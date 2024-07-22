SMLF: Captures The Trump Trade

Vladimir Zakharov

The iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) is a highly diversified ETF focusing on the US small-cap world. In a Fama-French sense, it could be used as a small-cap factor even. As an investment proposition, it is also a relatively interesting proposition for an ETF investor who wants to take advantage of market dynamics before the election. While there is still a while towards the election, in a month or two an ETF like SMLF which would benefit from a Trump agenda may be worth more consideration. This is in line with the growing momentum behind the Trump Trade in small-cap. However, SMLF gets dominated by cheaper ETFs that basically do the same thing.

SMLF Breakdown

Firstly, the connection with a possible Trump win is important to delineate. The Trump Trade comes from a couple of notions:

Protectionism will have a relatively bigger benefit for smaller and less scaled companies.

Regulation is more onerous on small companies, incidentally the weight of some elements in TCJA was tougher for mid/small-cap than large-cap, and possibly less of it will be comparatively better for small stocks.

Small-cap is unlikely to be targeted by antitrust ramp up, which could be directed towards tech in a Trump administration, particularly with the addition of JD Vance to the ticket. Large cap is dominated by tech, which may be subject to this sort of pressure.

Outside the Trump situation, there is anyway an ongoing rotation due to small-cap and mid-cap lagging, despite them benefiting more from a soft landing than tech. Small-cap and mid-cap in the USA are focused on industrials, which are more beholden to macroeconomic trends.

At any rate, the odds of Trump winning have rocketed, firstly after the debate and even more so after his survival of an assassination attempt. The betting markets and the odds making should not be ignored, particularly as confidence in a candidate winning impacts turnout, and therefore actually impacts the outcomes. This has driven what we can objectively observe in the recent rotation to small cap.

The returns in the first half of the year were top-heavy. Just four stocks (Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon) contributed more than half of the S&P 500’s gain, while nearly 40% of the index was negative. In the second half of the year, only 20% of the index has a negative return, including all four companies listed above. Alan Wynne from JP Morgan - What's driving the rotation into small cap stocks?

Bottom Line

SMLF indeed captures small cap. It is extremely diversified with over 800 holdings, and immediately the holdings begin with fractional weightings. It is also quite efficient in an absolute sense, offering a 0.15% yield. However, it is less efficient than the iShares Mid-cap (IJH) and Small-cap (IJR) ETFs, which have expense ratios at 0.06% and less. Considering the high correlation between it and the IJR in particular, we actually think the SMLF gets dominated. We would not use it. IJR and SMLF are basically the same thing.

Correlations (VTS)

We aren't prepared to make a sharp bet on the election outcome with one of these ETFs ourselves, especially not yet, since we don't think the US economy is out of the woods. For those ETF investors who are weighing options for how to do that, though, we think that the SMLF should be rejected in favor of the IJR. We definitely think that a focus on small-cap makes sense with the objective improvements in Trump's winning chances in these last couple of weeks.