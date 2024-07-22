Francesco Scatena/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has good near-term and long-term growth prospects. The company's revenue growth should benefit from a healthy backlog of ~$4.74 billion. In addition, the backlog should continue to grow with an increasing flow of federal funding, which in turn bodes well for revenue growth over the coming years. Further, secular demand trends from increasing need for water treatment and addressing contaminants like PFAS, etc. within both private and public sectors globally should keep the company's end markets healthy in the long term and support backlog and revenue growth. Lastly, the inorganic contributions from potential M&As moving forward should also support the overall revenue growth.

On the margin front, the company should benefit from increasing high-margin project mix, acquisition cost synergies, and productivity and efficiency gains. TTEK is also trading below historical averages based on FY25 forward P/E, which along with good near and long-term growth prospects, makes the stock a buy.

Tetra Tech's Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In my previous article, I discussed the company's good growth prospects, benefiting from federal funding and secular demand trends from climate resiliency and increasing energy transition needs. The stock is up over 27% since then, and the company has reported good growth.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company's revenue continued to benefit from a strong end-market demand for water and environment projects. In addition, healthy backlog levels also supported revenue growth. This resulted in an 8.6% Y/Y growth in revenue to $1.05 billion. On a segment basis, the Governmental Service Group ("GSG") segment delivered a 7.1% Y/Y increase in net revenue, which was driven by good demand for Federal environmental projects and advanced water treatment projects. The Commercial/International Service Group ("CIG") segment revenue grew 9.8% YoY, driven by strength in programs for renewable energy projects and good demand for Water Planning and Design services in the U.K.

Looking forward to the company is set to report its Q3FY24 results early next month and I believe the company should continue to deliver revenue growth benefiting from a healthy backlog level, secular demand trends, various government funding, and M&As.

Exiting the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company's backlog continued to remain at healthy levels. In Q2FY24, backlog grew 11% Y/Y to $4.74 billion thanks to $1.3 billion of new orders driven by good end-market demand in water and environmental end markets. This demand was supported by government investments and the increasing need for climate resiliency, energy transition, and decarbonization. This healthy backlog level should continue to support the company's revenue growth in the coming quarters. Furthermore, in the Q2 FY24 earning call, management commented that they are seeing an uptick in new orders exiting Q2 FY24 as the flow of government funding has increased. So, we should see a good backlog growth for the third quarter as well, which should be positive for the company's near-term growth.

The company also has healthy medium to long-term growth prospects given its exposure to water and other secular growth markets.

The company has good exposure to the water end market, which is currently experiencing tailwinds from the increasing need for water treatment for clean and safe water across the globe to improve access to clean drinking water and address increasing human health impacts from emerging contaminants. Moreover, the risk of water scarcity is also increasing. Hence, investments in research and development and implementing corrective solutions, where Tetra Tech has expertise, are increasing. This provides a good tailwind for the company in the coming year. Regarding this increasing funding, company representative Kelly Knee at the May 2024 Investor Day commented,

We're seeing huge amount of investments in climate, natural resources and environment R&D from programs like Horizon in Europe. On the private sector side, the offshore energy industry is investing heavily in ocean technology. Some companies have even launched their own innovation incubators. We're also seeing investment in carbon capture and sequestration topped $6 billion. In global consumer goods companies dependent on water for their products are investing millions of dollars in clean water initiatives. Tetra Tech is well positioned to grow in the water research and development space. Where we have deep expertise in modeling, and we've been leading in that space for decades. We're driving that expertise forward by intertwining it with innovations like Digital Twins, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Computing. On the U.S. federal side, we're already working with NOA, the EPA, the National Science Foundation and the Department of Defense. Abroad, we're working with the Canadian multi partner research initiative on water quality issues; in Australia, we're working with the Australian defense forces and the Australian Institute of Marine Science. We've also partnered with industry for decades, and we're actively working with the energy industry on technology solutions for offshore wind, and characterizing the environmental impacts of the growing carbon dioxide market and in advancing how we understand, plan for and mitigate marine pollution issues like oil spills through both advanced to scientific research and integration of new technologies like artificial intelligence."

In addition to these, significant funding in the U.S. from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ("IIJA") which includes $55 billion in investments for clean drinking water is also providing a good tailwind for the company. Moreover, in April, in line with regulations passed to limit hazardous water pollutants, the Environment Protection Agency ("EPA") announced $9 billion in investments dedicated to addressing PFAS (a harmful pollutant found in water that has many health impacts on humans) and other emerging contaminants in drinking water. This is in addition to $12 billion in investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for addressing emerging contaminants like PFAS and improving drinking water. According to the management, the first stage of benefit through PFAS-related funding is expected in the form of R&D, data analysis, and modeling for clients in addressing these issues followed by long-term design and implementation services projects over the next five years. So, these secular trends in water and related investments provide good visibility for both backlog and revenue growth.

Lastly, the company's growth should also continue to benefit from its M&A strategy. The company has regularly done many tuck-ins as well as major acquisitions over the past years, which has helped it in increasing market share as well as overall revenue. At the May 2024 Investor Day, management laid out its long-term revenue growth targets. By 2030, the company aims to double its annual revenue by growing at a total compounded annual rate of 10% to 15%. This target includes 4% to 5% growth through acquisitions. Hence, we should expect more potential M&As moving forward. The company's balance sheet is also supportive of its M&A strategy, with a net leverage ratio of 1.4x exiting Q2 FY24. So, revenue growth should continue to grow inorganically as well. Overall, I remain optimistic about the company's growth prospects ahead.

Tetra Tech's Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the company's margins continued to benefit from high-margin environmental and water treatment projects. In addition, improving the margins of the recently acquired RPS Group through cost synergies also benefited the overall margins. This led to a 210 bps Y/Y increase in adjusted operating margins to 11.2% and a 200 bps Y/Y increase in adjusted EBITDA margin.

On a segment basis, the GSG segment adjusted operating margin increased 170 bps Y/Y to 13.7%, due to benefits from higher margin project mix and operating leverage. The CIG segment adjusted operating margin increased 320 bps Y/Y to 13.% due to the improving EBITDA margin of RPS acquisition and operating leverage.

Looking forward, the company's margin should continue growing. The company is seeing good tailwinds within the water and environmental end markets as mentioned in the revenue outlook. Projects under these end markets carry a high-margin mix and are helping the company's overall margin growth. As the company's backlog continues to increase with these higher-margin projects, EBITDA margins should also expand. In addition, since its acquisition, the company has also been improving the margins of RPS, and as it continues to realize cost synergies, the overall margins should expand.

Further, the company also has a good track record of growing its margins through productivity and efficiency gains thanks to its digital tools which help in completing work quickly. The company is further enhancing its digital infrastructure with AI capabilities, which should help the company efficiently manage its projects. Moreover, the company's digital infrastructure is also helping it in reducing its employee turnover as it makes its employees work easier and more productive, leading to good employee satisfaction. According to Preston Hopson, TTEK's Global Leader of Human Capital, lower employee turnover is saving ~$70 million cost a year associated with training, and hiring. So, I expect margins to continue benefiting from productivity gains and lower employee turnover. Overall, I remain optimistic about the company's margin growth prospects ahead.

Valuation and Conclusion

Tetra Tech is currently trading at a 27.72x FY25 (ending September) consensus EPS estimate of $7.29 which is below its historical 5-year average P/E (FWD) of 31.45x. The company usually trades at a high P/E multiple given its good execution track record and exposure to the water end market, which has secular growth prospects.

The company's end market outlook remains favorable over the coming years. The company's track record of good execution and secular demand trends position it well to grow revenue and profitability and deliver good EPS growth. For FY25, the consensus is estimating ~17.56% Y/Y EPS growth. I believe as the company continues to capture opportunities arising from increasing investments associated with water treatment and other secular growth markets and proceeds towards its targets of doubling its total revenue by 2030, the stock should see a good upside. So, given the good near-term as well as long-term growth prospects and lower than historical valuation, I continue to have a buy rating on the stock.

