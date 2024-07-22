Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE:DPG) is a sector-specific closed-end fund or CEF, that investors can employ to earn a very high yield from their assets as well as gain exposure to the potential growth of the utility sector over the coming years. As we will see over the course of this article, the utility sector could be poised to deliver strong growth over the remainder of this decade due to demand from generative artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and other such innovations. This fund currently boasts an 8.20% yield, but it does not suffer from some problems of other funds with similar yields. Most importantly, this fund invests in common equities rather than fixed-income securities. This gives it an inbuilt protection against a resurgence of inflation, which is a concern that nobody should ignore right now.

The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has an 8.20% current yield that compares pretty well with its peers. For example, consider the following:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc Equity-Sector Equity 8.20% BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) Equity-Sector Equity 6.44% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Equity-Sector Equity 9.98% Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG) Equity-Sector Equity 8.06% Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income (MFD) Equity-Sector Equity 10.19% Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.52% Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see, the fund's distribution yield is just above the median for its peer group. This is a good sign, as we generally want to be cautious about a fund whose yield substantially exceeds that of its peers. This is because such a fund usually has an outsized yield because the market does not believe that it can sustain it. Likewise, we do not want a fund's yield to be excessively low compared to its peers because then we are just leaving potential income on the table. So, a fund whose yield is just above the peer median is generally a pretty decent one to begin considering for an income portfolio.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in late October 2023. The equity market in general has been strong since that time, including the utility sector. Indeed, as I noted in a recent article, there are a few utilities that managed to beat the S&P 500 Index (SP500) since the latter part of October 2023. As such, we might expect that the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has delivered a reasonably good performance since the previous article was posted.

This is indeed the case. The previous article was published on October 31, 2023. The fund's share price has risen by 23.82% since that date:

Seeking Alpha

Unfortunately, we can see that the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund generally failed to keep pace with the S&P 500 Index. While this is disappointing, it is also unsurprising because utility stocks in general tend to trail the broader basket of American large-cap stocks. We can see that in the chart above, as the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) also failed to match the performance of the S&P 500 Index. The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund did beat the utility sector, though, which is rather nice.

However, investors in this fund actually did quite a bit better than the above chart would lead one to believe. As I stated in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund's price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions that the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has paid out since October 2023, we get a very different performance chart:

Seeking Alpha

Overall, investors in this fund beat the domestic utility index by a considerable margin. This is not really unexpected though because this fund has a much higher yield than the utility sector overall, and it managed to beat the index on a price-performance basis. The surprising thing is that this fund slightly beat the S&P 500 Index over the period. Once again, this is due to the fund's 8.20% current yield, which substantially beats the 1.32% current yield of the S&P 500 Index.

Thus, it does not appear that investors in this fund have had too much to be disappointed with over the past year, even though the fund's share price has been fairly volatile.

Approximately nine months have passed since we last discussed the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund. As such, we can assume that a great many things have changed. Perhaps most importantly, the fund has released updated financial statements that we will want to examine in detail to determine whether we need to adjust our thesis regarding this fund. We will endeavor to do that in this article, as well as discuss a few trends that are relevant to any investment in the utility sector.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of total return. This makes a lot of sense given the fund's strategy, which is explained on the website:

The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company initially offered to the public in July 2011. The Fund's investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from (i) a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and (ii) growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in equities of domestic and foreign utilities and infrastructure providers. The Fund's investment strategies endeavor to take advantage of the income and growth characteristics of equities in these industries. DPG has outstanding bank loans to leverage the common stockholders' investment. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the utility industry and the infrastructure industry. The utility industry is defined to include the following sectors: electric, gas, water, telecommunications, and midstream energy. The infrastructure industry is defined as companies owning or operating essential transportation assets, such as toll roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, seaports, and railroads. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest no more than 60% of its total assets in any one of the five utility sectors. No more than 20% of the Fund's total assets will be invested in securities of midstream energy companies that are not regulated by a governmental agency. In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest no more than 10% of its total assets in securities of any single issuer. No more than 15% of the Fund's total assets will be invested in issuers located in "emerging market" countries.

This description clearly states that the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund is an equity fund. We can see this clearly by the fund's statement that it will always invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities. As I have stated numerous times in the past, the provision of total return is generally a good objective for an equity fund to have because equities deliver their investment returns through both dividends and capital appreciation. That appears to be the way in which this fund aims to earn its returns, although this one seems to focus more on dividends than most other equity funds. That is fine for our purposes, however.

The fund's portfolio seems to support its statement of investing primarily in common equities. The fund's most recent semi-annual report states that it was holding the following asset allocation on April 30, 2024:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Common Stocks & MLP Interests 137.7% Written Options -0.1% Click to enlarge

Curiously, the fund does not list any cash or cash equivalent positions. This is highly unusual since nearly every fund will have some sort of money market fund or similar instrument that they use to hold a small amount of cash that can be used to fund distributions or make opportunistic investments. I suppose that this fund might be using its credit facility (which appears to be a margin borrowing facility) to finance these things, but that would be highly unusual and rather risky. Furthermore, It is possible that the fund simply is not including its cash equivalent position in the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, but that would also be problematic for numerous reasons.

Interestingly, the balance sheet provided in the fund's semi-annual report states that the fund had $4,481,383 in U.S. dollars as well as the equivalent of $3 in foreign currency. It would make sense for the fund to store this in some sort of money market fund, as that is the best way to earn a reasonable yield on idle cash. However, there is no money market fund or other cash-equivalent fund listed on the fund's schedule of investments. So, it is uncertain where exactly it is storing this reported cash.

As regular readers are very well aware, I have devoted considerable time and effort to discussing utilities and midstream companies in numerous previous articles here at Energy Profits in Dividends. As such, the largest positions in the fund will certainly be very familiar to any regular reader. Here they are:

Duff & Phelps

All of these are dividend-paying stocks, which fits with the fund's own statements that it favors investing in such securities. Many of them have reasonably attractive yields right now, too. Here are the yields currently possessed by each of these common equities:

Company Current Yield NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 2.86% The Southern Company (SO) 3.54% Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 3.91% MPLX LP (MPLX) 7.89% Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) 2.20% Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 0.96% DTE Energy Company (DTE) 3.51% CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) 2.76% Energy Transfer LP (ET) 7.73% ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) 4.74% Click to enlarge

One thing that we notice is that all of these companies, except for Cheniere Energy, have substantially higher yields than the 1.32% currently possessed by the S&P 500 Index. The iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a trailing twelve-month distribution yield of 2.20%, so most of these companies beat the sector average as well. This is something that any investor who is actively seeking to earn a high level of income from their portfolios will likely appreciate. After all, the higher the yield possessed by the fund's assets, the greater the income that it earns from the portfolio. That should, at least in theory, allow the fund to pay out a higher amount of money to us as investors.

Another interesting thing that we notice here is that the fund's largest holdings consist of two midstream master limited partnerships. There are four midstream companies in all, as both Targa Resources and ONEOK are structured as corporations. This is far more than we would have expected to find in a fund such as this. For example, when we discussed this fund back in July 2023, there was only one midstream company listed among the fund's largest holdings. Take a look at its holdings as of April 30, 2023:

Duff & Phelps

This is vastly different from what we see today. Indeed, the only companies that were still among the fund's largest positions on April 30, 2024, were NextEra Energy, Energy Transfer, DTE Energy, Cheniere Energy, and CenterPoint Energy. We see that five companies were removed and replaced by something else. Three of those five companies were replaced by midstream companies. Thus, over the past year, we have seen the fund's largest positions shift from being heavily centered on electric utilities to being a mix of midstream and utility companies.

This change is perhaps not surprising, though. Over the period from April 30, 2023, to April 30, 2024 (the time shown between the two largest positions in charts), midstream companies substantially outperformed utilities:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF was basically flat over the period. However, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), which tracks domestic midstream partnerships, gained 20.02%. This does not even consider the substantially higher yields possessed by midstream partnerships, which resulted in that index having a substantially better total return than utilities.

As such, if the fund had basically kept its holdings stable over the full-year period, then we would naturally expect that the fund's allocation to midstream companies would increase due to the outperformance of these companies. However, this fund has a 32.00% annual turnover, which suggests that it is doing at least some trading activity. In addition, this fund is structured as a registered investment company, so it cannot allow master limited partnerships to account for more than 25% of its assets. Thus, it might have to do some trading to prevent its exposure to these companies from growing too large.

We do see that the fund's midstream exposure has increased over time, though. In the previous article on this fund, I showed a chart that stated the fund's midstream exposure to be 25.5% as of July 31, 2023. Here is the same chart, updated to the fund's holdings as of April 30, 2024:

Duff & Phelps

As we can see, the fund has 28.1% of its assets invested in midstream companies today. This allocation is divided between those companies that are structured as partnerships and ones that are structured as corporations, which ensures that the partnership allocation does not exceed 25% of the fund's assets. It is still a very significant increase in the fund's midstream energy exposure compared to what we saw previously.

The fact that the fund's midstream energy exposure is increasing might not be attractive to those investors who wish to focus on the "green energy" theme that continues to make news headlines. That theme has been underperforming recently though, as traditional sources of energy continue to deliver profitable operations. Thus, investors who are somewhat more pragmatic and simply care about results will probably find the fund's increasing exposure to midstream energy to be reasonable.

Electricity Demand Increase Driven by Generative Artificial Intelligence

In the introduction to this article, I stated that the widespread deployment of artificial intelligence could cause the demand for electricity to surge. An article in Scientific American puts this potential demand growth into perspective:

Researchers have been raising general alarms about AI's hefty energy requirements over the past few months. But a peer-reviewed analysis published this week in Joule is one of the first to quantify the demand that is quickly materializing. A continuation of the current trends in AI capacity and adoption is set to lead to NVIDIA shipping 1.5 million AI server units per year by 2027. These 1.5 million servers, running at full capacity, would consume at least 85.4 terawatt-hours of electricity annually - more than what many small countries use in a year, according to the new assessment.

The article goes on to state that if Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG), (GOOGL) Google search engine would be fully converted to a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, Alphabet's annual electricity usage would be greater than the country of Ireland.

The International Energy Agency stated that due to artificial intelligence, the global demand for electricity will grow at a 4% rate in 2024 and 2025. In 2023, global electricity demand only grew by 2.5%. We can therefore clearly see that artificial intelligence will cause the global consumption of electricity to surge dramatically over the coming years unless the hype surrounding artificial intelligence is unfounded (in which case the "Magnificent 7" stocks are substantially overvalued).

It is not difficult to see how a surge in global electricity consumption will result in revenue and cash flow growth for companies that produce and distribute electricity. After all, these companies bill their customers based on the amount of electricity that they consume in a given period, so any increase in electricity consumption will result in increased revenue. In this way, electric utilities could be a way to play the artificial intelligence boom. The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund invests in these companies, so the fund itself should benefit as well.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the total return that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase shares of utilities and other assets. As long as the total return that it receives on the purchased assets is greater than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion can be a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to too much risk. I do not typically like to see a fund's leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has leveraged assets comprising 32.00% of its overall portfolio. This represents a slight increase over the 31.72% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it, which is very surprising. After all, the fund's share price is up by quite a lot, so we would expect that its leverage would now represent a smaller proportion of the portfolio.

This is particularly surprising considering that the fund's net asset value is also up by quite a lot since the date of our previous discussion:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund's net asset value has increased by 17.12% since the October 31, 2023, publication date of the previous article on this fund. In such a situation, the only way that the fund's leverage ratio will not decrease is if the fund increases its borrowings. Thus, what we appear to have here is a case where the fund borrows more money as the stocks in its portfolio go up, presumably to amplify its returns and attempt to keep beating the market. This is a strategy that works pretty well in a bull market, but as we saw a few years ago, it can be dangerous when the market declines. As such, risk-averse investors may want to remain cautious here.

Here is how the leverage of the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund compares to its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund 32.00% BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust 0.00% Gabelli Utility Trust 25.00% Reaves Utility Income Fund 20.37% Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund 28.11% Allspring Utilities & High Income Fund 23.10% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data).

As we can clearly see, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund employs significantly more leverage than its peers. This furthers our concerns about its level of leverage since it could be a sign that the fund is being too aggressive and is borrowing more than it should. Most investors who purchase utility funds are fairly concerned about principal preservation, so this may suggest that the fund is riskier than they would prefer.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of total return. However, this fund specifically states that it is targeting the generation of income as the primary source of its total return. The fund then pays out a distribution to its shareholders to the tune of $0.07 per share monthly ($0.84 per share annually). This gives the fund an 8.20% yield at the current share price.

One significant change that we noticed is that the fund has switched from a quarterly distribution of $0.21 per share to a monthly distribution of $0.07 per share. It works out to the same amount paid every three months, but a monthly distribution is generally more attractive because it allows for more rapid compounding through reinvestment in shares of this fund or another one. Anyone who depends on the fund's distributions to help cover their bills will likely appreciate receiving a monthly deposit from it.

The fund has not always been consistent regarding its distribution, however:

CEF Connect

As I noted in the previous article, the fund's distribution cut last year was probably due to the pressure that rising interest rates and poor utility share performance were putting on the fund's finances. Please consult the previous article for a detailed analysis of the distribution cut. For our purposes today, we want to take a look at the fund's finances to see how well the fund is covering its distribution at the new level.

As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund is the semi-annual report that corresponds to the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. This is a much newer report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, so it should work pretty well to provide us with an update. It is also new enough that it should be able to give us a good idea of how the fund's finances look today.

For the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund received $10,944,114 in dividends and distributions from the assets in its portfolio. A significant proportion of this money actually came from master limited partnerships, however, which is not considered to be investment income for tax purposes. Thus, we have to subtract this amount from the received dividends and distributions, which gives us a total investment income of $7,644,224 for the period. This was not sufficient to cover the fund's expenses, which left it with a net investment loss of $920,147 for the period. Obviously, that was not sufficient to cover the distributions.

The fund was, fortunately, able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund reported net realized gains of $34,434 along with $49,824,125 net unrealized gains. This was more than sufficient to cover the $16,036,331 that the fund paid out in distributions during the period.

Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $32,902,081 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. Thus, it certainly appears that it has managed to cover its distributions fully with a substantial number of excess returns left over. We should not need to worry too much about this fund's distribution coverage right now.

Valuation

Shares of the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund are currently trading at an 11.95% discount to net asset value. This is a very reasonable price that compares pretty well to the 11.20% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month. As such, right now does look like a reasonable entry point.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the last few months have been pretty good for the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund. There might be a positive thesis for buying utility stocks right now too, considering that the growth in generative artificial intelligence will almost certainly be a boon for these companies. There could be some risks, though, that the market is wrong about the degree of, and timing of, interest rate cuts this year, but that is only likely to cause a short-term decline in the fund's share price. The fund appears to be fully covering its distribution and currently trades at an attractive valuation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.