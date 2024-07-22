QQQJ: Hype Won't Save These Nasdaq Next Gen Stocks

Summary

  • QQQJ tracks the 101-200 largest non-financial stocks in the Nasdaq. Its expense ratio is 0.15% and the ETF has $667 million in assets under management.
  • The "Next Gen" marketing is great, but the stocks are not. QQQJ has substantially lagged behind other mid-cap peers, and its fundamentals don't give much hope for a turnaround.
  • I found weaknesses in growth, value, and earnings momentum that should give prospective shareholders pause. As alternatives, the metrics for XMHQ, XMVM, and SPMD are more compelling for different reasons.
  • I'm reiterating my "sell" rating from February.
Investment Thesis

On February 8, 2024, I issued a "sell" rating for the Invesco Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ), reasoning that its valuation was excessive and other mid-cap funds like the Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (

