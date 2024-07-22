An Important Warning For REIT Investors

tumsasedgars

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) (VNQ) have been among the worst-performing sectors since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates aggressively in early 2022. Over that period until the beginning of November 2023, they had lost nearly one-third of their value on aggregate.

Data by YCharts

However, since then, due to signs of moderating inflation and a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve is likely going to cut interest rates sooner rather than later, REITs have staged a fairly substantial recovery. They are now up 25% over that period. Additionally, the consensus is that REITs should continue to soar higher as the Fed cuts interest rates.

Data by YCharts

However, it is important to keep in mind that the REIT sector is far from being out of the woods right now. While I am bullish on REITs in general, investors should continue to be highly selective in which REITs they buy right now.

REIT Sector Lingering Headwinds

The REIT sector continues to deal with several headwinds. The main one is that the yield curve is steeply inverted; therefore, short-term interest rates will need to come down significantly more than long-term interest rates to create a more balanced interest rate environment. While falling short-term rates should help REITs some, REITs are generally much more sensitive to long-term interest rates.

This is for two reasons. First, much of their debt is typically financed on a medium- to long-term basis. Whether it be mortgage debt or corporate bonds, the interest expense for REITs is typically more closely tied to where long-term rates sit than short-term rates. Additionally, many REITs, especially triple-net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O) and NNN REIT (NNN), are typically viewed as bond proxies due to their long-dated, consistent, and attractive cash flows. Therefore, their valuations are often priced based on where long-term interest rates are.

What this means is that just because the Fed is likely to cut rates in the near term does not necessarily mean that REITs are likely to experience reduced interest expenses or receive higher valuations from the market. What matters is where long-term rates go, and it is unlikely that long-term interest rates are going to fall significantly anytime soon. Therefore, the interest rate relief for REITs will likely be muted.

Another reason to be highly selective about REITs right now is that the economy is weakening, and it appears that we are increasingly likely headed for a stagflation environment in the near term. This is because inflation, while moderating, is remaining pretty sticky and is expected to remain above the Fed’s 2% target for quite a while to come. This is due to deglobalization of supply chains, the growing likelihood of significant increases in tariffs in the United States and potentially Europe in response to Chinese oversupply and predatory pricing practices, and heavy investments in AI. These are likely to be inflationary rather than deflationary in the upcoming years. This is because the infrastructure build-out and R&D in AI products are going to absorb a lot of capital while yielding little in the way of deflationary new products for at least a few years. Additionally, massive deficit spending by governments, especially in the United States, is inflationary and will likely get even worse due to the brewing global arms race.

Meanwhile, the economy is weakening and likely to continue weakening, as evidenced by rising unemployment over the past year, now around 4%. Consumer confidence and spending are weakening, and major global trade partners of the United States, including China, much of Europe, and Japan, are experiencing economic challenges. Moreover, the yield curve is sharply inverted, often an indicator of a coming recession, and corporate and personal debt levels are very elevated.

My Favorite REIT Sectors In July 2024

Given this backdrop, investors in REITs need to be cautious of investing in REITs that are highly economically sensitive and those that do not enjoy strong inflation protections. As a result, one of my favorite places to invest right now is finding value opportunities in multifamily REITs, especially those with a Class B focus. These REITs tend to be more defensive, and their short-term leases make them a better hedge against a higher-for-longer inflationary environment.

I like Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) among several other opportunities in the multifamily space right now for several reasons. First and foremost, it has a strong balance sheet with an A- credit rating and an impressive long-term track record of generating 10.2% annualized total returns over the past decade. Meanwhile, its expected five-year FFO per share CAGR is nearly 7%, which combines with its 4.1% dividend yield to provide investors with a roughly 11% annualized total return even without accounting for valuation multiple expansion. It trades at a 6% discount to its private market net asset value, despite historically trading in line with its net asset value, so it should see some additional upside on top of its yield and growth.

Moreover, MAA has significant exposure to Sunbelt markets, which have strong long-term demographic trends, and 59% of its portfolio is invested in B- to A- properties, with 62% invested in garden-style properties. So overall, it appears pretty well positioned to weather a stagflation environment.

While it is not a multifamily REIT, I also like W.P. Carey (WPC) right now. Its triple-net lease business model is very defensive in nature, and the majority of its rent comes from CPI-linked leases, which makes it remarkably well-positioned to thrive in a stagflation environment. Additionally, with its BBB+ credit rating and its large and well-diversified portfolio with a focus on industrial warehouses, storage, and mission-critical retail assets, it should hold up well in a recession.

Moreover, investors get to buy into WPC at an attractive valuation with a roughly 6% dividend yield and a price-to-FFO valuation multiple of just 12.4x compared to a three-year average of 14.1x and a five-year average of 14.5x. Its valuation multiple looks even more appealing when considering the fact that its portfolio is in better shape than perhaps ever before since it recently exited its office assets, and it also has finally fully exited its asset management business. Moreover, it has been aggressively growing its industrial and warehouse property portfolio, which is making it increasingly an industrial REIT, which should earn it a higher valuation multiple at some point from the market.

Meanwhile, WPC is expected to grow its dividend at a 5% CAGR through 2027. This combines with the current dividend yield to deliver about an 11% expected annualized return without accounting for any valuation multiple expansion, though this could come as well. Investors could see significant value in WPC as a stagflation play compared to some of its less inflation-protected peers.

Investor Takeaway

As we discussed in this article, while the outlook for REITs is positive right now as the sector remains undervalued relative to its historical norms, private market values, and the broader market, and the bias towards lower interest rates should favor REITs as well, investors should be nuanced in their assessment of the impact of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. It is likely that much of the downside in the near term will be in short-term rates rather than long-term rates, which may not have the desired effect on market sentiment for REITs. Additionally, a stagflation environment could weigh on more inflation-sensitive and economically sensitive REITs.

As a result, I think the most attractive sector to invest in right now is multifamily REITs. I also like WPC because it is a very uniquely designed triple-net lease REIT that should do fairly well in a stagflation environment.