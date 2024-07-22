Postage stamp Sharjah & Dependencies 1972 Bugs Bunny Warner Brothers popovaphoto

Above: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) IP is a broad stretch of well-rooted genres from kids all the way up the age and demos, legendary content that remains in demand.

Premise: The tough lessons of the Shari Redstone/Paramount (PARA) mess are about valuing media properties that have no top nor bottom true value measures anymore. The ultimate Para buyer here (for now), if you are a realist, is a father buying a gotta have it shiny new toy for his son. Everything else that played into the final Para (we think) deal was a carefully constructed Potemkin Village by Shari and advisors to squeeze an extra buck out of the deal, since no one else seemed that enthused. The Class B holders were clearly screwed from the get-go.

The lesson is clear. If you calculate the true value vs. the pathway to glorious returns of Warner Bros. Discovery, there is no buy me that daddy bidder anywhere among the usual suspects in the narrow mega world of bottomless pocket bidders here.

Above: Since 2022, no evidence that Mr. Market sees a happy ending.

This is not to demean David Ellison’s capabilities. It may yet show up as a plus. It only speaks for the motivation of potential buyers and sellers. Shari’s greed and David’s ability to reach into the family piggy bank is what made this deal inevitable. Otherwise, it would still be boiling.

With no such anxious bidders anywhere to be found currently for WBD, it’s fair to state that holders are on their own, waiting for operational good news ahead to move the shares respectably to new highs.

The reason is simple: The media/entertainment sector is currently a basket of slithering cobras, needing a snake charmer with guts to serenade them out. None of the biggies in the sector have yet seen buying any of the WBD units or perhaps the whole company as something to be pounced on at the moment.

The stock is cheap for certain at $8.67 with a market cap of ~$21b. It took a bit of a bump on rumors last week that it was considering separating its studio and streaming services, leaving the linear woes and bulk of the debt to the dead-end segment. This would divorce the linear segment, which produces more than 51% of group EBITDA. The echoes of the PARA deal resonate now for WBD. Unless there is a personal element driving the deal from day one, white knights will be on the sideline there, steeds snorting air.

Some analysts have already tagged a WBD deal as a non-starter, sticking its holders with a giant linear melting ice cube regardless of its strong FCF. Instead, some have called on the company to double down on its investment in DTC. WBD IP does have the chops to compete with the biggies at a much higher starting point with 92m_subscribers. And Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings stand in the wings, ready to wave magic wands.

Above: Where does one begin to figure out where WBD goes forward?

So this was one random thought last week for analysts to chin scratch on among many proposed for WBD holders as a strategic path ahead. I went through all could find among the sages of the sector, and here compressed is a summation as I see it. It is part of why I now call SELL.

Pathways ahead all fall in the patience is prudent route, in which I no longer believe.

1. Zaslav and Malone have no answers. Had they had any beside standard moves, we would have seen them by now. Debuting at $24, now stuck at $8.67 two years later, tells a story I didn’t see at first, letting belief in the top guys in the story. It occurred to me that they had no answers because there were no answers to the basket of cobras handed them by ATT.

Housekeeping came first. Massive cost cuts—great—new programming killed in process—good—rapier sharp FCF liberation reducing the insane debt—great. But not the answer yet. That would await the industry to discover the secret of a renaissance to a lucrative business model ahead. But apart from a “we’ll do better” vacuous statement, the “better” is ill-defined. So in our view, waiting for things to just “get better” by growing streaming subs guarantees nothing. Netflix will use its sub leadership and production money scale to squash any serious competitors.

2. Think of WBD as a financial institution using debt extinguishment as a core interim strategy to produce swift reductions in losses, using mainly profits from linear to pay off debt. We liked that a lot, considering the reduction of debt service costs hitting the bottom line was a good sign of a hard-nosed management.

The average cost of WBD interest today is 4.7%, roughly extracting $2.2b in interest costs or $39b. This is a remarkable drop from the $48b WBD inherited from the disastrous ATT Deal. Management has forecast an additional $5b in debt reduction in the next 3 to 5 years, made possible by strengthening FCF to $3.01 per share. So the remaining question is, at what FED action level or lack of some, will WBD’s future move into strong profitability come? That in turn either makes the case or not for a long-term hold.

3. The cost of holding on: Assuming we can make the case that a HOLD position on your WBD stock at the current price sets up a probable win, consider this: Linear TV generated 40% margins of the group vs. 20% of streaming services. In fact, long holders will be married to linear to produce the EBITDA that sets up strong FCF that is the key to reducing debt.

At the same time, growing investment in streaming programming is the only way to seriously attack building profitable revenue in a segment with half the margins. So, in effect, you are chasing 20c per dollar in streaming while spending 40c per dollar to hold on to your threatened segment. Furthermore, 51% of total WBD revenue comes from linear. As you watch the ice cube melt. And a slither of that comes from streaming, in which you are chasing every new subscription.

4. The reach into M&A. Last week, WBD popped 5% when news trickled out that Zaslav and Malone had spoken with several banks with big media clients to probe if there was any interest in a transaction. The degree to which this was the beginning of a serious intent could cover a wide range of intentions. It could be little more than a tire kicker at this point, or much more up the ladder to find a deal partner with serious interests. But immediately, many in the analyst community weighed in on the prospect. Most reports saw the prospects negatively for many good and a few bad reasons:

5. Recasting the asset base of WBD through financial engineering with the endgame of a WBD.2.0 with the same problems kicked down the road.

First, such a deal would dump the massive debt on the already under fire, linear segments. Shareholders are positive to scream about just such an outcome, as could creditors. As I have originally noted in my earliest articles on WBD supporting an upside with the presence of Malone at work, I assigned to them the role of magicians when in fact they are tinkerers.

I had indicated that a tethered team of Malone and Zaslav could find a merger or restructured deal that would present Mr. Market with a smart solution. The truth was then, and now, the end belief that WBD as constituted whole simply was a mess that would not work. Several analysts responding to the tire kicking rumors favored breakup as a better solution, regardless of its potential issues.

Exploring strategic options, mergers, or asset sales as noted was a far more realistic solution than awaiting manna in the form of dramatically brilliant new business models built from the as is company over time. But it was indeed a Rubik’s cube, to be honest.

Among the opinions responding to the tire kicking news was one where the analyst put CNN as worth $6b all by itself. In my view, if anyone ever offered the boys $6b for CNN for its skeletal audiences, I would have them certified if they passed it up. That is another problem to contend with -- the world knows you are up a dead-end street for openers. Not really that far from a file sale.

WBD was a bad idea to begin with. Its operating results, even with a handful of good moves noted above, have improved things a bit. But what is still missing is any chessboard moves anyone can see that holds promise to solve the core problems now. Para has apparently lucked into a unique near Shakespearean comedy of errors and exited profitably for the hand-picked holders only.

Conclusion

I moved through the spectrum of opinion on WBD from buy, to hold, to sell, each time trying to balance the upsides from the lost causes in the business model. What apparently passed me throughout the entire discovery and research process was the most basic truth: From day one, WBD was a terrible idea. It was a wilting Christmas tree loaded with lots of glimmering and shiny ornaments. How could a company with the richness of IP within the WBD family, find itself up the perennial creek without an oar plus a leaky keel? How could a company, with its core assets, evade solution to its problems with Zaslav and Malone and Malone on the job?

Both men have had their unbelievers. But both have engineered safe harbors that made money for investors. And now, nearly 3 years since the ATT toss into the dumper, they first consider the idea of exploring strategic options. Its desperate times. I fear an ultimate outcome, producing how Winston Churchill characterized the Soviet Union in 1939: