Streaky

Summary

  • As the S&P 500 attempts to rebound today, Friday’s decline capped off a negative week for the market, taking the S&P 500 out of short-term overbought levels.
  • The decline ended a streak of more than six weeks (32 trading days) of the S&P 500 closing more than one standard deviation above its 50-day moving average.
  • While extended streaks of overbought closes may not be out of the ordinary, it’s very uncommon to see them in such proximity to each other.

As the S&P 500 attempts to rebound today, Friday’s decline capped off a negative week for the market, taking the S&P 500 out of short-term overbought levels. That decline ended a streak of more than six weeks (32 trading days) of the S&P

