Today, we put medical device maker BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the spotlight for the first time. The stock has doubled off its lows of late October, when the latest overall stock market swoon ended. The company also had a better than expected first quarter and is seeing solid revenue growth. Is there more upside ahead for BrainsWay? An analysis follows below.

BrainsWay is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. The company is focused on developing and marketing noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The stock currently trades just over $6.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $115 million.

BrainsWay is targeting afflictions such as major depressive disorders, anxious depression, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis as well as other CNS related indications. It utilizes its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation [TMS] platform technology to treat these diseases/afflictions.

So far, its technology has been approved in the U.S. by the U.S. to treat the following afflictions:

Major depressive disorder or MDD (approved in 2013)

Patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder or OCD (Approved in 2018)

Smoking addiction (approved in 2020)

BrainsWay' technology solution is highlighted above. The technology has been used for some five million procedures on approximately 180,000 patients to date. Currently the company has ongoing clinical studies to evaluate its technology to treat various other psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. TMS solutions have been used for over 35 years to treat various behavioral/CNS conditions. BrainsWay believes its TMS technology platform is more effective for numerous reasons, as described below

The company both sells and leases its TMS systems, approximately half its systems are currently leased. It should be noted management no longer provides a breakdown between leased and sold systems.

Recent Results:

BrainsWay Ltd. posted Q1 numbers on May 8th. The company broke even, which beat the consensus for a two cent a share loss. BrainsWay had a net loss for the quarter of just $100,000 compared to a net loss of $2.4 million in the same period a year ago. Gross margins improved to 75% from 73%.

Revenues rose 37% on a year-over-year basis to $9.1 million, slightly over expectations. BrainsWay installed 57 Deep TMS systems in the quarter, bringing its installed base up to 1,158, a 24% improvement over 1Q2023.

Management reaffirmed previous FY2024 revenue guidance of between $37 million and $40 million. This would represent 21% sales growth at the midpoint of the range over FY2023.

Future Growth Initiatives:

It is hard to get too excited about a company that was founded in 2003 and garnered its first FDA approval just over a decade ago but is still seeing a revenue run rate of less than $10 million a quarter. That tells me the underlying technology is having a hard time gaining traction. However, the company is working on some things to boost revenue. Among these are:

International Expansion:

The company has plenty of opportunities to expand globally. Approximately 80% of installed systems currently are in the United States. BrainsWay recently installed 11 TMS systems in its home country of Israel, following a 45% increase in reimbursement rate for these procedures. Management also mentioned good 'momentum' on their last earnings call expanding into Korea, Taiwan and India.

Product Extensions:

The company is looking to add capabilities to existing installed TMS systems. A prime example of which is BrainsWay shipped 31 coils for OCD in the first quarter and approximately half of the installed systems have this feature.

Other Indications:

BrainsWay is pursuing other potential indications to treat via its TMS systems. These include Parkinson's, epilepsy, stroke and to treat other sorts of addiction besides smoking. In addition, most of the company's customers are small and mid-sized accounts. Management is working toward attracting larger clients.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is currently positive on the prospects for BrainsWay. Since first quarter results hit the wires, Oppenheimer ($11 price target, up from $10 previously), H.C. Wainwright ($15 price target) and Ladenburg Thalmann ($12 price target, up from $11.40 previously) have all reissued Buy ratings on the stock. The company ended the first quarter with $47.8 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, up $1.6 million from yearend 2023.

Conclusion:

BrainsWay Ltd. lost 26 cents a share on just less than $32 million in revenues in FY2023. The one analyst firm that has projections for the company sees BrainsWay Ltd. swinging to a profit of three cents a share in FY2024 on just over $38 million in sales. The analyst firm sees flat profits in FY2025 on sales growth of 12%.

The company is targeting some potentially large markets, but currently its technology is mostly used to treat MDD. Sales growth is solid, but off of relatively low numbers. The company is projected (at least by one analyst firm) to swing to profitability in FY2024, and BrainsWay has a solid balance sheet. Profitability should not be discounted as an accomplishment as competitors such as Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) continue to bleed red ink even though its annual revenues double that of BrainsWay.

In addition, revenues for BrainsWay in the first quarter of 2020 were just under $4.2 million. So, one can look at the revenue growth picture as a glass half full or half empty. On one hand, BrainsWay has more than doubled sales over the past four years. On the other hand, revenues have grown by just over $1 million per quarter per year. That does not point to huge demand for the company's product or should draw any buyout interest from a larger firm. Maybe the growth initiatives in the pipeline covered previously, eventually changes this dynamic, but that is yet to be known.

There are several challenges to recommending investment in BWAY at this time. The stock has risen 100% from its lows on October 27th. The equity is also thinly traded (approximately 60,000 shares a day over the past three months) and receives little coverage on Wall Street. In addition, TMS is still a niche area as most mental health issues are treated via counseling and/or pharmaceuticals.

There are also no options against this equity, meaning a covered call strategy is not viable. Finally, the company is headquartered in Israel, which means the shares can get hit anytime there is a flare up or conflict in the region. Therefore, I am passing on any recommendation around BrainsWay. It is a story I might circle back to in the future, if revenue growth accelerates, the company becomes profitable, generating more attention on Wall Street, and its stock becomes more heavily traded.

