - 10%. However, not all BDCs are built or run equally, and so the BDC sector can be a bit of a minefield.

A BDC is in essence both a lending operation and a managed portfolio of loans, where the returns are juiced with a modest amount of leverage. There are analogies to be made with banks, except that BDCs are not really able to retain earnings because by law almost all of their taxable income must be distributed in dividends in order to avoid both corporate and excise taxation.

However, this simple description of BDCs lends itself to 6 aspects that need to be understood before opening a position in a BDC:

Management & incentive fee alignment with shareholders.

Debt to equity ratios - we want a stable 1x debt to equity ratio.

Cost of leverage - the lower, the better.

Percentage of assets that are senior secured & floating rate.

Credit quality - what I call the "equity appreciation / depreciation rate".

Diversification & concentration in non-cyclical industries.

This article will be about BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC), examining it in these 6 key areas to evaluate it for suitability for income investing.

Management & Incentive Fee Alignment

The base management fee is calculated at an annual rate of 1.5% of the total assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) payable quarterly. The incentive fee is calculated as 100% of cumulative total return above a 8% hurdle rate of returns on the asset portfolio, and then 20% of cumulative total return above a hurdle rate of 10% of returns on the asset portfolio.

In a sense, the management fees are aligned with the shareholder. This setup is typical of the externally managed BDC. However, I believe that because these fees are quite onerous, TCPC deserves to trade at something near book value, unlike an internally managed BDC, which does not have these fees and often trades at a premium to book value.

Balance Sheet Leverage

BDCs use leverage to juice their returns, but on the other hand, leverage also magnifies the effect of asset losses on net asset value. A healthy BDC should maintain a debt to equity ratio of about 1. Large deviations away from that number alter the risk profile of the BDC in my view. Below, I compute the debt to equity ratio over time for TCPC. The figures below were extracted from various 10-K filings. Figures are in millions USD.

FY Year End Total Liabilities Total Equity Debt to Equity 2023 1,101.2 687.7 1.601 2022 972.6 746.8 1.302 2021 1,064.8 829.5 1.284 2020 907.0 765.0 1.186 2019 945.8 776.3 1.218 2018 829.1 830.5 0.998 2017 758.7 870.7 0.871 2016 596.7 790.9 0.754 2015 521.3 722.0 0.722 2014 340.2 731.1 0.465 Click to enlarge

There is a general trend towards higher and higher leverage at TCPC. Leverage spiked at the end of last year at a debt to equity ratio of 1.601. Given that I believe that (as we will see further below) TCPC has poor underwriting, with its equity depreciating by ~3.93% each year, I would predict that the share price of TCPC will continue to slide downwards in the future. This is a big red flag against a buy and hold strategy with TCPC shares.

Asset Portfolio Seniority & Rate Structures

As of March 31, 2024, the investment portfolio was composed of 89.0% in senior secured loans, 2.4% in senior secured notes, 0.9% in unsecured debt and 7.7% in equity investments. This means that the overwhelming bulk of the asset portfolio is in the most conservative possible form of debt instrument. This is a plus for investors, however as we have already seen with the 10-year average equity depreciation rate of 3.93%, formal conservatism does not guarantee safety of principal.

As of the same date, 97.1% of debt investments were floating rate, while 2.9% of debt instruments were fixed rate. Since floating rate debt has less value fluctuation than fixed rate debt in respect with interest rate changes, this means that formally speaking there is some degree of protection of share prices against interest rate shifts.

Credit Quality & Underwriting Results

Because BDCs by law must pay out at least 90% of taxable income to avoid corporate taxation and 98% of taxable income to avoid excise taxes, it is very difficult for a BDC to retain earnings. This means that to avoid a gradual loss on NAV per share over time, underwriting in a BDC must avoid the outcome of principal loss on any loans.

To measure underwriting quality, I use what I call the equity appreciation / depreciation ratio, where I divide net realized and unrealized gains by the total amount of equity in a BDC. Below is the ratio computed for TCPC, with figures in millions USD complied from past 10-K filings. Figures are in millions USD.

Year Ended Net Realized And Unrealized Gains (Losses) Total Equity Equity Appreciation (Depreciation) Ratio NAV Per Share 2023 (68.1) 687.7 (9.90%) 11.90 2022 (97.7) 746.8 (13.08%) 12.91 2021 67.5 829.5 8.14% 13.24 2020 (9.4) 765.0 (1.23%) 14.36 2019 (64.3) 776.3 (8.28%) 13.21 2018 (47.9) 830.5 (5.768%) 14.13 2017 (20.7) 870.7 (2.38%) 14.80 2016 0.1 790.9 0.01% 14.91 2015 (22.4) 722.0 (3.10%) 14.78 2014 (27.3) 731.1 (3.73%) 15.01 Click to enlarge

The 10-year average equity appreciation (depreciation) ratio is -3.93%. This means that on average, because of underwriting results, the equity depreciated by ~3.93% per year. This to me is a red flag that warns against attempting a buy and hold strategy with TCPC. Indeed, in the long run, TCPC's share price has fallen alongside its NAV per share:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, if we look at the history of the market's valuation of TCPC, we can see that early on in its trading, it traded at a slight premium to NAV per share. However, as the market caught wind of the continual underwriting losses at TCPC, the valuation fell to become a slight discount to NAV:

Data by YCharts

Cost Of Leverage

BDCs use leverage to juice their returns. One important consideration is the total cost of that leverage. Whatever a BDC does not pay in leverage costs is passed right on to the shareholder, so we root for a BDC to have as low a cost of leverage as possible.

Below is a quick and dirty estimate of the cost of leverage at TCPC, where I divide interest & debt expenses by total liabilities. Figures are in millions USD and were extracted from various past 10-K filings.

Year Interest & Debt Expense Total Liabilities Cost of Liabilities Average AAA Bond Yield (FRED) 2023 47.8 1,011.2 4.73% 4.81% 2022 39.4 972.6 4.05% 4.07% 2021 41.0 1,064.8 3.85% 2.70% 2020 41.2 907.0 4.54% 2.48% 2019 46.4 945.8 4.91% 3.39% 2018 40.5 829.1 4.88% 3.93% 2017 33.1 758.7 4.36% 3.74% 2016 25.2 596.7 4.22% 3.67% 2015 18.9 521.3 3.62% 3.89% 2014 9.8 340.2 2.88% 4.16% Click to enlarge

For the last eight years, the total cost of liabilities at TCPC were at or slightly above the AAA corporate bond rate. This is low, but not as low as other BDCs. For instance, ARCC consistently has a cost of leverage that is slightly below the AAA bond yield.

Portfolio Diversified By Industry

As BDC investors we want the asset portfolio to be widely diversified by industry, and to also be tilted away from cyclical sectors of the economy. This is informed by the experience of 2014 - 2015, where during the oil price crash caused by the shale oil boom, BDCs with concentrations of investments in the oil & gas sector suffered. Below is the breakdown by industry of TCPC's asset portfolio as of March 31, 2024:

TCPC Q1 2024 10-Q Filing TCPC 2023 10-K Filing

As we can see, if TCPC does have any investments in the oil & gas sector, they are in aggregate so small that they belong in the "other" category, and are less than 0.9% of the portfolio. The rest of the list is relatively noncyclical. This is a check mark for investing in TCPC.

Conclusions

The single biggest takeaway I have from analyzing TCPC is that its track record of underwriting is very likely to be quite poor, where the 10 year average rate of equity depreciation because of loan losses is 3.93%/year. This means that all else being equal, the share price of TCPC tends to fall by about 4% per year. In my book, this immediately disqualifies it as suitable for long term buy and hold investing.

Additionally, leverage has been creeping up and up over the last 10 years, where the current debt to equity ratio is a rather eye popping 1.6x. It appears there was a conscious drive to increase the leverage at TCPC. Whatever is the case, this inability to maintain a fixed amount of leverage at 1x debt to equity is not a good look in my opinion, and I would not invest in TCPC because I don't want to hold a BDC with both what I see as poor underwriting and high leverage.

The rest of TCPC's attributes are satisfactory: the management fees (though we do not want to pay them) are aligned with shareholder interests, cost of leverage is about average, and the portfolio is well diversified.

Current Market Valuation

Let's take a look at price to NAV ratio and dividend yield, and compare those of TCPC with those of ARCC and GBDC, two better established BDCs.

Data by YCharts

TCPC trades at a slight discount relative to ARCC and GBDC, but has a far higher dividend yield. Note that ARCC's underwriting is quite excellent: on average over the past 10 years its equity depreciation rate is about zero. So there is a sense here that the extra dividend yield on TCPC is some compensation for its arguably poor underwriting. Indeed, this is not the case, if we venture to portfoliovisualizer.com and look at total returns on ARCC and GBDC with dividend reinvestment:

Portfoliovisualizer.com

Overall, I would consider TCPC to be overvalued by the market. TCPC is simply not suitable for a one time buy + hold for income, nor is it suitable for total return investing with constant dividend reinvestment, because of the constant share price decay.

Is There Any Upside Possible?

Technically speaking, yes, historically TCPC has provided some upside as shown by the total return graph given below. However, my sell rating on TCPC is based on the expectation that its mix of poor underwriting and high leverage will continue into the future, which could detract from the returns provided by its dividend stream.

I believe only one thing needs to happen in order for TCPC to start trading at a premium to net asset value: it needs to turn its underwriting ship around and either stop taking losses, or start showing realized and unrealized gains on its loan book. Leverage technically need not be reduced, as leverage only magnifies the results, either good or bad. The markets are efficient, and will take note of a turnaround. Additionally, there is a slight chance that given better underwriting, leverage costs will fall somewhat also.

However, given Benjamin Graham's observation that there is always an "underlying continuity" to business operations, I wouldn't hold my breath on such a massive turnaround, as it would likely require completely overhauling TCPC's lending standards and procedures.

It is unlikely that there is any upside from increasing the yield on the asset portfolio. That means charging higher interest rates on TCPC's loans. Given that TCPC is not the only BDC - there are 45 or so publicly traded BDCs and many more private ones - companies can simply shop around the BDC market for the best rates. Competition between BDCs would stop TCPC from unilaterally trying to charge more interest on its loans.